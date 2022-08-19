ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

‘It should be repaired’: JSO SWAT damages Jacksonville woman’s yard during stand-off with neighbor

By Meghan Moriarty, Action News Jax
 4 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — An elderly woman said her fence was broken and her backyard was torn up by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office SWAT team.

Action News Jax reported on Tuesday when JSO was called to a stand-off situation in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood. A man barricaded himself in a house with two young children, and he shot at police.

Seventy-one-year-old Sheila Tomblin wasn’t allowed near her home for nearly five hours during the stand-off. When she returned home, she said her yard was torn up and her fence knocked down.

“I almost fainted when I saw that big old truck,” Tomblin said.

Her Ring security camera captured JSO SWAT using a barricade to go through her backyard to reach the suspect.

“They knew they tore it up,” Tomblin said. “It should be repaired.”

Tomblin said with the damage done to her backyard, she can’t let her dog, Toby, out. She added that walking him around the neighborhood is difficult because of her back problems.

“I have to come out here with my dog on a leash,” Tomblin explained. “He can’t come and play in the yard. He’s a Jack Russell. He’s very active.”

Tomblin contacted JSO and filed a police report. She also contacted the City of Jacksonville to make a complaint.

“I started reaching out to people to see if I can get some help. They told me to call the city, and I called the city. They told me to send them some pictures. I sent the pictures,” Tomblin said. “Then, the next day, I get a call, and they said they don’t think they’ll be able to cover that. They’re not liable for that. I can call my homeowner’s insurance.”

Action News Jax reporter Meghan Moriarty reached out to JSO. The agency sent her this statement:

“Thank you for reaching out in reference to this citizen’s concern – we had not been made aware of her issues prior. In researching, I have been able to ascertain the following: during the most recent SWAT callout, in an effort to render the incident safe, members of the unit damaged the fence adjacent to the suspect’s residence (believed to be owned by the suspect). This information was documented at the time and was sent to the City’s adjuster for follow-up (as would typically be the case). I have been advised that they [Risk Management] are planning on reaching out to the homeowner adjacent to the suspect’s residence in an effort to rectify the situation.”

Tomblin said she just wants her backyard back to normal. She acknowledges JSO had to deescalate a dangerous situation but wishes the agency would have addressed the damage right away.

MARIE JEFFERSON
4d ago

So sad that they destroy things around other people's property an active they are not liable. I pray that she gets the help to rectify this unfortunate situation. ❤

G Allen
4d ago

yes the city should pay for this. however I am shocked how many people are on here complaining about the police and saying derogatory things about them when they themselves are the first ones that will call the police when there is a problem if you don't like the police don't call them

Carol Birt
4d ago

They should indeed repair what they destroy... Why should a private citizen get charged for damage to an apartment they didn't destroy? The same but different a little... Why should their home owners insurance go up because the local police or sheriff's deputy destroyed it? Y'all want us to trust y'all well this would be a good place to start! Even if all you give is sweat equity...

