WCVB
Influx of college students in Boston is another test for MBTA's Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON — Thousands of college students returning to campuses across Boston is another test for the MBTA's Orange Line shutdown. Thousands of freshman moved into dorms at Northeastern University during the weekend, and other schools including Berklee College of Music and Emerson College also welcomed students back to campus. Boston University will have its students move in later this week.
WCVB
Suffolk County detective stabbed in foot by needle during cleanup of Clifford Park in Roxbury
BOSTON — A detective with the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office hurt his foot after he accidentally stepped on a needle during a community cleanup of a park in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. NewsCenter 5 spotted the detective on a park bench with one of his shoes off during Saturday's...
WCVB
Officials ID pedestrian fatally struck on Revere Beach Parkway in Everett, Massachusetts
Officials have identified a man who died after he was struck by a vehicle along the Revere Beach Parkway in Everett early Saturday. Massachusetts State Police identified the victim as Oscar J. Portillo, 53, of Chelsea, Massachusetts. State police said crash happened at about 1:40 a.m. Saturday on the westbound...
WCVB
Man fatally shot less than a mile from Caribbean Carnival festival in Boston
BOSTON — A man is dead after he was shot in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, just several blocks away from the site of an annual festival. Boston police said the shooting happened at about 5:40 p.m. Saturday in the area of 970 Blue Hill Ave., which is the listed address for Las Americas Market and where Blue Hill Avenue intersects with Westview and Stratton streets.
WCVB
Monday, August 29: A Walk in the Park
NEEDHAM, Mass. — You’ve heard his name… but maybe not realized his impact. Frederick Law Olmsted’s landscape designs include New York’s Central Park, the U.S. Capitol grounds, and of course, Boston’s Emerald Necklace. In honor of Olmsted’s 200th birthday we’re celebrating his achievements – visiting his home studio in Brookline and touring a private, Olmsted-designed estate that has been perfectly preserved. We also learn about Olmsted’s belief that parks are essential to democracy, and should always be free and open to all.
WCVB
Iconic Boston market concerned about being squeezed out
BOSTON — Generations of Bostonians have been shopping from the iconic pushcarts that appear at Haymarket on Thursday through Saturdays, but visitors may notice the setup is a little different since a nearby hotel that opened in the spring. Longtime street vendors are at odds with a recently opened...
WCVB
'Mom and Pop' dams across Massachusetts provide clean energy and a trip back in time to Ford's Folly
Ware River Power operates and manages a number of vintage, low-impact, small hydro-dams in central and western Massachusetts, a "Mom and Pop" electric shop. Ford’s Folly can be found deep in the woods of Sudbury. Aline Kaplan wrote this article for Atlas Obscura. Our tour guide, Kaplan has a...
WCVB
St. Anthony's Feast draws big crowd in Boston's North End neighborhood
BOSTON — A large crowd gathered in the North End of Boston this weekend to celebrate St. Anthony's Feast, an Italian street festival that dates back more than 100 years. Sunday marks the final day of the feast and one of the highlights of the day is the Grand Procession, which started at noon and lasts for 10 hours.
WCVB
Friday, September 2: Ocean Awakening
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The pull of the ocean is powerful here in New England, and Erika Tarantal is checking in on the health of the salt water that helps sustain us. Tonight Erika joins a Sandwich lobsterman who helps oceanographers measure water temperature, wades the Wellfleet clam flats, joins a beach brigade in Hyannis to clean up plastic and debris, and walks the North Shore’s Great Marsh with volunteers working to restore the natural ecosystem. She talks to experts, innovators, and volunteers who are taking the ocean’s temperature - and doing something about it.
WCVB
18-year-old driver charged in hit-and-run that injured child in Yarmouth, Massachusetts
YARMOUTH, Mass. — An 18-year-old driver was charged Monday in a hit-and-run crash that injured a child on Cape Cod earlier this month. Jakob Gifford, of Marstons Mills, Massachusetts, is accused in the Aug. 20 crash that injured an 8-year-old boy who was on a scooter, police said. Gifford...
