Pulaski County, AR

More Arkansas counties report monkeypox cases

By Alex Kienlen
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Slowly, monkeypox infection numbers in Arkansas continue to climb and are impacting more areas of the state.

As of Friday, Aug. 19, Pulaski County continues to have the most monkeypox infections, with 12 of the 23 reported cases in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Faulkner County has three infections, while Saline and Lonoke counties were also added to the map with the latest update, each with a single case reported.

What is monkeypox?

In northwest Arkansas, Washington and Benton counties remain unchanged for the week, with three and one case, respectively. Pope and Cross counties are the only other counties reporting infections, each with a single case.

The 23 cases as of Aug. 19 show a steady increase after the first monkeypox case in the state was reported July 3. Monkeypox was declared a health emergency on Aug. 4.

A Department of Health spokesperson confirmed the state has 1,760 vaccine doses on hand.

Vaccination is recommended if one of three conditions are met:

  • People who have been identified by public health officials as a contact with someone who has monkeypox.
  • People who are aware that one of their sexual partners in the past two weeks has been diagnosed with monkeypox.
  • People who had multiple sexual partners in the past two weeks in an area with known monkeypox.

Vaccines are available in 14 of the 75 Arkansas counties, with the locations mapped on the health department’s web page .

