News4Jax.com

Results: Senate District 5 & other notable Florida legislative races

Here’s a look at some of the results Tuesday from notable races in the Florida Legislature.. State Senate District 5 covers much of Duval County inside the I-295 beltway - and a portion of the Westside stretching out to Cecil Commerce Parkway. The winning candidate will face Republican candidate...
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis blasts ‘lockdowner’ Nikki Fried ahead of Cabinet meeting

Fried calls DeSantis a 'tyrant.' He shoots back on national TV. Before a Cabinet meeting in Tallahassee Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis appeared on Fox and Friends, where he offered some General Election messaging — and a few zingers aimed at one of his potential opponents. Asked about Agriculture Commissioner...
WMNF

A Stetson Law professor weighs in on Andrew Warren v. Ron DeSantis

Last week, suspended Tampa State Attorney Andrew Warren filed a federal suit that challenges Governor Ron DeSantis’s action to suspend him. The challenge is on First Amendment grounds. Warren says the governor used the powers of his office to suppress criticism and promote cronyism. DeSantis’ executive order focuses on...
floridapolitics.com

Final poll: Charlie Crist headed to victory in Florida Democratic Primary for Governor

It's not even close, according to St. Pete Polls. A closing poll of likely Democratic Primary voters shows Charlie Crist in position to win. St. Pete Polls conducted its final survey ahead of the Democratic Primary on who voters intend to choose as the Democratic nominee. More than 59% said Crist, the former Republican Governor-turned-Democratic Congressman. Almost 30% said Nikki Fried, Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner.
floridapolitics.com

Poll: Aramis Ayala holds lead in Attorney General race but many voters remain uncommitted

Jim Lewis and Daniel Uhlfelder aren't far behind. Former Orange County State Attorney Aramis Ayala holds the edge in the Democratic Primary for Attorney General. But plenty of voters remain undecided heading into the Democratic Primary, according to St. Pete Polls. A final survey conducted for Florida Politics shows that...
News4Jax.com

Race for Jacksonville sheriff heads to November general election

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of the key races on the ballot in Duval County on Tuesday was the special election for Jacksonville sheriff -- and neither candidate received 50% of the vote plus one. That means Democrat Lakesha Burton and Republican T.K. Waters are headed to the general election...
orlandoweekly.com

Proposed constitutional amendment in Florida would ban all non-emergency abortions and grant 'right to life of preborn' individuals

Amid debates across the country about abortion rights, a political committee has proposed a ballot initiative in Florida that would recognize a “God‐given right to life of the preborn individual.”. The Protect Human Life Florida Committee received an initial approval Aug. 12 from the Florida Department of State...
First Coast News

Jacksonville Sheriff's candidates may face four elections in nine months to become Duval's top cop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Primary election day in Florida is Tuesday, August 23 and in Duval County the candidates vying for Jacksonville Sheriff are in for quite a marathon. There are five candidates on the ballot; Republican TK Waters, Democrat's Lakesha Burton, Ken Jefferson, Tony Cummings and Wayne Clark. The goal for these candidates during the primary election is get 50 percent of the vote plus one. Then we'd have a clear winner, a new sheriff in town possibly until March 2023 when there will be yet another election.
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville abortion clinic wants FBI to investigate JSO’s response to anti-abortion protest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Staff members at a Jacksonville abortion clinic are asking for the FBI to investigate after an anti-abortion protest. A Woman’s Choice of Jacksonville, located off University Boulevard on the Southside, released a statement saying that 165 anti-abortion protesters held a demonstration Monday that stopped traffic and blocked patients and staff from entering the clinic.
floridapolitics.com

Hupp Huppmann emerges victorious in tough Nassau Co. Commission battle

The Riverstone debate helped drive conversation on the race until Bell’s arrest on suspicion of DUI. It was a thorough drubbing for incumbent Nassau County Commissioner Aaron Bell, who lost District 2 to Navy veteran and locally well-known entertainer Hupp Huppmann. Huppmann took 62.6% of the vote while Bell...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL

