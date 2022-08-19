Florence Police Department reports assaults, threat

Florence Police report robbery, domestic assaults between Aug.1-7.

Stolen vehicle reported at 8:51 a.m., Aug. 1 at South Main Street

Officer was dispatched to a vehicle theft. Reporting party advised that a male subject had rented a U-Haul and had failed to return it. Reporting party advised that he had attempted to contact the subject multiple times and had been given the run around. Reporting party was advised the vehicle would be entered as stolen and to contact the police department if he has any contact with the subject. Vehicle was later recovered by Glendale Police. The individual driving it stated the subject had loaned him the vehicle. Charging review has been forwarded to Pinal County Attorney for determination of charges.

Robbery reported at 7:45 a.m., Aug. 2 at North Pinal Street

Officers were dispatched to a call for an attempted robbery. Contact was made with parties involved. A male suspect was arrested and booked into Pinal County Jail for armed robbery and robbery.

Child abuse or neglect reported at 10:56 p.m., Aug. 2 at North Florence Street

Officers were dispatched to a report of someone assaulting a child. Upon arrival, contact was made with an adult male, who stated that another male subject had assaulted him and then run off. He could not provide enough information to identify the other subject. Case is closed pending further information.

Suspicious person reported at 2:52 p.m., Aug. 4 at East Butte Avenue

Officer was dispatched to a suspicious person call. The male subject was located and identified. He was found to have a valid warrant. Once the warrant was confirmed he was arrested and booked into Pinal County Jail for the warrant.

Domestic violence reported at 11:09 p.m., Aug. 4 at North Astoria Drive

Officers were dispatched to a domestic violence call. Contact was made with parties involved. A male subject was arrested and booked into Pinal County Jail for disorderly conduct.

Disorderly conduct reported at 8:54 a.m., Aug. 7 at North Pinal Parkway Avenue and East First Street

Officers were dispatched to a possible domestic violence incident. Contact was made with parties involved. A male subject was subsequently arrested and booked into Pinal County Jail for disorderly conduct and domestic violence.