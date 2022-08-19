ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

rentonreporter.com

King County participatory budgeting to fund 45 community projects

King County announced on Aug. 17 dozens of community projects in Federal Way, Renton, White Center and other communities will receive funding as part of the county’s participatory budgeting process. Over 2,600 ballots were cast earlier in August. Previously, King County Executive Dow Constantine proposed this community-driven budgeting process...
KING COUNTY, WA
southseattleemerald.com

OPINION | South King County Mayors Believe Increased Incarceration Is the Path to Public Safety — They’re Wrong.

Earlier this month, eight mayors in South King County issued an open letter to their King County and Washington State criminal justice partners expressing frustration with crime in their cities. Rather than emphasizing the importance of nurturing and stabilizing their communities through non-carceral alternatives, they leaned into the same punitive solutions that have proven to be ineffective in increasing public safety.
The Stranger

Seattle Doesn't Need Therapy, We Need SPD to Drop Its Temper Tantrum

No, Seattle Times columnist Danny Westneat, Seattle doesn’t “need therapy” to improve on public safety. What we need is a police department mature enough to follow orders from duly elected officials instead of throwing a two-year-long temper tantrum over legitimate complaints from residents about cops killing, beating, and tear-gassing people they’re supposed to protect and serve.
Key News Network

7 Injured in Hit-and-Run Boat Collision on Lake Washington

Seattle, WA: Multiple people were injured after a large unidentified boat struck a small boat in a hit-and-run collision on Lake Washington in the city of Seattle. Just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 911 operators received a call for a boat in distress claiming it had been run over by a large charter boat with multiple casualties. The caller also stated the yacht had stopped, looked at the people hurt, and fled the scene.
SEATTLE, WA
everettpost.com

PAWS Opening Fabulous New Facility in Snohomish in 2023

After years of hard work, planning, and fundraising, a wonderful new Wildlife facility is under construction on a beautiful 25-acre site off Highway 9 in Snohomish. Included is a wonderful, large surgery with both an entrance AND exit (especially important when working with bears and large cats). Both the animals and their human helpers have an emergency escape route if necessary.
SNOHOMISH, WA
Key News Network

Kent Shooting Leaves 1 Dead in Apartment Parking Lot

Kent, WA: A shooting occurred that left one person dead in a parking lot of an apartment complex in the city of Kent on Friday, Aug. 19. 911 dispatchers received numerous calls for a man shot in the parking lot of Riverwood Apartments in the 24600 block of Russell Road South. Kent Police and Puget Sound Fire crews attempted life-saving measures on the victim but were unsuccessful.
KENT, WA

