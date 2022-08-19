ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

WILX-TV

Three Big Ten Football Teams Open Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Seven college football games featuring division one schools will open the season this Saturday. Two of the games involve Big Ten teams. Nebraska faces Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, kick off 12:30pm Eastern time. at 4pm Eastern time, Wyoming plays at Illinois. The remaining schools open the following week including Western Michigan at Michigan State at 7pm Friday, Septemver 2nd on ESPN. Michigan hosts Colorado State the following afternoon.
LANSING, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan Football: Dynamic duo to pace offense in 2022

Michigan football‘s dynamic duo in the backfield will pace the Wolverines’ offense in 2022, despite who is under center to begin the season. You’d think losing a player like Hassan Haskins to the NFL Draft would throw a wrench into a program’s backfield. At Michigan, it’s a clear next-man-up mentality; in this case, it’s two. The Wolverines will deploy the explosive Blake Corum but will also feature Donovan Edwards, a dual-threat runner.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Centre Daily

Four-star athlete decommits from Michigan State’s 2023 recruiting class

One day after pushing their total of four-star commitments in the 2023 class to 11, Michigan State football is back down to 10 four-stars after Murfreesboro (Tenn.) McGavock athlete Demitrius Bell announced his decommitment from the Spartans. Bell first committed to Michigan State as a wide receiver prospect, before his...
EAST LANSING, MI
College Football News

Michigan vs Colorado State Prediction, Game Preview

Michigan vs Colorado State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Record: Michigan (0-0), Colorado State (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

‘Hard Knocks’ follows Lions through joint practices, preseason win: Live updates recap

Live updates will begin at 10 p.m. Hit refresh to keep up with the rolling log:. This one starts with Dan Campbell yelling, “a little juice today!” So let’s see where that takes – welp, we’re already getting the “I don’t care if you have one (expletive) cheeks and three toes, I will beat your (expletive)” line replayed in the first minute.
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
MICHIGAN STATE
