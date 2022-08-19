ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Body of missing Zion National Park hiker who was swept away in flash floods found

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah — Officials at Zion National Park said the body of a missing hiker was discovered on Monday, three days after she was swept away in flash floods. Jetal Agnihotri's body was found in the Virgin River near the Court of the Patriarchs, which is within the park about six miles south of the Narrows.
Piece of meteorite that created boom over Utah gifted to university

TOOELE, Utah — With the boom caused by the meteor that streaked across northern Utah still ringing in the ears of residents, people are now getting their first look at the object that caused such an uproar. Every once and a while, as luck might have it, the planet...
Tips to Pack a Balanced, Nutritious Lunch for Your Kids

The stressors of back-to-school season are starting to show and a big issue parents across the Tampa Bay Area are dealing with is packing their child's lunch. Registered Dietitian Amanda Blechman joins us with some tips on how to build a balanced, nutritious lunch boxes, using what you may already have in the pantry!
