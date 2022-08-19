Read full article on original website
Related
rentonreporter.com
King County participatory budgeting to fund 45 community projects
King County announced on Aug. 17 dozens of community projects in Federal Way, Renton, White Center and other communities will receive funding as part of the county’s participatory budgeting process. Over 2,600 ballots were cast earlier in August. Previously, King County Executive Dow Constantine proposed this community-driven budgeting process...
Crews clear North Seattle homeless encampment after 6 years of complaints from residents
SEATTLE — After complaints about trash, rats, crime and rampant drug activity for six years, city of Seattle crews and Seattle police cleared an encampment at North 125th Street and Stone Avenue North on Tuesday. A KIRO 7 crew was there as crews towed away numerous recreational vehicles, as...
southseattleemerald.com
OPINION | South King County Mayors Believe Increased Incarceration Is the Path to Public Safety — They’re Wrong.
Earlier this month, eight mayors in South King County issued an open letter to their King County and Washington State criminal justice partners expressing frustration with crime in their cities. Rather than emphasizing the importance of nurturing and stabilizing their communities through non-carceral alternatives, they leaned into the same punitive solutions that have proven to be ineffective in increasing public safety.
Sheriff’s deputies investigate weekend melee at Echo Glen youth rehabilitation center
The King County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington State Patrol assisted Echo Glen Children’s Center with a disturbance at its facility Saturday evening, according to Jason Wettstein, a spokesperson for the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families. When staff directed five children to return to their...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Stranger
Seattle Doesn't Need Therapy, We Need SPD to Drop Its Temper Tantrum
No, Seattle Times columnist Danny Westneat, Seattle doesn’t “need therapy” to improve on public safety. What we need is a police department mature enough to follow orders from duly elected officials instead of throwing a two-year-long temper tantrum over legitimate complaints from residents about cops killing, beating, and tear-gassing people they’re supposed to protect and serve.
Flames at Lynnwood apartments force more than a dozen out of homes
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — An overnight apartment fire forced people out of their units in Lynnwood. The fire at the building on 46th Avenue West just above 194th Street Southwest was reported shortly after midnight on Tuesday. Firefighters said a car in the carport under the Trinity Place Apartments caught...
myeverettnews.com
VA Puget Sound’s Everett Clinic Now Accepting Appointments – Opening Day Set For September 19th
In what will be a big deal for the 30,000 Veterans who live within a 30-minute drive, the new Everett Community-Based Outpatient Clinic is now accepting appointments to see patients in-person starting September 19th. The new $10 million, 28,000 square foot clinic is located at 220 Olympic Boulevard in Everett,...
q13fox.com
Pierce County Council committee to vote on adopting a 'vision zero' policy
On Tuesday, a committee on the Pierce County Council will vote on adopting a "vision zero" policy. It's a nationwide movement to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries by 2035.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Community pushes back against commission over Tacoma Narrows Bridge toll plan
The Washington State Transportation Commission has decided to move forward with its plan to reduce tolls over the Tacoma Narrows Bridge by 75 cents, with a higher reduction for vehicles with more than three axels despite pushback from the community. At the previous commission meeting in July, the committee unveiled...
Man charged more than 16 years after woman's decapitated body found in Puget Sound
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Editor's note: The video above was originally published on Aug. 11 after three men were arrested in connection to the 2005 death of Shanan Lynn Read. A 34-year-old man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection to the 2005 death of Shanan Lynn Read in Kitsap County.
7 Injured in Hit-and-Run Boat Collision on Lake Washington
Seattle, WA: Multiple people were injured after a large unidentified boat struck a small boat in a hit-and-run collision on Lake Washington in the city of Seattle. Just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 911 operators received a call for a boat in distress claiming it had been run over by a large charter boat with multiple casualties. The caller also stated the yacht had stopped, looked at the people hurt, and fled the scene.
Van driven by 12-year-old among stolen vehicles recovered in Pierce County
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force recovered 15 stolen vehicles on Friday, including a van driven by a 12-year-old who was armed with a handgun. The vehicles were recovered during an auto theft emphasis operation in Pierce County involving several agencies. Six people were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
everettpost.com
PAWS Opening Fabulous New Facility in Snohomish in 2023
After years of hard work, planning, and fundraising, a wonderful new Wildlife facility is under construction on a beautiful 25-acre site off Highway 9 in Snohomish. Included is a wonderful, large surgery with both an entrance AND exit (especially important when working with bears and large cats). Both the animals and their human helpers have an emergency escape route if necessary.
MyNorthwest.com
State laws play part in dramatic rise in stolen vehicles, according to auto theft task force
Last Friday, the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force conducted a multi-agency auto theft-emphasis patrol in Pierce County. The agency worked with Tacoma Police, Lakewood Police, Sumner Police, Washington State Patrols, and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. In just one day of auto theft-emphasis patrols, the task force recovered...
Motorcyclist critically injured in crash in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A motorcyclist is fighting for his life after a crash threw him from his bike, which burst into flames on a Federal Way road. The crash happened on Tuesday before 4 p.m. in the 100 block of South 348th Street. When firefighters arrived, they quickly...
Armed robbery in Everett leads to pursuit and crash
A suspected armed robbery in Everett led to a pursuit and crash in north Seattle on Monday, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. At about 11:30 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery with a weapon in the 800 block of 128th Street Southwest.
Crews removing nearly 2,000 toxic pilings from Harbor Island shoreline
SEATTLE — A major cleanup is underway in King County as crews work to remove nearly 2,000 toxic-coated pilings from the Harbor Island shoreline. King County Executive Dow Constantine says the $8.1 million project is part of a regional partnership committed to cleaning up pollution and restoring aquatic habitats in the Duwamish River.
Auto theft task force recovers 15 stolen vehicles; arrests 6 in Pierce County
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — One day of auto theft-emphasis patrols in Pierce County resulted in 15 recovered vehicles, six arrests, two recovered firearms and the confiscation of approximately 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills. On Friday, the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force conducted a multi-agency auto theft emphasis patrol in...
q13fox.com
'My son did not deserve to die that way'; Victim's mom calls for justice after Granite Falls quarry shooting
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. - The man accused of killing 27-year-old Jordan Hurtado at a quarry in Granite Falls made an appearance in Snohomish County Court Monday. He was arrested and booked for murder following the fatal shooting on Saturday. Stephanie Hurtado said her son Jordan was her best friend, and...
Kent Shooting Leaves 1 Dead in Apartment Parking Lot
Kent, WA: A shooting occurred that left one person dead in a parking lot of an apartment complex in the city of Kent on Friday, Aug. 19. 911 dispatchers received numerous calls for a man shot in the parking lot of Riverwood Apartments in the 24600 block of Russell Road South. Kent Police and Puget Sound Fire crews attempted life-saving measures on the victim but were unsuccessful.
Comments / 1