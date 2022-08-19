Read full article on original website
Related
OPPO’s ColorOS 13 brings welcome additions to Android 13
OPPO has officially launched its ColorOS 13, making it one of the first Android overlays built on top of the Android 13 OS. The new ColorOS offers a smart and intuitive design, user-friendly features, and it integrates with Android’s latest security and privacy updates. ColorOS 13: A First Look.
Xiaomi’s MIX Fold 2 is a cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 4 alternative
This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something we may earn a commission. Xiaomi has launched their second generation foldable phone, the MIX Fold 2, and it’s cheaper, slimmer, and bigger than Samsung’s recently launched Galaxy Z Fold 4, effectively making it a great Galaxy Z Fold 4 alternative – but there’s a catch.
OnePlus 10T launches with early bird discounts
Today OnePlus officially unveiled the OnePlus 10T 5G. The OnePlus 10T is its second flagship phone launch in 2022. The OnePlus 10T was launched alongside OxygenOS 13, the company’s newest version of its performance-driven Android overlay. The launch is OnePlus’ first in-person event in more than two years, taking place at Gotham Hall in New York City.
Pre-order Samsung’s Bespoke washer and get $250 in store credit
Samsung’s stunning Bespoke front load washer and dryer are finally available for pre-order with a great incentive. Samsung is offering $250 worth of store credit for every purchase of this intelligent washer or dryer. Moreover, customers who opt for both the washer and dryer can enjoy $500 in store credit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Apple’s next iPad won’t have a headphone jack
Ahead of Apple’s 2022 10th-gen iPad launch this Fall, MySmartPrice has released alleged CAD renders of the device and there’s no headphone jack in sight. Going by the CAD renders that MySmartPrice obtained from a case manufacturer, the device could feature flat edges, a refreshed camera design, and a USB-C port.
Apple Metaverse Ambitions Could Give Web3 the Development It Needs
Move over Meta: Apple also wants to give people a glimpse of the metaverse."Apple was the last big tech company that was not yet active in the metaverse space and really with them entering it means the metaverse is here to stay," said Rick Porter, the CEO of decentralized social media network DSCVR.New trademarks for the names "Reality One," "Reality Pro," and "Reality Processor" were filed by Immersive Health Solutions, LLC, which is believed to be a shell company owned by Apple. Part of the submissions included references to "virtual and augmented reality headsets, goggles, glasses, and smartglasses." The applications...
Turn off the world around you with a pair of wireless earbuds for $49
Who says you can’t get a great pair of wireless earbuds for under $50? Soundcore’s Life Note 3 XR True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear earbuds are on sale for half off this weekend. It’s unusual to find a pair of wireless earbuds for such a low price –...
Back-to-school gift guide 2022 + Lenovo laptop giveaway
We’ve gathered a list of top-tier gadgets and accessories that will help students make the best of their academic year. What’s more, to celebrate going back to school, we’re giving away the ultra-light, 13-inch Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon laptop. This super thin laptop is powered by an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WhatsApp will stop letting people see when you’re online
This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something we may earn a commission. WhatsApp has announced several new privacy features to give users more control over their private communications. With the new update, WhatsApp users can regulate their presence on the app, leave groups without...
How to add the Spectrum app to Roku: A guide
The Spectrum TV app offers something that even the most popular streaming services miss out on – Live TV. Apart from the usual on-demand content, using the Spectrum TV app, you can catch live sports or watch live news, and it offers a user-friendly interface that lets you personalize and save content to your watchlist.
Kim Kardashian gets her own Beats headphones collab
This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something we may earn a commission. Beats by Dre, has partnered with Kim Kardashian to launch the first-ever custom collaboration of their highly-rated Beats Fit Pro true-wireless earbuds. The Beats collaboration with Kim combines fashion and functionality by...
Amazon Prime for students: Everything you need to know
Do you know that there’s a version of Amazon Prime for students? Prime Student is an Amazon Prime promotion and membership program created specifically for higher education students. Prime Student is cheaper than the standard Amazon Prime subscription, so if you’re currently in college and want to enjoy Amazon Prime benefits at a discounted price, here’s everything you need to know about Prime Student.
Where to watch free anime
This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something we may earn a commission. A lot of Americans watch their favorite anime series on Crunchyroll. While the Sony-owned streaming service remains to be one of the best viewing platforms for anime, a number of Crunchyroll users have begun looking for alternatives since the streamer stopped offering free episodes of new releases last spring. If you are like those former Crunchyroll users who are on the lookout for where to watch free anime, well, we’ve got you covered. Below are the three best sites for watching free anime.
Eufy’s RoboVac vacuums are on sale for 35% off
Eufy’s highly-rated Robovacs vacuums are on sale with up to 35% off. Eufy’s robot vacuums are known for being a great addition to homes and offices because they automate cleaning and take up very little room, giving us more time to do the things we love most. Without further ado, here’s a list of RoboVacs that are available at a discount. All of these Eufy discounts are available only through August 31st.
geekspin
New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
739K+
Views
ABOUT
Technology, trends and entertainment for geeks.https://geekspin.co
Comments / 0