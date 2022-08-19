NEEDHAM, Mass. — We are visiting “Mill” towns tonight, meaning towns that begin with M-I-L-L (sorry Milton and Milford). There are only three, “Mill,” towns in the state and Ted Reinstein is exploring them all! In Millis, Ted discovers a wine shop where one can find the perfect bottle to pair with anything from fine dining to “ketchup smothered food.” Then, he is off to Millbury for a tour of the historic Asa Waters Mansion. He also meets a local cake decorator whose designs may be, “too hot for TV.” Finally, in Millville, Ted checks in with the Millville High School band marching toward another state title.

