FIFA

FOX Sports

Ben Verlander's top takeaways from Tokyo, Yokohama and Iwate | Flippin' Bats

Ben Verlander gives us his takeaways from each stop in Japan, including Tokyo, Yokohama and Iwate! Ben talks about the incredible experience visiting the Yokohama DeNA BayStars, meeting the fans, seeing Shohei Ohtani’s little league field, the Tokyo Dome meet up, and being able to throw out the first pitch!
WORLD
FOX Sports

Serena and Venus Williams reunite for doubles at US Open

Serena and Venus Williams are getting their Sister Act back together for doubles at the US Open. The American siblings, who have won two of their 14 women’s doubles Grand Slam titles at Flushing Meadows, were given a wild-card entry by the U.S. Tennis Association on Saturday, making it their first tournament as a team in more than four years.
TENNIS
FOX Sports

Kane at the double as unbeaten Tottenham wins 2-0 at Forest

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Harry Kane moved third in the all-time Premier League scoring charts with two goals on Sunday as Tottenham won 2-0 at Nottingham Forest in an entertaining Premier League clash. Kane scored in either half to draw level with Andrew Cole on 187 Premier League goals...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Gladbach frustrates Bayern yet again with record 19 saves

BERLIN (AP) — It’s possible. Borussia Mönchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer made a record 19 saves and his team gave the Bundesliga a sliver of hope by holding Bayern Munich to 1-1 on Saturday. Sommer produced an outstanding game by thwarting attack after attack from the home team....
SOCCER

