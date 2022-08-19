Read full article on original website
30 years ago, disaster and devastation in the billions of dollars – but storms are getting worse.Matthew C. WoodruffFlorida State
North Miami Beach Key to the City Presented to Celebrity Mental Health Therapist Dr. Jeff RockerShe Got Game MediaNorth Miami Beach, FL
Baker's Cay Resort Honored First Responders with a DiscountMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Key Largo, FL
31 Years Later, Police Still Looking For Man Who Witnessed A MurderJeffery MacMiami, FL
Testimony: School shooter witnessed dad’s death at age 5
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz’s attorneys presented more testimony Monday that the mass killer exhibited violent, disruptive and troubled behavior from his earliest years and, just before his sixth birthday, witnessed his adoptive father’s sudden death. Finai Browd, a close friend of...
Funeral mass for FDLE Special Agent Jose Perez held at St. Kevin’s Catholic Church
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The community gathered to say a final farewell to a South Florida police officer, as they filled a church to honor a fallen hero. A funeral mass took place at St. Kevin Catholic Church for Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent Jose Perez at 10:30 a.m., Monday.
Football player at Homestead school arrested after gun found on campus
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a student athlete at a school in Homestead after, they said, the teen’s gun was found on campus. Parents at Somerset Academy were kept outside the school while police investigated, Friday night. According to Homestead Police, the firearm was found on the...
Police pursue vehicle in Broward County; four suspects on the run
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police and Boyton Beach Police were in pursuit of a blue Alfa Romeo that was suspected of being involved in a felony. The incident happened Monday with a Boyton Beach detective following the vehicle in an unmarked car going westbound on Pembroke Road. 7Skyforce captured...
Parkland shooter trial expected to resume
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The sentencing trial for the Parkland shooter is set to continue today. Last week jurors heard testimonies from psychiatrists who treated Nikolas Cruz in the past. The defense is trying to prove Cruz had a long history of mental health issues that were never fully...
Man electrocuted while working in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A worker has been injured after facing a dangerous situation while on the job. On Monday, the man was doing electrical work when he got shocked. He was working in the attic space of an LA Fitness in Fort Lauderdale. Firefighters found him conscious and...
1 in custody, 1 at large after crash in Miami involving parked car, bailout
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have taken one person into custody and continue their search for another following a crash and bailout in a Miami neighborhood. Surveillance video captured the moment a car slammed into another vehicle parked in front of a home before driving into the yard near Northwest 11th Avenue and 43rd Street, Sunday afternoon.
6 suspects in custody after police search Lauderhill condo following chase and bailout
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have six people in custody after a chase and bailout led them to set up a perimeter around a condo in Lauderhill. Six people were detained by police, Monday afternoon, including five males and one female. It is not clear whether these were the suspects...
Funeral mass for FDLE Special Agent Jose Perez underway
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The community prepared to say a final farewell to a South Florida police officer as they filled a church to honor a fallen hero. A funeral mass took place at Saint Kevin Catholic Church for Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent Jose Perez at 10:30 a.m., Monday.
Funeral mass for FDLE Special Agent Jose Perez set to take place today
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The community prepared to say a final farewell to a South Florida police officer. A funeral mass will be taking place for Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent Jose Perez at Saint Kevin Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m., Monday. Many in the community will...
Teens face judge after police chase involving stolen car ends in multi-vehicle crash that left 5 hospitalized, 1 dead
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Two South Florida teens faced a judge after a fatal wreck over the weekend. On Monday, 15-year-old Jah’Kobe Bessent and 13-year-old Jacory Flournoy faced a judge after being taken into custody Sunday. Bessent is being charged with grand theft auto, aggravated fleeing and resisting...
Police: 77-year-old man who went missing in downtown Miami comes home
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said a 77-year-old man who went missing in downtown Miami is back home. According to City of Miami Police, Lazaro Ymas Davila had been last seen driving a black 2022 Chevrolet Malibu in an unspecified part of the downtown area, Thursday. He stands 5 feet, 7...
Police set up perimeter in Lauderhill searching for 4 suspects who bailed out of vehicle
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have set up a perimeter in Lauderhill, after a police pursuit ended with four suspects bailing out of a car. Both Miami-Dade Police and Boynton Beach Police were following a blue Alfa Romeo suspected of being involved in separate crimes in their jurisdictions. Monday afternoon,...
Police investigate multi-car crash in Oakland Park; causes road closures
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash involving several vehicles caused closures on the streets in Broward County. The roadway in the area of Oakland Park Boulevard and Powerline Road was shut down, Sunday morning. Traffic has been diverted as police officers investigate the scene. Officials asked commuters to avoid...
Driver careens into NW Miami-Dade restaurant, hits wall; no reported injuries
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A restaurant in Northwest Miami-Dade sustained damage after a driver struck the building. The car ran through the outside patio of the First Watch location on Northwest 169th Street and Ludlam Road, just before 8 a.m., Sunday. The vehicle then hit an outside wall but...
2 toddlers critical after being pulled unresponsive from NE Miami-Dade pool
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed two children to the hospital after they were pulled unresponsive from the swimming pool of a home in Northeast Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade Police, a 1-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy were pulled from pool at a home near Northeast 150th Street...
Corvette driver has close call on Venetian Causeway with cyclist in group linked to attacks
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver said a bicyclist who was riding recklessly came too close for comfort on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach, as police continue to investigate a series of violent attacks in Miami and Miami Beach involving a group of cyclists. Speaking with 7News on...
Report: Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez expects to be charged in corruption probe
MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade commissioner is reportedly preparing to face a criminal charge. The Miami Herald on Sunday reported that, according to its sources, Commissioner Joe Martinez has told his confidants he expects to face at least one charge in a matter of days. According to the Herald, the...
Turnpike crash in Hollywood causes tractor-trailer to overturn
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash on the Florida Turnpike in Hollywood caused a tractor-trailer to overturn. Cellphone video shared by a 7News viewer showed the wreck along the southbound lanes near the Hollywood Boulevard exit, just past the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Saturday morning. The footage captured...
Car bursts into flames after rear-ending box truck on US 1 in Miami; driver, passengers flee on foot
MIAMI (WSVN) - A car burst into flames after it slammed into a box truck along U.S. 1 in Miami, triggering a search for the driver who fled the scene on foot, police said. According to City of Miami Police, the driver of a Kia was heading south on South Dixie Highway when they rear-ended a truck carrying frozen foods near Southwest 17th Avenue, at around 6 a.m., Sunday.
