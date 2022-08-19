Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
Results: Senate District 5 & other notable Florida legislative races
Here’s a look at some of the results Tuesday from notable races in the Florida Legislature.. State Senate District 5 covers much of Duval County inside the I-295 beltway - and a portion of the Westside stretching out to Cecil Commerce Parkway. The winning candidate will face Republican candidate...
News4Jax.com
Florida’s primary election: Steady stream of voters cast ballots in Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A steady stream of voters could be seen on Tuesday going to cast their ballot at voting locations across the Northeast Florida area in Florida’s primary election. When polls closed on election day, 186,215 Duval County voters had cast a ballot, with the unofficial voter...
2022 election sees major shift in Florida voter trends, but not in Duval
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Over 2.1 million Floridians have either voted by mail or voted early in-person ahead of Tuesday’s Primary Election and early voting statistics reveal Republicans and Democrats in Florida are voting differently this election compared to elections in the past. Prior to the 2020 election, Republicans...
floridapolitics.com
Val Demings proclaims herself ‘Daughter of Duval’ ahead of expected Primary win
Demings arrived in Duval County with polling momentum and stories of prolific fundraising. In a year predicted as a “red wave” in a state dominated by the politics of Gov. Ron DeSantis, Democrat Val Demings has the chance on Election Day to not only be the upset story of the night, but the first Black woman elected to the U.S. Senate from the South.
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis blasts ‘lockdowner’ Nikki Fried ahead of Cabinet meeting
Fried calls DeSantis a 'tyrant.' He shoots back on national TV. Before a Cabinet meeting in Tallahassee Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis appeared on Fox and Friends, where he offered some General Election messaging — and a few zingers aimed at one of his potential opponents. Asked about Agriculture Commissioner...
News4Jax.com
Duval County man says his party affiliation changed without his knowledge
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Voters have been casting ballots all day on Tuesday, but some voters are saying they’ve had problems. That includes one man who said his party affiliation was changed without his knowledge. “This morning I was the first one in there to vote actually. And when...
WMNF
A Stetson Law professor weighs in on Andrew Warren v. Ron DeSantis
Last week, suspended Tampa State Attorney Andrew Warren filed a federal suit that challenges Governor Ron DeSantis’s action to suspend him. The challenge is on First Amendment grounds. Warren says the governor used the powers of his office to suppress criticism and promote cronyism. DeSantis’ executive order focuses on...
floridapolitics.com
Final poll: Charlie Crist headed to victory in Florida Democratic Primary for Governor
It's not even close, according to St. Pete Polls. A closing poll of likely Democratic Primary voters shows Charlie Crist in position to win. St. Pete Polls conducted its final survey ahead of the Democratic Primary on who voters intend to choose as the Democratic nominee. More than 59% said Crist, the former Republican Governor-turned-Democratic Congressman. Almost 30% said Nikki Fried, Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner.
floridapolitics.com
Poll: Aramis Ayala holds lead in Attorney General race but many voters remain uncommitted
Jim Lewis and Daniel Uhlfelder aren't far behind. Former Orange County State Attorney Aramis Ayala holds the edge in the Democratic Primary for Attorney General. But plenty of voters remain undecided heading into the Democratic Primary, according to St. Pete Polls. A final survey conducted for Florida Politics shows that...
News4Jax.com
Race for Jacksonville sheriff heads to November general election
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of the key races on the ballot in Duval County on Tuesday was the special election for Jacksonville sheriff -- and neither candidate received 50% of the vote plus one. That means Democrat Lakesha Burton and Republican T.K. Waters are headed to the general election...
You can't vote for another party's candidates in the Florida primary. Here's why.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The deadline for Florida voters to cast their ballot in the primary election is 7 p.m. on Aug. 23. If you've already voted, either through early voting or a vote-by-mail ballot, you may be wondering why you're only seeing candidates for your affiliated party. And,...
orlandoweekly.com
Proposed constitutional amendment in Florida would ban all non-emergency abortions and grant 'right to life of preborn' individuals
Amid debates across the country about abortion rights, a political committee has proposed a ballot initiative in Florida that would recognize a “God‐given right to life of the preborn individual.”. The Protect Human Life Florida Committee received an initial approval Aug. 12 from the Florida Department of State...
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 8.14.22
Election security police make their move, but the 'Stop WOKE Act' is, for now, stopped. Color me confused as the race for the Republican nomination in Florida’s 15th Congressional District draws to a close. Earlier this month, St. Pete Polls showed Laurel Lee with a commanding lead over her...
News4Jax.com
DeSantis endorses local school board candidates, Duval Democrats respond
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gov. DeSantis made his rounds in Florida Sunday on his Education Tour. He made a stop in Jacksonville and brought out some of the candidates he’s endorsing for school board positions in the area. Gov. DeSantis said at the event in the last few years...
News4Jax.com
Over 200 Duval County mail-in-ballots scrutinized after being rejected by machines
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As of Monday afternoon, over 15% of registered voters in Duval County have cast a ballot, many by mail, and some of those ballots have had problems. The canvassing board is now taking a closer look at more than 200 votes. NEWS4JAX VOTER’S GUIDE: What and...
Clay County Commission races 2022: Election results announced
Two seats on the Clay County Commission were being contested in Tuesday's primary, District 2 and District 4. Alexandra Compere and Rodney Herring, both Republicans, were seeking the party nomination for the Clay County Commission District 2 seat. Commissioner Wayne Bolla holds the seat now but is term-limited.
Jacksonville Sheriff's candidates may face four elections in nine months to become Duval's top cop
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Primary election day in Florida is Tuesday, August 23 and in Duval County the candidates vying for Jacksonville Sheriff are in for quite a marathon. There are five candidates on the ballot; Republican TK Waters, Democrat's Lakesha Burton, Ken Jefferson, Tony Cummings and Wayne Clark. The goal for these candidates during the primary election is get 50 percent of the vote plus one. Then we'd have a clear winner, a new sheriff in town possibly until March 2023 when there will be yet another election.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville abortion clinic wants FBI to investigate JSO’s response to anti-abortion protest
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Staff members at a Jacksonville abortion clinic are asking for the FBI to investigate after an anti-abortion protest. A Woman’s Choice of Jacksonville, located off University Boulevard on the Southside, released a statement saying that 165 anti-abortion protesters held a demonstration Monday that stopped traffic and blocked patients and staff from entering the clinic.
floridapolitics.com
Hupp Huppmann emerges victorious in tough Nassau Co. Commission battle
The Riverstone debate helped drive conversation on the race until Bell’s arrest on suspicion of DUI. It was a thorough drubbing for incumbent Nassau County Commissioner Aaron Bell, who lost District 2 to Navy veteran and locally well-known entertainer Hupp Huppmann. Huppmann took 62.6% of the vote while Bell...
News4Jax.com
‘We can’t take it for granted’: Advocates rally Saturday as early voting nears end in Duval County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Time is running out to vote early in Duval County. Sunday is the last day. That’s why a group of grassroots organizations hit the streets Saturday morning on the Northside with a clear message:. “Jacksonville, let’s get out, let’s do it,” said activist Ben Frazier,...
