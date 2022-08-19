Read full article on original website
ktvo.com
Trial underway in Memphis for man accused of murdering little girl
MEMPHIS, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man is on trial this week for the 2018 murder of a toddler. Jury selection in the trial of Marcus Mays, 38, of LaGrange, took place Monday in a Memphis courtroom. His case is being held in Scotland County on a change of...
ottumwaradio.com
Police: Ottumwa Man Attempted to Rob Employee at Knifepoint
An Ottumwa man is behind bars after police say he attempted to rob an employee at knifepoint. 23-year-old Ethan Orth has been charged with second-degree robbery, a Class C felony. According to court documents, Orth entered the BP gas station on North Court Street at 11:30 PM on Thursday and...
kchi.com
Apparent Murder/Suicide In Trenton
A report of a domestic dispute and gunshots Monday afternoon in Trenton lead to the discovery of a woman and a man who had been shot. In his preliminary report, Trenton Police Chief Rex Ross says they continue to investigate the incident that, for now, is considered a murder-suicide. At...
ktvo.com
Truman State authorities investigate thefts from vehicles parked on campus
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Authorities in Kirksville are asking for help in identifying individuals suspected of stealing from vehicles. On Monday afternoon, the Truman State University Department of Public Safety released photos taken from surveillance camera footage. The people in the photos are believed to have stolen items from vehicles...
ktvo.com
Court documents detail Kirksville man's alleged involvement in Columbia murder
COLUMBIA, Mo. — A Kirksville man is one of two suspects in a weekend murder in Columbia, Missouri. Court documents reveal new details about Saturday afternoon's fatal shooting of a Columbia man. Police say in those documents, that Joshua Dudley, 22, of Kirksville, admitted to investigators that he drove...
ktvo.com
Search for Rongey now scaled back
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — The search for wanted Adair County murder suspect Jesse Rongey has now been scaled back. Sheriff Eldon Grissom told KTVO Tuesday the Missouri State Highway Patrol's SWAT Team has left town. When we asked him if U.S. Marshals are still in the Kirksville area, he...
ktvo.com
Kirksville Police Department welcomes new officer
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Kirksville Police Department (KPD) is welcoming a new officer to the force. Joshua Ciesemier was sworn in and began his duties with KPD on Monday. Officer Ciesemier graduated from the Law Enforcement Training Institute in Columbia, Mo., earlier this month. Ciesemier is a Kirksville native...
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Corrections announces death of an offender at Chillicothe Correctional Center
The Missouri Department of Corrections has announced the death of an offender at the Chillicothe Correctional Center. Authorities say offender Paula Stark (DOC No.1357975) was pronounced dead at the St. Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City. The 51-year-old was serving a seven-year sentence for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child from Jackson County.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Salisbury Man On Randolph County Warrant
A Salisbury resident, 25-year-old Remington L Gash, was arrested by troopers in Chariton county at about 9:35 pm Monday. The arrest was on a Randolph County warrant for alleged no insurance. Gash was taken to the Chariton County Jail pending the posting of bond.
ktvo.com
2 southeast Iowa men face multiple charges following weekend traffic stop
Mt. PLEASANT, Iowa — Two southeast Iowa men are facing multiple charges following a weekend traffic stop. Just before 8 p.m. Saturday, Henry County sheriff's deputies pulled over a vehicle in Mt. Pleasant for a traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle was Jesse A. Rutherford, 34, of Washington,...
kttn.com
Trenton man to be returned to the Missouri Department of Corrections, Spickard man charged with unlawful use of a weapon
A Trenton resident, 47-year-old Patrick Oyler, was to be returned to the Department of Corrections following his arrest Friday on a probation and parole warrant. Oyler was accused of violations that included alleged failure to notify his probation and parole officer regarding the status of employment, Oyler also is accused of violating reporting directives on multiple occasions from May 16th through August 3rd. In February of 2019, Oyler received a prison sentence after pleading guilty to a Grundy County charge of criminal non-support.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties
Three arrests by the Missouri Highway Patrol in the local counties this weekend include:. Sunday at 12:55 am, troopers in Linn County arrested 49-year-old Lareina J Whisler of Kansas City for alleged possession of Marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was processed and released. Sunday at 1:45 am, Troopers...
Iowa man arrested for allegedly shooting wife with crossbow
The Ottumwa Police Department arrested a man after he allegedly shot his wife with a crossbow early Wednesday morning.
Dive team restarts search for Albia man missing for 38 years
ALBIA, Iowa — Harry Milligan has not been seen since July 1, 1984. A nationally-known underwater search team has returned to Iowa in hopes of closing the cold case once and for all. Chaos Divers, a private dive team from Illinois, arrived in Albia over the weekend to restart its search for Milligan. “It’s been […]
ktvo.com
Moravia man seriously injured after getting trapped in grain bin
MORAVIA, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was flown to a Des Moines hospital after becoming trapped inside a grain bin in rural Moravia. The incident was reported just after 10:30 a.m. Monday on Highway J18. Moravia firefighters rescued the 58-year-old Moravia man from the half-full grain bin. The...
ktvo.com
Private dive team returns to southeast Iowa to help find missing Albia man
ALBIA, Iowa — A private dive team has returned to southeast Iowa to continue its search for a missing man who disappeared from Albia 38 years ago. Mark Milligan called on Illinois-based Chaos Divers to help find his older brother, Harry Milligan. The elder Milligan was last seen leaving...
KMZU
Bond denied for Moberly man accused of over 30 felonies
LINN COUNTY, Mo. – A Moberly man accused of more than 30 felonies, including sex crimes, is denied bond in Linn County Court. The request filed earlier this month by legal counsel representing Scotty G. Reynolds was denied citing previous practice of violating bond conditions, an attempt to secure funds to leave the United States, and his mental competence evaluation.
ktvo.com
How to properly use a car seat to protect your child
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Being a new parent can be intimidating, especially with all of the things you need to look out for and the extra precautions you need to use to keep your child safe. One of the most important devices is a proper car seat. Being able to...
ktvo.com
Barriers still block new Hungry Hollow Road bridge; expected to open by end of month
NEAR KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Barriers continue to block a portion of Hungry Hollow Road north of Kirksville. Those remain in place despite the new bridge essentially being finished. There are a few remaining items that will be completed before the road opens to the public. Adair County Presiding Commissioner...
kchi.com
All Detainees Have Been Moved From Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has moved all of its detainees from the Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail. They have been busy with this over the last few days. Most of the male detainees are now in Caldwell County Jail with three men being held in the Harrison County Jail. The female detainees are being held in the Harrison County and Randolph County Jails.
