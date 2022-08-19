ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WCVB

Influx of college students in Boston is another test for MBTA's Orange Line shutdown

BOSTON — Thousands of college students returning to campuses across Boston is another test for the MBTA's Orange Line shutdown. Thousands of freshman moved into dorms at Northeastern University during the weekend, and other schools including Berklee College of Music and Emerson College also welcomed students back to campus. Boston University will have its students move in later this week.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Man fatally shot less than a mile from Caribbean Carnival festival in Boston

BOSTON — A man is dead after he was shot in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, just several blocks away from the site of an annual festival. Boston police said the shooting happened at about 5:40 p.m. Saturday in the area of 970 Blue Hill Ave., which is the listed address for Las Americas Market and where Blue Hill Avenue intersects with Westview and Stratton streets.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Monday, August 29: A Walk in the Park

NEEDHAM, Mass. — You’ve heard his name… but maybe not realized his impact. Frederick Law Olmsted’s landscape designs include New York’s Central Park, the U.S. Capitol grounds, and of course, Boston’s Emerald Necklace. In honor of Olmsted’s 200th birthday we’re celebrating his achievements – visiting his home studio in Brookline and touring a private, Olmsted-designed estate that has been perfectly preserved. We also learn about Olmsted’s belief that parks are essential to democracy, and should always be free and open to all.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Iconic Boston market concerned about being squeezed out

BOSTON — Generations of Bostonians have been shopping from the iconic pushcarts that appear at Haymarket on Thursday through Saturdays, but visitors may notice the setup is a little different since a nearby hotel that opened in the spring. Longtime street vendors are at odds with a recently opened...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

St. Anthony's Feast draws big crowd in Boston's North End neighborhood

BOSTON — A large crowd gathered in the North End of Boston this weekend to celebrate St. Anthony's Feast, an Italian street festival that dates back more than 100 years. Sunday marks the final day of the feast and one of the highlights of the day is the Grand Procession, which started at noon and lasts for 10 hours.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Friday, September 2: Ocean Awakening

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The pull of the ocean is powerful here in New England, and Erika Tarantal is checking in on the health of the salt water that helps sustain us. Tonight Erika joins a Sandwich lobsterman who helps oceanographers measure water temperature, wades the Wellfleet clam flats, joins a beach brigade in Hyannis to clean up plastic and debris, and walks the North Shore’s Great Marsh with volunteers working to restore the natural ecosystem. She talks to experts, innovators, and volunteers who are taking the ocean’s temperature - and doing something about it.
NEEDHAM, MA
WCVB

Thursday, September 1: “Mill” Towns

NEEDHAM, Mass. — We are visiting “Mill” towns tonight, meaning towns that begin with M-I-L-L (sorry Milton and Milford). There are only three, “Mill,” towns in the state and Ted Reinstein is exploring them all! In Millis, Ted discovers a wine shop where one can find the perfect bottle to pair with anything from fine dining to “ketchup smothered food.” Then, he is off to Millbury for a tour of the historic Asa Waters Mansion. He also meets a local cake decorator whose designs may be, “too hot for TV.” Finally, in Millville, Ted checks in with the Millville High School band marching toward another state title.
MILLVILLE, MA
WCVB

Pedestrian fatally struck on Revere Beach Parkway in Everett, state police say

EVERETT, Mass. — A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle along the Revere Beach Parkway in Everett, according to the Massachusetts State Police. State police said the pedestrian crash happened at about 1:40 a.m. Saturday on the westbound side of the parkway, also known as Route 16, near the intersection of Vine Street. The vehicle involved in the crash was a 2001 Toyota Camry sedan.
EVERETT, MA

