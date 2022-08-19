Read full article on original website
Related
newstalk941.com
10th Street Concrete Work To Finish By Wednesday
Work on Cookeville’s East 10th Street is slowly but surely coming to an end. Public Works Director Blake Mayo said they hope to finish concrete work by Wednesday. “We still have a few odds and ends, like some top soil some seed and straw, there’s a new sign that needs to be constructed on the Darwin Park subdivision,” Mayo said. “The orange barrels aren’t completely going to disappear, but we are getting a lot closer.”
newstalk941.com
Highlands Residential To Have Special Called Meeting Friday
Highlands Residential Services ready to begin construction of Cookeville’s new Hickory Valley development. Director of Operations Chris Cassetty said the board will discuss a resolution at a special call meeting Friday. “There are some very specific legal resolutions, wording that has to be passed for the tax credit syndication...
newstalk941.com
Fentress Fair Seeing Good Weather And Good Turnout
Excitement across the Fentress community as the County Fair continues into the week. Director Cindy Smith said good weather and good attitudes have made the first few days a success. She said of all of the events and exhibits, the best part has been seeing the community coming together. “You...
wvlt.tv
Man has ‘near death experience’ on Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair ride
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man said he had a “near-death experience” on a ride at the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair Thursday. Reithoffer Shows owns the rides at the fair. A spokesperson said employees inspect each ride every day. But Eric Bain said that inspection didn’t prevent what happened to him.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sumner Resource Authority fire causing delay in trash pickup
The City of Gallatin will be experiencing a trash pickup this week due to a fire at the Sumner Resource Authority.
newstalk941.com
Cookeville Planning Commission Approves E. Spring Street Plat Amidst Traffic Concerns
Cookeville Planning Commission gave conditional approval for the preliminary plat for 128 lots off of East Spring Street. The developer has indicated he will perform a traffic study for the 9-acre plat near East Hudgens Street. Chair Jim Woodford said that the development brings traffic concerns. “On the construction of...
1 killed, 2 injured in crash on I-24 in Rutherford County
At least one person is dead following a crash on Interstate 24 near the Smyrna area early Tuesday morning.
WKRN
Newsmaker: Mr. Sumner County pageant
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Music, dinner and saving lives. That’s the goal of the Mr. Sumner County Pageant. Jaci Kirkham with the Junior Service League of Hendersonville and Camile Caraway from Parker Strong join Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio to discuss what the pageant benefits. Junior...
RELATED PEOPLE
newstalk941.com
Three Jackson County AEMTs Achieve Paramedic Status
Three members of Jackson County’s EMS have achieved Paramedic status. PIO Derek Woolbright said Advanced EMTs Eli Covington, Dillon Dillahunty and Chris Hayse recently completed a 12-month Paramedic program through Vol State. “It’s a great asset for not only our ambulance services but for our county in general,” Woolbright...
newstalk941.com
Algood’s Keith Morrison Named District Four Director For State Municipal League
Algood City Manager Keith Morrison has been named the District 4 Director for the Tennessee Municipal League. Morrison will represent this region–one of eight directors statewide. The organization was founded by cities and towns to provide mutual assistance and improvements. Morrison said the league is made up of city...
carthagecourier.com
Suspect caught in Dixon Springs
A man faces a host of charges after eluding law enforcement authorities in Trousdale County only to be taken into custody by Smith County Sheriff’s Department deputies in the Dixon Springs community. Meanwhile, the suspect allegedly attempted to fight-off deputies as he was being arrested. The investigation began when...
newstalk941.com
Cumberland Sheriff’s Office Searching For Missing Crossville Man
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office looking for a Crossville man missing since August 3rd. Cody Dearing was reported missing to the Sheriff’s Office on August 15th. According to a report from the office, Dearing told family members he was meeting up with someone but did not say who. Dearing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newstalk941.com
Today In The Upper Cumberland: Helping New Moms
Learn about Cookeville Mother’s Circle and their mission to help out new moms. Infant mortality rates across the state of Tennessee have remained fairly steady over the last 10 years. There is good news in the numbers. Poverty has decreased in Tennessee among young mothers. Teen births have decreased better than 30% over the last 6 years. But drinking and drug deaths are on the rise. We explore the opportunities that are available for mothers, and their babies across the Upper Cumberland with Connor Giddens and Erin Murray – they created a group to help new mothers. It’s called Mother’s Circle.
wgnsradio.com
Fatal Accident Involving Semi-Truck on I-24 Early Tuesday, Followed by Second Accident Involving Semi-Truck Hauling Lumber
There was a fatal accident on I-24 between midnight and 1-AM on Tuesday morning. Evidently, a large FedEx tractor trailer truck was involved in the crash that ripped off a portion of the semi’s front end and engine bay. Reports indicate at least one person was killed in the...
newstalk941.com
Robinson: Creating A Parks and Rec Director Position Something To Explore
With the full adoption of a Parks and Recreation master plan, it opens discussion for White County to consider establishing a director position. County Executive Denny Wayne Robinson said he is currently leading the plan’s fulfillment, but daily county operations can be time consuming. “I don’t have the time...
Must-see: Tennessee photographer’s Olive Garden engagement shoot goes viral
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Can’t afford to travel to a Tuscan villa for your engagement shoot? One photographer found a way to add some Italian flair to her clients’ snapshots without leaving Middle Tennessee. According to WZTV and BuzzFeed, Hunter Lashea Photography owner Shea Cravens recently suggested an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gov. Lee and Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher are announcing 15 businesses will benefit from the latest round of Agricultural Enterprise Fund awards
Chattanooga, TN – According to the state officials, Agricultural Enterprise Fund is a program that incentivizes new or expanding agricultural, food, and forestry businesses in Tennessee and supports Governor Lee’s priorities of job creation and economic growth in rural areas. Awards are made to those who demonstrate a...
newstalk941.com
The Scene: Skip Ritter & Woodturning
Learn more about local woodturner Skip Ritter, and the types of projects he does. Join host Andrea Kruszka as she sits down with local woodturner Skip Ritter. They discuss his background and how he got his start working with wood, his consignment and commission work that he does, as what as what he considers to be the best parts of the Upper Cumberland area outside of the arts and crafts community.
smithcountyinsider.com
Over 50 Smith County children need a home
The Department of Children’s Services is working to increase the number of Smith County foster families and desperately needs your help. There are approximately 57 children from Smith County currently in the foster care system. Sadly, when a child from Smith County enters foster care, they likely will be placed outside of their home community and away from everything they are familiar with due to the lack of families willing to open their hearts and homes to them. There are only 6 Smith County foster homes available to children at the present time. We need your help to increase that number to at least 25 families and are asking you to share this message with your friends and family.
wpln.org
‘This is once in a lifetime’: A Lebanon grade-schooler remembers the total solar eclipse, 5 years later
Five years ago, Middle Tennesseans were able to witness one of the most miraculous kinds of celestial events: a total solar eclipse. I had spent the day with a first-grade class at Carroll-Oakland School in Lebanon, where kids wore glow-in-the-dark T-shirts and had special lessons for eclipse day. They learned about the positions of the sun and the moon (and how they intersected at times) and had eclipse-themed activities.
Comments / 0