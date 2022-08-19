ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man wanted for Washington crimes shot by U.S. Marshals in Arizona

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 10 days ago
TEMPE, Arizona — A man who had felony arrest warrants in King and Lewis counties was shot by U.S. Marshals in Arizona on Thursday night.

Malik Deshawn Talbert was wanted for a felony arrest warrant out of Lewis County for assault, burglary and theft, according to the Washington State Department of Corrections. He also had a felony warrant in King County for escape from community custody because he was under supervision after a robbery conviction and did not check in.

Members of a U.S. Marshals task force tried to arrest Talbert in his car in Tempe, Arizona, but he reached into the back seat for a gun and was shot by task force members, KPHO-TV reported.

Talbert was taken to the hospital.

No one else was hurt.

Ann Plamondon
9d ago

We wonder what has gone so terribly wrong in society. We have told people like him and many others that the criminal justice system works for them not the victim for them. It is time that we change the laws in this country.

Reply
17
1NewAfrican
9d ago

Taken to hospital ? Hopefully , it was the "morgue" , which would've provided a perfect opportunity to "chill out" !

Reply(2)
46
Sherman
9d ago

Numerous felony warrants. Why is he not in prison? Oh, I forgot, this is Wokee WA where turnstile justice reigns.

Reply(13)
49
