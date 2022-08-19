ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

Good Question: Is Bar-Bill still coming to the bay?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s a good question about something new by Irondequoit Bay, right along Empire Boulevard at the old MacGregor’s location. There was a lot of excitement about what was moving in but it’s not here yet. Paul reached out to me: “Is there anything...
talkerofthetown.com

Preparing for the Really big show: “Let’s Not Miss It”

I bet some of you saw that headline and started rolling your eyes. You’ve seen a million come ons for a really big show and found them all, well, underwhelming. But this is different: I promise! This really big show is the biggest show humans get to see, and all of Rochester has a front row seat! Time to mark your calendars for the total solar eclipse on Monday April 8 2024 at 3:20pm. For the first time in 99 years, all of our nine county region will be in the path of totality.
13 WHAM

Daisy Flour Mill comes back to Penfield

Penfield, N.Y. — A popular old restaurant is coming back!. Standing for over 175 years and abandoned for the last three, co-owner Bill Blake says he is excited to bring the Daisy Flour Mill back to life and honor the property's rich history. Earlier this year, the historic three...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Paint recycling program launches in New York state

VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
WHEC TV-10

Livingston County man run over while flagging at job site

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Livingston County man remains in serious condition at Strong Memorial Hospital after he was run over while working as a flagger for a paving company earlier this month. Bernie Fischer’s family shared their story with News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke in hopes of getting...
News 8 WROC

Rochester man sentenced for firing into 2020 4th of July crowd

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 26-year-old Rochester man was sentenced to 16 years to life for firing into a crowd on the Fourth of July in 2020, the Monroe County District Attorney’s office said Monday. Sherman was convicted of two weapons charges, after a jury found that he was guilty of firing into a crowd […]
NYS Music

Broken Stage Forces Cancelation of Anthrax Concert in Rochester

On Aug. 19, Anthrax was set to play their 40th-anniversary tour at the Armory in Rochester. With support from the Black Label Society and Hatebreed, but that did not fully happen. Only Hatebreed got to play a part of their set before ending early. They were supposed to play 17 songs but only played 13 of them. Then almost an hour later, it was announced to the fans there was an issue and the rest of the show would be canceled.
13 WHAM

Missing Penfield man may be in Hemlock Lake area

Penfield, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing vulnerable adult from Penfield. Nicholas Biermann, 32, was last seen leaving his home in Penfield at 11:15 a.m. Monday. Biermann is 5'8", 150 pounds with brown hair, green eyes and was wearing a navy...
