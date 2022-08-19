Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
whbl.com
Jerome Thiel
Jerome L. Thiel, 75, of Sheboygan, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Pine Haven Christian Home in Sheboygan Falls. Born December 25, 1946 in Sheboygan, Jerome was a son of the late Herbert and Elanora Hinz Thiel. He attended Sheboygan area schools and graduated from Sheboygan South High School in 1965. He went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army, stationed in Korea during the Vietnam War from 1967 to 1969.
whbl.com
Thomas Krepsky
Thomas C. Krepsky, age 77 of Sheboygan passed away Sunday evening August. 28, 2022. He was born September 3, 1944, in Sheboygan to the late Gordon and. Dolores (Otto) Krepsky. Thomas was a graduate of South High School class of. 1963. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy....
whbl.com
Betty VanOuwerkerk
Betty A. VanOuwerkerk, age 85, passed away Thursday, August 25,. 2022 at Pine Haven Christian Home. Betty was born October 12, 1936 to Willard and Valeria (nee Schmitz) VanOuwerkerk, the second of four daughters. She was born and raised. on a farm in northern Wisconsin, and her family moved to...
whbl.com
Gerald Case
Gerald “Jerry” W. Case, age 80, of Sheboygan passed away after a lengthy illness on Friday,. August 26, 2022, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. He was born in Sheboygan on May 27, 1942, to the late Harlan and Rose (Gergish) Case. He. attended local schools and graduated...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whbl.com
Alan Rudnick
Alan S. Rudnick, 73, of Elkhart Lake has passed after a short, but fervent fight with cancer. He. was born March 23 rd , 1949 at Sheboygan Memorial Hospital to Milton and Evelyn (Bensman) Rudnick. He attended Washington Elementary, Urban Middle and North High, graduating in. 1967. He then attended...
whbl.com
Letizia, McMullen Koenig, Kulow, Blumer Triumph at Plymouth Dirt Track
(PEDAL DOWN PROMOTIONS) August 26, 2022 – It was a night filled with firsts at The Plymouth Dirt Track at the Sheboygan County Fairgrounds in Plymouth, Wis. on Friday, Aug. 26 as veteran Milwaukee racer Turk Letizia notched his first career WABAM Dirt Kings Late Model Tour A-main victory on his home track, two-time track champion Brandon McMullen of Oshkosh moved into sole possession of first place on the all-time PDTR 360 Sprint Car A-main victory list and Eric Blumer of Sun Prairie captured the first-ever Wisconsin Legends Racing Dirt Series A main contested at The Plymouth Dirt Track to highlight a full five-division racing program.
whbl.com
Ronald Francis
Ronald M. Francis, 72, of Glenbeulah, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Sharon S. Richardson Hospice. Ronald was born on November 11, 1949, to the late William and Lorraine (Werner) Francis in Fond du Lac. Ronald attended schools in Fond du Lac and Sheboygan. On April 26,...
whbl.com
Sheboygan County DPH Changing Weekly COVID Updates – Incorporating Wider Field of Topics
Two-and-a-half years into the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Sheboygan County Division of Public Health is transitioning away from its singular focus on the SARS-CoV-2 Virus, and beginning to include other topics. In its weekly update, the DPH said it will maintain its one-weekly email and full status updates on Fridays. But...
IN THIS ARTICLE
whbl.com
First-Time Home Buyers Offered Free Class from CCCS
The biggest investment most people will ever make is worthy of careful preparation, but many looking to buy their first home often dive in without knowing what they’re in for. Consumer Credit Counseling Service wants to change that, so they’re offering a one-day class for first-time home buyers in September.
Comments / 0