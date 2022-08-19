Read full article on original website
Photo Shows Casper Police Car Parked On Top Of A Rock at Eastridge Mall
Officer Jeffrey Bullard with the Casper Police Department told K2 Radio News stated that he did not have any information at this time regarding the incident. He stated that the incident has been turned over to the department's Internal Affairs Division for investigation. *****. We've all been in a hurry....
cowboystatedaily.com
“Fat Jesus” Turns Casper Roadway Into Demolition Derby
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In a grim Facebook post, Ben Johnson of Casper recounted how a drunken “Fat Jesus” nearly killed him on Saturday evening. “This is why you don’t drive drunk,” he wrote. “Fat Jesus here was totally shitfaced going 70 mph...
Rollover Crash on the corner of Durbin and 15th Streets
There was an automobile crash on Friday sometime between 2:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. when a vehicle was broadsided by another vehicle, causing it to rollover, according to the Casper Police. One person was involved in the crash and was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The YMCA of Natrona County nearby...
Unattended Cooking Fire in Yucca Circle, Casper
At approximately 7:50 a.m. Casper Fire-EMS units were dispatched to a structure fire in the area of Yucca Circle, according to a recent press release on their social media page. First arriving units found smoke coming from a single-family residence. Units made quick access to the structure and identified the...
oilcity.news
Pregnant woman killed in murder–suicide, Washakie County sheriff reports
CASPER, Wyo. — A pregnant 22-year-old woman died after she was shot four times in a Tuesday, Aug. 16 murder–suicide at 342 Highway 20 North, the Washakie County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. The sheriff’s office identified the young woman as Carlene D. Brown. The coroner determined that...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/23/22–8/24/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Missing juvenile found in inclement weather during search and rescue operation on Casper Mountain
CASPER, Wyo. — A person described as a male juvenile with a cognitive disability was rescued after becoming separated from a group at the Rim Campground on Muddy Mountain on Friday, Aug. 5. According to a release from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in just before...
oilcity.news
With summer’s end approaching, Natrona Schools issue back-to-school safety reminders
CASPER, Wyo. — Summer break is drawing to a close for Natrona County School District students, who will return to classes on Tuesday, Sept. 6. With the new school year approaching, NCSD and law enforcement agencies in the area are asking people to drive safely and follow other back-to-school safety measures.
oilcity.news
Firefighters, Casper waste management crews tackle landfill fire
CASPER, Wyo. — At 2 a.m. Saturday, Casper firefighters responded to a reported wildland fire on Amoco Road. Arriving crews found a rubbish fire in the landfill. “We immediately began working with City of Casper waste management personnel to contain and extinguish the fire and together were able to prevent any kind of extension,” Casper Firefighters said on its social media page. “A big thanks to the equipment operators that helped us fight this early morning blaze!”
oilcity.news
Heavy rain, hail possible in Casper storms Wednesday, Thursday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area could see some showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday, with a chance some storms could produce heavy rain, small hail and gusty winds, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Storms are possible across western and central Wyoming from Wednesday through...
oilcity.news
School buses holding practice run for Casper kindergarteners, other first-time riders
CASPER, Wyo. — With the start of the school year approaching, the Natrona County School District will be hosting a practice bus run for kindergartners and other first-time school bus riders on Wednesday, Aug. 31. A parent or guardian must accompany first-time school bus riders for the practice run,...
oilcity.news
Hail, heavy rain possible in Casper Tuesday; showers likely Thursday
CASPER, Wyo. — Western and central Wyoming could see afternoon and evening thunderstorms on Tuesday with heavy rain possible, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. While storms are expected to be more numerous in the northern part of the state, Casper could see showers and thunderstorms Tuesday...
Natrona County Search and Rescue Operation Successful
At around 1:50 pm on Friday, August 5, 2022, Natrona County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a Search And Rescue call in the area of Rim Campground on Muddy Mountain in Natrona County, Wyoming. It was determined, through the reporting party’s communications with Casper Public Safety Communications Center dispatchers, that the missing individual was a juvenile male with a cognitive disability, who had left a group at approximately 1:00 pm, according to a recent press release from the Natrona County Sherriff's Office on Facebook.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (8/23/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered...
oilcity.news
Mind reader Jym Elders joining ‘Oktoberfest’ to benefit Central Wyoming Hospice
CASPER, Wyo. — Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions is preparing to host its sixth annual “Oktoberfest” event to raise money for patient care. The event will start at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center, 800 N. Poplar St. The entertainment for...
oilcity.news
Armed burglary suspect captured in Denver appears in Natrona County Circuit Court
CASPER, Wyo. — The suspect who allegedly held a woman at gunpoint during a burglary in north Casper last May appeared in circuit court Thursday. Casper resident Antonio Harrington, 20, disappeared with his alleged accomplice after the May 26 burglary, and was arrested two weeks ago in Denver, Colorado.
oilcity.news
Fund established in memory of 23-year Casper firefighter to help fire science students at Casper College
CASPER, Wyo. — A new fund has been established to provide financial assistance to Casper College fire science students, the college announced this August. The new “Reg Christman Fire Science Support Fund” was established in Christman’s memory through donations from people who knew him, Casper College said. Christman was a Casper firefighter for 23 years, rising through the ranks to division chief training officer before he retired.
oilcity.news
Casper Mural Project unveils downtown location for next mural featuring Shoshone woman
CASPER, Wyo. — A historic downtown building will be the canvas for the Casper Mural Project’s latest piece. The building, which is now home to Cadillac Cowgirl on Center Street, has been prepped on its south-facing alley wall for the mural, which will be painted by artist Koda Witsken.
oilcity.news
David Street Station hosting Sarah Carper, ‘Finding Nemo,’ ‘Back to School Carnival,’ ‘Fiesta Wyo’ as summer winds down
CASPER, Wyo. — Summer break is winding down as Natrona County School District students are set to begin the fall semester on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Before summer ends, though, David Street Station will be hosting several events, starting with live music from Sarah Carper during the 5–8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 Summer Market. Mountain Hops Brewhouse will offer beer with goods from a range of vendors available during the Summer Market. Tuesday will mark the final Summer Market of the season.
oilcity.news
Wyoming Highway Patrol mourns death of former longest-serving K-9
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is mourning the death of a former K-9 who during his career was instrumental in seizing more than $380,000 in illicit funds from trafficking narcotics. Hunter, a retired narcotics detection K-9, passed away peacefully on his favorite bed next to a wood-burning...
