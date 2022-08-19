I bet some of you saw that headline and started rolling your eyes. You’ve seen a million come ons for a really big show and found them all, well, underwhelming. But this is different: I promise! This really big show is the biggest show humans get to see, and all of Rochester has a front row seat! Time to mark your calendars for the total solar eclipse on Monday April 8 2024 at 3:20pm. For the first time in 99 years, all of our nine county region will be in the path of totality.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO