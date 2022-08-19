(PEDAL DOWN PROMOTIONS) August 26, 2022 – It was a night filled with firsts at The Plymouth Dirt Track at the Sheboygan County Fairgrounds in Plymouth, Wis. on Friday, Aug. 26 as veteran Milwaukee racer Turk Letizia notched his first career WABAM Dirt Kings Late Model Tour A-main victory on his home track, two-time track champion Brandon McMullen of Oshkosh moved into sole possession of first place on the all-time PDTR 360 Sprint Car A-main victory list and Eric Blumer of Sun Prairie captured the first-ever Wisconsin Legends Racing Dirt Series A main contested at The Plymouth Dirt Track to highlight a full five-division racing program.

PLYMOUTH, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO