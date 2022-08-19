ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cowboystatedaily.com

“Fat Jesus” Turns Casper Roadway Into Demolition Derby

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In a grim Facebook post, Ben Johnson of Casper recounted how a drunken “Fat Jesus” nearly killed him on Saturday evening. “This is why you don’t drive drunk,” he wrote. “Fat Jesus here was totally shitfaced going 70 mph...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Rollover Crash on the corner of Durbin and 15th Streets

There was an automobile crash on Friday sometime between 2:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. when a vehicle was broadsided by another vehicle, causing it to rollover, according to the Casper Police. One person was involved in the crash and was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The YMCA of Natrona County nearby...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Unattended Cooking Fire in Yucca Circle, Casper

At approximately 7:50 a.m. Casper Fire-EMS units were dispatched to a structure fire in the area of Yucca Circle, according to a recent press release on their social media page. First arriving units found smoke coming from a single-family residence. Units made quick access to the structure and identified the...
CASPER, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
Casper, WY
Crime & Safety
Casper, WY
Accidents
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Accidents
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/23/22–8/24/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Traffic Accident#Casper Police
oilcity.news

Firefighters, Casper waste management crews tackle landfill fire

CASPER, Wyo. — At 2 a.m. Saturday, Casper firefighters responded to a reported wildland fire on Amoco Road. Arriving crews found a rubbish fire in the landfill. “We immediately began working with City of Casper waste management personnel to contain and extinguish the fire and together were able to prevent any kind of extension,” Casper Firefighters said on its social media page. “A big thanks to the equipment operators that helped us fight this early morning blaze!”
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Heavy rain, hail possible in Casper storms Wednesday, Thursday

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area could see some showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday, with a chance some storms could produce heavy rain, small hail and gusty winds, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Storms are possible across western and central Wyoming from Wednesday through...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Hail, heavy rain possible in Casper Tuesday; showers likely Thursday

CASPER, Wyo. — Western and central Wyoming could see afternoon and evening thunderstorms on Tuesday with heavy rain possible, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. While storms are expected to be more numerous in the northern part of the state, Casper could see showers and thunderstorms Tuesday...
CASPER, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
My Country 95.5

Natrona County Search and Rescue Operation Successful

At around 1:50 pm on Friday, August 5, 2022, Natrona County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a Search And Rescue call in the area of Rim Campground on Muddy Mountain in Natrona County, Wyoming. It was determined, through the reporting party’s communications with Casper Public Safety Communications Center dispatchers, that the missing individual was a juvenile male with a cognitive disability, who had left a group at approximately 1:00 pm, according to a recent press release from the Natrona County Sherriff's Office on Facebook.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (8/23/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Armed burglary suspect captured in Denver appears in Natrona County Circuit Court

CASPER, Wyo. — The suspect who allegedly held a woman at gunpoint during a burglary in north Casper last May appeared in circuit court Thursday. Casper resident Antonio Harrington, 20, disappeared with his alleged accomplice after the May 26 burglary, and was arrested two weeks ago in Denver, Colorado.
oilcity.news

Fund established in memory of 23-year Casper firefighter to help fire science students at Casper College

CASPER, Wyo. — A new fund has been established to provide financial assistance to Casper College fire science students, the college announced this August. The new “Reg Christman Fire Science Support Fund” was established in Christman’s memory through donations from people who knew him, Casper College said. Christman was a Casper firefighter for 23 years, rising through the ranks to division chief training officer before he retired.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

David Street Station hosting Sarah Carper, ‘Finding Nemo,’ ‘Back to School Carnival,’ ‘Fiesta Wyo’ as summer winds down

CASPER, Wyo. — Summer break is winding down as Natrona County School District students are set to begin the fall semester on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Before summer ends, though, David Street Station will be hosting several events, starting with live music from Sarah Carper during the 5–8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 Summer Market. Mountain Hops Brewhouse will offer beer with goods from a range of vendors available during the Summer Market. Tuesday will mark the final Summer Market of the season.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming Highway Patrol mourns death of former longest-serving K-9

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is mourning the death of a former K-9 who during his career was instrumental in seizing more than $380,000 in illicit funds from trafficking narcotics. Hunter, a retired narcotics detection K-9, passed away peacefully on his favorite bed next to a wood-burning...
CASPER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy