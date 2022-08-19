Police investigating murder-suicide in the South Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide on Romana Street SE west of Broadway and Gibson. They were called to the home around 1 p.m. Friday.

Police believe it was a murder-suicide. “This residence has a previous history of domestic violence and preliminarily in the investigation, it’s indicating it’s a murder-suicide. The door was locked and there’s still a firearm on scene,” said Lt. Ray Del Greco, Albuquerque Police Department.

Police were last called to the house in July. Police say the victim has been identified as 48-year-old Isabel Sanchez and that the offender is 52-year-old John Chavez.

