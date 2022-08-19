Read full article on original website
A New Albany Bar With An Unlikely Theme Has One Historic Request
It feels like no matter how niche it is, people love a good theme bar. From intricate tiki bars, to Christmas bars, even trailer park themed bars, these are just the tip of the boozy, themed iceberg. Now a new Albany bar is hoping to cash in on the Capital...
Slumlord Visionary? Owner of Albany’s Biggest Eyesore Claims to Have Big Plans!
Slumlord Millionaire or Misunderstood Visionary? Albany Eyesore Owner Claims to Have Big Plans!. Does he, in fact, own this hideous monstrosity? If so, how much did he pay for it, and what are his plans? Find out what we learned here, and hear the entire interview with Jack from 2BD below!
Crackin’ the Whip! Why is an ID Needed at a Stewart’s in Albany County?
Crackin' the Whip! Why is an ID Needed at a Stewart's in Albany County?. A Stewart's Shops in Albany County is cracking the whip on the sale of a popular topping that - ordinarily - wouldn't present an issue if you wanted to purchase it - regardless of your age.
One Upstate College Decides It’s High Time For A New Minor
Saying you minored in cannabis at college does feel like a punch line from a lame 90s-00s bro movie. The joke gets a little less funny when you realize cannabis is becoming a booming business in a time where other industries are lagging behind. Grandview Research predicts that cannabis will be a $40 billion industry in America by 2030.
Schenectady Man Gets Hurt, Trapped in Adirondacks, Then What Happens?
It was a scary scene at Mount Marcy in Keene, New York on Sunday, August 21st. A man from Schenectady, New York was injured while hiking the peak, which is part of the Adirondack High Peaks, and forest rangers were called to his rescue. Schenectady, New York Man Rescued from...
Haunted Tours Have Started In Saratoga
I can't believe it is late August, and I am looking into things to do this Halloween season! I do not want to rush the summer away, but it seems like you need to make reservations for many events, so now would be the time to open up the calendar and start planning.
Why Was There Just A Massive Fireworks Show Over Downtown Troy?
Around 8:45 on Thursday night, I was out by River Street in Downtown Troy when a huge BOOM echoed through the streets. Everybody froze in place, in a communal "what was THAT?" Then two more massive booms popped out in quick succession. It's too loud for gunshots... is that fireworks?...
Streets Closed, No Parking! Where is HBO Filming this Week in Albany?
Streets Closed, No Parking! Where is HBO Filming this Week in Albany?. If you live, work, or travel through downtown Albany and its surrounding areas, get ready for a little more Gilded Age gridlock!. Producers of the hit HBO series "The Gilded Age Season 2" have spent the better part...
New Hot Dog Spot Opens in the Capital Region
Hot dogs have majorly bounced back in popularity over the past decade or so, especially with the opening of a couple chain restaurants and the long standing local joints like Mike's in Schenectady and Gus's in Watervliet. Another 'mom and pop' type store, which started as a hot dog cart,...
What is Happening to Iconic Water Slide World in Lake George?
We knew that there was a developer interested in buying the land where Water Slide World stands. But if you grew up in the area, you will always think of their jingle and debate everyone what the last line was. In case you are now wondering, it's..."I really love the way you feeeeel!'. I guess we will all have to think of the amazing memories of Water Slide World from now on.
Twin Lakes Resort 90 Mins From Albany Becoming Tiny Home Retreat
There's a quaint tiny home hotel that is only an hour and a half from the Capital Region where you will feel like you are in the middle of nature. It's called Hurley House and it is a new retreat on the grounds of the old Twin Lakes resort in Hurley, NY. There are tiny homes set up all throughout the rolling hills in the shadow of the Catskill Mountains alongside a beautiful lake. These 400-square-foot homes have everything you need for a relaxing stay. They all have floor-to-ceiling windows to enjoy the scenery along with a skylight in the bathroom for natural light. They hope to open soon.
First All-Inclusive ‘Sensory-Friendly’ Playground to be Built in Amsterdam
Let the building begin! The first all-inclusive sensory-friendly playground has started to be built in Amsterdam and it will be the first of its kind. The community knows there is a need for a state-of-the-art playground like this one that helps kids both with and without disabilities. Where is this...
Finally Albany Food Desert Area Getting Much Needed Grocery Store
It was once a McDonald's and now it will serve as a brand new grocery store in an area where it is badly needed. The residents in that area of Albany have been hoping to get a grocery store in what they call a food desert. Where Is This New...
Another Tractor Trailer Slams into Glenville Bridge [PHOTOS]
In a Capital Region saga that's had a longer run than the Central Warehouse, the Glenville Bridge has struck again. Or is it the other way around? Sometime before noon on Friday a tractor trailer failed to heed the warning signs, lights, and even the turnaround circle, and went under the bridge. About three quarters of it came out on the other side.
New Latham Farm To Table Restaurant Set To Open Next Month
There has been a lot of buzz over the last few months about what is happening at the old Latham KMart location, and word is you will get to see what it is all about in September. This is a story we have been following for a bit now. We...
Several Departments Battle Raging Fire at Troy Apartment
A major fire broke out at a city of Troy apartment complex on Friday night. NewsChannel 13 reports the fire began around 7:30pm on the second floor of a building at Village Green Apartments on Morrison Ave. Crews from a number of surrounding departments responded to the blaze, including the...
Did You Skate at this Legendary Capital Region Roller Rink?
Who remembers those elementary school roller skating parties? Or maybe you had a birthday celebration there. Back in the day, Starburst Roller Skating Rink in Clifton Park was the place to be!. Remembering Starburst Roller Skating Rink in Clifton Park. Talk about a flashback! Starburst Roller Skating Rink in Clifton...
UPDATE: Police Identify Woman Killed on Central Avenue Monday Night
Update 8/24/22 9:46am: Police have identified the woman hit by a car on Central Avenue Monday night as 40 year old Stacy Benoit of Albany. Update 8/23/22 2:56pm: Colonie Police have released photos on the unknown woman's tattoos with the hope that someone might be able to help identifying her. They have also updated her description as being between 40 and 50 years old, somewhere between 5'4"-5'7" tall and around 125 pounds. The tattoo labeled 'Michael' is located on her right thigh.
BREAKING: U Albany Police Report Armed Robbery and Abduction On Campus!
Breaking News out of Albany today as multiple sources are reporting a memo sent out by University of Albany police warning students and faculty about an alleged armed robbery and abduction that took place Monday afternoon at around 5:15 PM on the school's campus. Here's what we know so far:
Multiple People Assaulted at Altamont Fair, Mom and Son Arrested
A fun day at the fair with the family? Well, not this family. It was Sunday night, the final night of the 2022 Altamont Fair. The melee went down in, of all places, the parking area. State Police were called to the scene when it was reported that a fight...
