Record scoreline set: No. 83 | Most Memorable Moments in World Cup History
Check out the 83rd most memorable moment in World Cup History. Taking place in 1982, Hungary scored 10 goals against El Salvador, making it the most lopsided result in World Cup History.
Tim Howard sets saves record: No. 84 | Most Memorable Moments in World Cup History
Check out the 84th most memorable moment in World Cup History. Taking place in 2014, Tim Howard set the WC saves record for the USA against Belgium.
Ben Verlander's top takeaways from Tokyo, Yokohama and Iwate | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander gives us his takeaways from each stop in Japan, including Tokyo, Yokohama and Iwate! Ben talks about the incredible experience visiting the Yokohama DeNA BayStars, meeting the fans, seeing Shohei Ohtani’s little league field, the Tokyo Dome meet up, and being able to throw out the first pitch!
Japan Baseball traditions that NEED to be adopted in America | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander shares 5 things that MLB should adopt from baseball in Japan! Ben describes the incredible firework show DURING the game, away team jerseys being sold, cheer leaders, the environment and fan experience, and of course the beer girls!
Serena and Venus Williams reunite for doubles at US Open
Serena and Venus Williams are getting their Sister Act back together for doubles at the US Open. The American siblings, who have won two of their 14 women’s doubles Grand Slam titles at Flushing Meadows, were given a wild-card entry by the U.S. Tennis Association on Saturday, making it their first tournament as a team in more than four years.
LAFC hope visit to Houston cures recent woes
Los Angeles FC have already clinched a spot in the MLS playoffs, but the club will aim to snap a
Kane at the double as unbeaten Tottenham wins 2-0 at Forest
NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Harry Kane moved third in the all-time Premier League scoring charts with two goals on Sunday as Tottenham won 2-0 at Nottingham Forest in an entertaining Premier League clash. Kane scored in either half to draw level with Andrew Cole on 187 Premier League goals...
Gladbach frustrates Bayern yet again with record 19 saves
BERLIN (AP) — It’s possible. Borussia Mönchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer made a record 19 saves and his team gave the Bundesliga a sliver of hope by holding Bayern Munich to 1-1 on Saturday. Sommer produced an outstanding game by thwarting attack after attack from the home team....
