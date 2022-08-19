Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: Is Bar-Bill still coming to the bay?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s a good question about something new by Irondequoit Bay, right along Empire Boulevard at the old MacGregor’s location. There was a lot of excitement about what was moving in but it’s not here yet. Paul reached out to me: “Is there anything...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rochester realtor weighs in on what makes living in Brighton so desirable
BRIGHTON, N.Y. — Housing markets have cooled a bit, but the single hottest area for those wanting a house in America is Brighton. It's the third year in a row that a Rochester-area community has made the Forbes list. The 14618 zip code tops its top 10. Millennials are...
talkerofthetown.com
Preparing for the Really big show: “Let’s Not Miss It”
I bet some of you saw that headline and started rolling your eyes. You’ve seen a million come ons for a really big show and found them all, well, underwhelming. But this is different: I promise! This really big show is the biggest show humans get to see, and all of Rochester has a front row seat! Time to mark your calendars for the total solar eclipse on Monday April 8 2024 at 3:20pm. For the first time in 99 years, all of our nine county region will be in the path of totality.
‘I love coming here’: Webster boutique sells locally made goods from all women and minority vendors
“It's a great feeling to know that you can help not only one person, but you're helping a full family as well,” Pearson said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester realtor talks housing recession
Norchar realtor, Brandon Weeks, says it really depends where you are when it comes to a housing recession.
WRGB
Couple behind party that roiled Rochester Fire Department defend themselves
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester couple who allegedly threw a party mocking Juneteenth and local elected officials say they've been unfairly portrayed. Local dentist Dr. Nicholas Nicosia and his wife, Mary, threw the party last month at their East Avenue mansion. Their attorney, Corey Hogan, says it was a...
13 WHAM
Daisy Flour Mill comes back to Penfield
Penfield, N.Y. — A popular old restaurant is coming back!. Standing for over 175 years and abandoned for the last three, co-owner Bill Blake says he is excited to bring the Daisy Flour Mill back to life and honor the property's rich history. Earlier this year, the historic three...
WHEC TV-10
Newly licensed local marijuana processor says people are excited to use topicals, and other forms of cannabis materials
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – New York State keeps getting closer to the sale of adult use marijuana with the issuing Processor Licenses. News10NBC talked to a newly licensed processor to find out what this means for their growing business. These conditional licenses are not only good for renewal every two...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumlocalnews.com
Paint recycling program launches in New York state
VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
WHEC TV-10
Livingston County man run over while flagging at job site
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Livingston County man remains in serious condition at Strong Memorial Hospital after he was run over while working as a flagger for a paving company earlier this month. Bernie Fischer’s family shared their story with News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke in hopes of getting...
Rochester man sentenced for firing into 2020 4th of July crowd
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 26-year-old Rochester man was sentenced to 16 years to life for firing into a crowd on the Fourth of July in 2020, the Monroe County District Attorney’s office said Monday. Sherman was convicted of two weapons charges, after a jury found that he was guilty of firing into a crowd […]
NYS Music
Broken Stage Forces Cancelation of Anthrax Concert in Rochester
On Aug. 19, Anthrax was set to play their 40th-anniversary tour at the Armory in Rochester. With support from the Black Label Society and Hatebreed, but that did not fully happen. Only Hatebreed got to play a part of their set before ending early. They were supposed to play 17 songs but only played 13 of them. Then almost an hour later, it was announced to the fans there was an issue and the rest of the show would be canceled.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ESL Credit Union robbed, Rochester man arrested
At around 1:15 p.m. Monday, officials responded to a call for a robbery that had just occurred.
‘It’s crazy’: How to survive rising prices on everyday goods due to inflation
McGovern says because of these rising prices and the surrounding circumstances, consumers are feeling the pain.
2 Rochester women arrested for bringing contraband into prison
Both women were taken into custody and transported to State Police Alden or processing.
13 WHAM
Missing Penfield man may be in Hemlock Lake area
Penfield, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing vulnerable adult from Penfield. Nicholas Biermann, 32, was last seen leaving his home in Penfield at 11:15 a.m. Monday. Biermann is 5'8", 150 pounds with brown hair, green eyes and was wearing a navy...
Nicosia couple host conference denying racism, Juneteenth theme at party
Jones, a 14-year veteran of RFD, says he intends to sue the City of Rochester over their handling of the incident, claiming it was mismanaged.
Rochester man found guilty of arson for fire at Days Inn & Suites in Wheatfield
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — On Monday, the Niagara County District Attorney announced that a Rochester man has been found guilty of several charges, including arson, for a 2020 fire at the Days Inn & Suites in Wheatfield. Richard Pesono, 64, was convicted for fourth degree arson, first degree reckless endangerment,...
Jury finds Rochester man guilty of arson in connection to fire at Days Inn hotel
The fire occurred on November 7, 2020 at the Days Inn hotel on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Wheatfield. Two people suffered minor injuries.
Comments / 0