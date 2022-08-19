Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Vendor applications are up and in high demand
Charleston, S.C. — For vendors the wait is over as applications are now up. Vendors can check out SCDOR resource guide for events & festivals for more information. There has been an increase in applications for special events. Starting in January through July 85 vendors sought special event status. Last year the South Carolina department of Revenue received 55 applications during the same time period.
abcnews4.com
Dawn Staley named honorary Pace Car Driver for Cook Out Southern 500
DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Dawn Staley will be out front again, this time at Darlington Raceway. South Carolina's two-time national women's championship coach will drive the pace car for the first race of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs — the Southern 500 on Sept. 4. Staley attended the...
abcnews4.com
Job quits near record highs while openings, hires continue to outpace
COLUMBIA S.C. (WACH) — More than 360,000 people in South Carolina have quit their jobs this year alone. Officials say the numbers might be misleading, and could be something to celebrate. Recent reports indicate the state had roughly 82,000 people quit their jobs in June, the highest amount so...
abcnews4.com
Security footage released in search of stolen race car in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A race car was stolen in Orangeburg earlier this month, and officials from Orangeburg County have new security footage in hopes of recovering it. The car, a primer gray 1988 Chevrolet Caprice with large rear tires, went missing earlier this month. New footage shows...
abcnews4.com
Student caught with loaded gun at Airport High School
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A student has been arrested after he was allegedly caught with a loaded gun in his backpack at Airport High School. Acting on a request from law enforcement regarding a weekend off-campus shooting incident, administrators and the school’s SROs met a student as he arrived by bus before the start of classes to talk with him.
abcnews4.com
Weeks-long 9/11 veteran tour kicks off in Michigan: 'We will not forget them'
LANSING, Mich. (WWMT) — A weeks-long, veteran-inspired honor and remembrance tour kicked off in Michigan on Sunday. Project RELO’s Task Force Tribute started its country-wide route to honor more than 7,000 veterans who died in combat after Sept. 11, 2001. “We will not forget them,” said Gov. Gretchen...
abcnews4.com
One dead, 3 injured after shooting in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — A woman is dead and three others are injured after an overnight shooting in Orangeburg County. It happened just minutes away from South Carolina State University, setting the campus on lockdown for several hours early this morning. Officers describe the scene on Buckley Street shortly...
abcnews4.com
Gas prices expected to continue on downward trend, AAA says
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. (WWMT) — Gas prices are on the decline. On Tuesday, the national average cost of regular unleaded gas was $3.892, according to AAA. Just one month ago, the average cost of gas was $4.45 a gallon, so drivers are seeing some relief at the pump. That...
