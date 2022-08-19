ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homestead, FL

WSVN-TV

Testimony: School shooter witnessed dad’s death at age 5

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz’s attorneys presented more testimony Monday that the mass killer exhibited violent, disruptive and troubled behavior from his earliest years and, just before his sixth birthday, witnessed his adoptive father’s sudden death. Finai Browd, a close friend of...
PARKLAND, FL
WSVN-TV

Football player at Homestead school arrested after gun found on campus

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a student athlete at a school in Homestead after, they said, the teen’s gun was found on campus. Parents at Somerset Academy were kept outside the school while police investigated, Friday night. According to Homestead Police, the firearm was found on the...
HOMESTEAD, FL
WSVN-TV

Police pursue vehicle in Broward County; four suspects on the run

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police and Boyton Beach Police were in pursuit of a blue Alfa Romeo that was suspected of being involved in a felony. The incident happened Monday with a Boyton Beach detective following the vehicle in an unmarked car going westbound on Pembroke Road. 7Skyforce captured...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Parkland shooter trial expected to resume

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The sentencing trial for the Parkland shooter is set to continue today. Last week jurors heard testimonies from psychiatrists who treated Nikolas Cruz in the past. The defense is trying to prove Cruz had a long history of mental health issues that were never fully...
PARKLAND, FL
WSVN-TV

Man electrocuted while working in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A worker has been injured after facing a dangerous situation while on the job. On Monday, the man was doing electrical work when he got shocked. He was working in the attic space of an LA Fitness in Fort Lauderdale. Firefighters found him conscious and...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

1 in custody, 1 at large after crash in Miami involving parked car, bailout

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have taken one person into custody and continue their search for another following a crash and bailout in a Miami neighborhood. Surveillance video captured the moment a car slammed into another vehicle parked in front of a home before driving into the yard near Northwest 11th Avenue and 43rd Street, Sunday afternoon.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Funeral mass for FDLE Special Agent Jose Perez underway

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The community prepared to say a final farewell to a South Florida police officer as they filled a church to honor a fallen hero. A funeral mass took place at Saint Kevin Catholic Church for Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent Jose Perez at 10:30 a.m., Monday.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Funeral mass for FDLE Special Agent Jose Perez set to take place today

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The community prepared to say a final farewell to a South Florida police officer. A funeral mass will be taking place for Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent Jose Perez at Saint Kevin Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m., Monday. Many in the community will...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police: 77-year-old man who went missing in downtown Miami comes home

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said a 77-year-old man who went missing in downtown Miami is back home. According to City of Miami Police, Lazaro Ymas Davila had been last seen driving a black 2022 Chevrolet Malibu in an unspecified part of the downtown area, Thursday. He stands 5 feet, 7...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Turnpike crash in Hollywood causes tractor-trailer to overturn

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash on the Florida Turnpike in Hollywood caused a tractor-trailer to overturn. Cellphone video shared by a 7News viewer showed the wreck along the southbound lanes near the Hollywood Boulevard exit, just past the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Saturday morning. The footage captured...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

Car bursts into flames after rear-ending box truck on US 1 in Miami; driver, passengers flee on foot

MIAMI (WSVN) - A car burst into flames after it slammed into a box truck along U.S. 1 in Miami, triggering a search for the driver who fled the scene on foot, police said. According to City of Miami Police, the driver of a Kia was heading south on South Dixie Highway when they rear-ended a truck carrying frozen foods near Southwest 17th Avenue, at around 6 a.m., Sunday.
MIAMI, FL

