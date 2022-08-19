ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Vendor applications are up and in high demand

Charleston, S.C. — For vendors the wait is over as applications are now up. Vendors can check out SCDOR resource guide for events & festivals for more information. There has been an increase in applications for special events. Starting in January through July 85 vendors sought special event status. Last year the South Carolina department of Revenue received 55 applications during the same time period.
Dawn Staley named honorary Pace Car Driver for Cook Out Southern 500

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Dawn Staley will be out front again, this time at Darlington Raceway. South Carolina's two-time national women's championship coach will drive the pace car for the first race of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs — the Southern 500 on Sept. 4. Staley attended the...
Job quits near record highs while openings, hires continue to outpace

COLUMBIA S.C. (WACH) — More than 360,000 people in South Carolina have quit their jobs this year alone. Officials say the numbers might be misleading, and could be something to celebrate. Recent reports indicate the state had roughly 82,000 people quit their jobs in June, the highest amount so...
Student caught with loaded gun at Airport High School

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A student has been arrested after he was allegedly caught with a loaded gun in his backpack at Airport High School. Acting on a request from law enforcement regarding a weekend off-campus shooting incident, administrators and the school’s SROs met a student as he arrived by bus before the start of classes to talk with him.
One dead, 3 injured after shooting in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — A woman is dead and three others are injured after an overnight shooting in Orangeburg County. It happened just minutes away from South Carolina State University, setting the campus on lockdown for several hours early this morning. Officers describe the scene on Buckley Street shortly...
Gas prices expected to continue on downward trend, AAA says

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. (WWMT) — Gas prices are on the decline. On Tuesday, the national average cost of regular unleaded gas was $3.892, according to AAA. Just one month ago, the average cost of gas was $4.45 a gallon, so drivers are seeing some relief at the pump. That...
