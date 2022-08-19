Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Related
Michigan QB battle rages on: ‘You probably won’t see a starter for Week 1′
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Just over 10 days out from Michigan’s season opener, there’s still no word on any separation at quarterback. Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy continue to duke it out for the starting role, and Jim Harbaugh’s suggestion that a defined No. 1 may not be unveiled for the Sept. 3 against Colorado State appears to be taking hold team-wide.
Another NIL collective supporting Michigan football is set to launch
Another Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) collective aimed at supporting the Michigan football program is set to launch. The Ann Arbor NIL Club, a self-described “player-led fan community” jump-started by technology company YOKE, has an up-and-running website that’s already soliciting donations from the general public. According to...
Michigan State football recruiting: 4-star Detroit Cass Tech DE Jalen Thompson commits
The Michigan State football recruiting train keeps on rolling. On Monday, the Spartans added Detroit Cass Tech four-star defensive end Jalen Thompson, the No. 3 rated player in the state in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Thompson, the No. 197 player in the country, is...
The Michigan receiver primed for big year with Ronnie Bell back
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — When Ronnie Bell went down to injury last season, it put a dent in Michigan’s entire offensive operation. The Wolverines’ No. 1 receiving option was no longer available, and it erased a major down-field threat. And while Jim Harbaugh’s team had a bunch...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WILX-TV
Three Big Ten Football Teams Open Saturday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Seven college football games featuring division one schools will open the season this Saturday. Two of the games involve Big Ten teams. Nebraska faces Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, kick off 12:30pm Eastern time. at 4pm Eastern time, Wyoming plays at Illinois. The remaining schools open the following week including Western Michigan at Michigan State at 7pm Friday, Septemver 2nd on ESPN. Michigan hosts Colorado State the following afternoon.
Michigan Football: Dynamic duo to pace offense in 2022
Michigan football‘s dynamic duo in the backfield will pace the Wolverines’ offense in 2022, despite who is under center to begin the season. You’d think losing a player like Hassan Haskins to the NFL Draft would throw a wrench into a program’s backfield. At Michigan, it’s a clear next-man-up mentality; in this case, it’s two. The Wolverines will deploy the explosive Blake Corum but will also feature Donovan Edwards, a dual-threat runner.
Centre Daily
Four-star athlete decommits from Michigan State’s 2023 recruiting class
One day after pushing their total of four-star commitments in the 2023 class to 11, Michigan State football is back down to 10 four-stars after Murfreesboro (Tenn.) McGavock athlete Demitrius Bell announced his decommitment from the Spartans. Bell first committed to Michigan State as a wide receiver prospect, before his...
College Football News
Michigan vs Colorado State Prediction, Game Preview
Michigan vs Colorado State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Record: Michigan (0-0), Colorado State (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ann Arbor-area football predictions for first week of the season
ANN ARBOR – With the start of the Michigan high school football season on Thursday, it’s time for MLive sports reporter Greg Wickliffe to begin his weekly picks for Ann Arbor area teams. Wickliffe correctly predicted 61 of the 76 regular season games last year involving Ann Arbor...
See Ann Arbor-area football preview coverage ahead of season openers
ANN ARBOR – The time is here for Ann Arbor-area football teams to take the field. The Michigan high school football season will officially kick off tomorrow with several Ann Arbor area teams beginning their seasons Thursday through Saturday. Below is a breakdown of all the preview coverage leading...
25 Ann Arbor-area football players to watch in 2022
ANN ARBOR – The time has come for the 2022 Michigan high school football season and if there’s one thing for certain, the Ann Arbor area will be filled with talented players this fall. Multiple all-state, all-conference and Dream Team performers are back on the field for their...
Commanders won’t have star pass rusher Chase Young for Week 2 game in Detroit
ALLEN PARK -- The Washington Commanders placed prized defensive end Chase Young on the physically unable to perform list, meaning he’ll at least miss the season’s first four games. That includes the team’s Week 2 trip to face the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Young suffered an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLive.com
See which football teams fans in Metro Detroit picked as conference winners
Opening week of the high school football is here and the race for conference championships begins. We asked fans to vote who they think would be champions of various conferences and divisions around Metro Detroit. Below, you can see the results from every fan poll. OAKLAND ACTIVITIES ASSOCIATION.
‘Hard Knocks’ follows Lions through joint practices, preseason win: Live updates recap
Live updates will begin at 10 p.m. Hit refresh to keep up with the rolling log:. This one starts with Dan Campbell yelling, “a little juice today!” So let’s see where that takes – welp, we’re already getting the “I don’t care if you have one (expletive) cheeks and three toes, I will beat your (expletive)” line replayed in the first minute.
Lions CB Mike Hughes pushing returning A.J. Parker for starting nickelback role
ALLEN PARK -- One of the main battles for a starting spot heading into the preseason’s final game features Detroit Lions cornerbacks A.J. Parker and Mike Hughes jockeying for the nickelback role. Parker is the returning starter on the inside. He made the roster as an undrafted rookie while...
Detroit Lions leaning toward starting QB Tim Boyle in preseason finale
ALLEN PARK -- Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle is no stranger to heading into the preseason finale fighting for depth chart positioning or a roster spot ahead of final cuts. Dan Campbell didn’t outright name Boyle as the starter for the team’s preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
15 Ann Arbor-area must-see football games in 2022
ANN ARBOR – It’s expected to be another exciting football season for Ann Arbor area teams. The season will officially kick off this week with teams from across the area hitting the field for their first competition of the 2022 season.
C.J. Carr to rely on talented skill players in second season as starting QB for Saline
SALINE – All eyes will be on C.J. Carr this fall as he enters his second season as the starting quarterback for Saline. The 5-star Notre Dame commit took over the starting reigns as a sophomore last year and led the Hornets to a 9-1 record while earning all-state honors as a signal caller.
wcsx.com
Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
A Michigan summer day could be as hot as the deep South by 2100
Michigan’s hottest summer days by the year 2100 will feel like parts of the deep South as climate change drives up air temperatures in coming decades, according to a recent climate science study. A scorching summer day in Flint in 2100 can be expected to feel like a balmy...
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
19K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0