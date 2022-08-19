Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage schools superintendent forecasts rough days ahead, promises improvements to student busing
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage students will likely see more traffic jams this week as the school bus driver shortage continues to wreak havoc on transportation plans, but the superintendent of the state’s largest school district is promising better times ahead. Jharrett Bryantt, first-year superintendent of the Anchorage School...
alaskasnewssource.com
Library employees feel personnel concerns are being handled unfairly, ombudsman letter states
Vendors get first day off after opening weekend at the Alaska State Fair. Vendors get first day off after opening weekend at the Alaska State Fair. An Anchorage man is accused of drunk driving and killing a young couple. Updated: 10 hours ago. Nowak and Duerr died near the intersection...
kinyradio.com
Alaska State Troopers give a gravestone to victim of Robert Hanson
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Last week, the Alaska State Troopers laid a headstone for Robin Pelkey, a longtime unidentified victim of serial killer Robert Hanson. Due to Trooper's efforts with genetic genealogy, law enforcement was able to identify Pelkey’s remains and honor her grave with a new marker reading her name.
midnightsunak.com
Leslie: Alaska’s Pioneer Homes need a lifeline
For almost a year, I have been working at the Fairbanks Pioneer Home. I’m currently an activities aide after spending my first two months working the floor as an assisted living aide. The State of Alaska is currently failing our vulnerable Elders, their hard-working employees and our community at...
alaskasnewssource.com
Lawsuit filed over lack of ballot-curing process in Alaska elections
Library employees feel personnel concerns are being handled unfairly, ombudsman letter states. Library employees feel personnel concerns are being handled unfairly, ombudsman letter states. Vendors get first day off after opening weekend at the Alaska State Fair. Updated: 8 hours ago. Vendors get first day off after opening weekend at...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska’s ‘Farm Family of the Year’ has deep Soldotna roots
Martha Merry’s home on Pickle Hill in Soldotna is a bonafide farmhouse. The dozens of garlic plants drying on the floor of the living room during a rainy spell are a dead giveaway. Merry, stepping over a row of scapes, said she’s not sure she’s going to bring the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Airlines plane damage
alaskasnewssource.com
Fast Cast, August 23, 2022
alaskasnewssource.com
Vendors get day off after opening weekend at the Alaska State Fair
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - After a successful opening weekend at the Alaska State Fair, the fairgrounds were eerily quiet Tuesday morning. Booths were boarded up, tents were tied down, and what was once a bustling carnival midway now sits empty - but the rides will fire back up Thursday morning.
alaskapublic.org
Woman dies in custody at Eagle River prison
A 35-year-old woman died early Tuesday while in custody at the Hiland Mountain Correctional Center in Eagle River, said a statement from the Alaska Department of Corrections. Nastashia Minock had been in jail one day, the department said. She was arrested on a warrant tied to a misdemeanor assault case from 2019, reported the Anchorage Daily News.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska Black Caucus and other groups threaten legal action over APD’s lack of body cameras
The Alaska Black Caucus and other advocacy groups say they’re considering legal action over the Anchorage Police Department still not having body cameras, more than 16 months after voters approved buying them. The groups decried the lack of body cameras on officers — and the lack of a body...
alaskasnewssource.com
Marine biologists perplexed by decline of snow crab
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaskan college senior returns from Minnesota expedition to test water quality
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On June 28, 2022, two Alaskan siblings embarked on an expedition to test water quality in Minnesota’s Superior National Forest. The two siblings have now returned from their 30-day journey and Chloe Steiner, the expedition lead, is using her data to help the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency as well as the Forest Service to add to their management practices on user impacts to help water quality.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alert level raised following Semisopochnoi explosion
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Volcano Observatory reported that a short-lived explosion of the Semisophochnoi Volcano occurred Sunday afternoon at 1:47 p.m. Webcam images near the volcano show the plume of ash ejecting high into the sky, although satellite imagery showed no visible ash plume. As a result, the ash stayed below 20,000 feet above sea level.
alaskasnewssource.com
Legal action threatened over voter-approved body cams Anchorage police didn’t buy
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Black Caucus and other civil rights groups are threatening legal action against the Anchorage Police Department for not buying body cameras, even though residents voted to pay for them more than a year ago. Voters wanted police to begin wearing these cameras to protect...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska jobs see an increase from last year
Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after pedestrian collision in Anchorage. Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after pedestrian collision in Anchorage. Alaska National Guard look into helping ASD with bus driver shortage. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:21 PM AKDT. The Alaska National Guard received a request...
KULR8
Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Summit looking to reinstate passenger train service to Montana
BILLINGS - The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority is holding its first Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Summit to discuss restoring transformational rail services across the region. The summit started early Monday afternoon and will continue through Tuesday to discuss possible efforts to re-establish and expand passenger rail services through the...
alaskalandmine.com
Anchorage should be designed around people, not just cars
Recently, a visiting presenter to Anchorage gave a talk that resonated with the Anchorage business community and many local leaders. Hosted by the AEDC, Roger Brooks, author and ‘placemaking expert’, spoke about how Anchorage could be a more attractive place for tourists. Brooks stressed the importance of navigable streets and wayfinding. He emphasized that cities should be designed around people, not only cars. He poked fun at our confusing and busy one way streets. Here’s the thing: although a polished presenter and entertaining educator, Mr. Brooks wasn’t saying anything new. Local advocates and community members have been shouting these truths for years.
kinyradio.com
Son of ex-Alaska lawmaker faces charges in father's death
In this Jan. 17, 2017, file photo, state Rep. Dean Westlake, D-Kotzebue, talks with another legislator during a break in the opening session of the Alaska Legislature in Juneau, Alaska. (AP Photo) Anchorage, Alaska (AP) - The son of a former Alaska lawmaker faces charges of manslaughter and evidence tampering...
‘Hang in there,’ says superintendent, as four more bus drivers coming to work next week for Anchorage schools
A long line of parents in cars snaked down Rabbit Creek Road, as families tried to get their children to Goldenview Middle School on Friday. On Facebook, drone footage showed long lines of cars idling and inching along Lake Otis Road and Abbott Loop, waiting for their turn to drop schoolchildren off near the front door of elementary schools in the area. Parents reported waiting in line for 45 minutes, unable to report to work because they were stuck in school traffic. It’s a breakdown in the social infrastructure of Anchorage — people not able to get to work and children not able to get to school.