WCVB
Thursday, September 1: “Mill” Towns
NEEDHAM, Mass. — We are visiting “Mill” towns tonight, meaning towns that begin with M-I-L-L (sorry Milton and Milford). There are only three, “Mill,” towns in the state and Ted Reinstein is exploring them all! In Millis, Ted discovers a wine shop where one can find the perfect bottle to pair with anything from fine dining to “ketchup smothered food.” Then, he is off to Millbury for a tour of the historic Asa Waters Mansion. He also meets a local cake decorator whose designs may be, “too hot for TV.” Finally, in Millville, Ted checks in with the Millville High School band marching toward another state title.
WCVB
New Hampshire man pulled from burning vehicle after crash on Everett Turnpike
MERRIMACK, N.H. — A New Hampshire man was hospitalized in Boston following a fiery crash on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack, according to state police. The New Hampshire State Police department said the single-vehicle crash happened just after 9 p.m. Saturday on the southbound side of the highway near mile marker 14.2.
WCVB
'Our heroes': Father, son reunite with police officers who rescued them from Boston Harbor
BOSTON — A father and son from Massachusetts expressed their gratitude for the Boston police officers who rescued them from the chilly waters of Boston Harbor after their boat sank. Joe and Tommy Azeredo reunited with Harbor Patrol Unit officers Garrett Boyle and Stephen Merrick on Sunday, four days...
WCVB
20,000 purple flags honor lives lost to drug overdoses in Mass.
A sea of purple flags, on Boston's Liberty Mall. Each flag commemorates the lives lost to the opioid crisis.
WCVB
The Wachusett Reservoir in Clinton, Massachusetts provides drinking water for more than 3 million people
Blue Q is in the specialty gift game, edgy, artful, zany stuff and they are no longer dammed. Massachusetts is serious about removing obsolete and dangerous dams. The Division of Ecological Restoration, part of the state’s Department of Fish and Game, is leading the charge. The Berkshire Environmental Action...
WCVB
Pedestrian fatally struck on Revere Beach Parkway in Everett, state police say
EVERETT, Mass. — A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle along the Revere Beach Parkway in Everett, according to the Massachusetts State Police. State police said the pedestrian crash happened at about 1:40 a.m. Saturday on the westbound side of the parkway, also known as Route 16, near the intersection of Vine Street. The vehicle involved in the crash was a 2001 Toyota Camry sedan.
WCVB
Cambridge, Massachusetts, police officer accused in multi-vehicle drunken crash
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A Cambridge, Massachusetts, police officer who has worked as a youth resource officer was charged Monday with drunken driving in a crash that involved three motorcyclists. Michael Daniliuk, 57, of Cambridge, was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and failure to stop at a...
WCVB
Man accused of stealing car with woman, baby inside at New Hampshire's Hampton Beach State Park
HAMPTON, N.H. — A man is in custody after police said he stole a car in New Hampshire while a woman and infant were inside the vehicle. Hampton police said 46-year-old David Tayes, of Baldwin, Maine, stole the vehicle around noon Friday at Hampton Beach State Park. Police said...
WCVB
The Division of Ecological Restoration is spearheading removals of dams throughout the Commonwealth
Massachusetts is serious about removing obsolete and dangerous dams. The Division of Ecological Restoration, part of the state’s Department of Fish and Game, is leading the charge. The Charles River Watershed is committed to restoring the Charles River and others, opening up habitat and creating climate resiliency.
WCVB
Massachusetts marks International Overdose Awareness Day with flags honoring lives lost
BOSTON — Massachusetts is marking International Overdose Awareness Day with a ceremony in Boston that honors the lives lost to opioid addiction. Volunteers planted 20,000 purple flags on Boston Common to commemorate the lives lost to overdoses from 2011 to 2021. Gov. Charlie Baker and other state leaders took...
