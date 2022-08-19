Read full article on original website
ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah — Officials at Zion National Park said the body of a missing hiker was discovered on Monday, three days after she was swept away in flash floods. Jetal Agnihotri's body was found in the Virgin River near the Court of the Patriarchs, which is within the park about six miles south of the Narrows.
