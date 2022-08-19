Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
67-year-old Sioux City man found guilty of attempted enticement of minor
SIOUX CITY — A Woodbury County jury has found a Sioux City man guilty of offering a teenage girl $600 to come to his apartment. At the conclusion of a two-day trial on Wednesday, jurors found Danny Beard guilty of attempting to entice a minor. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 14 in Woodbury County District Court.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Police investigating Ingleside Avenue shooting
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning shooting that left one injured. At around 4:13 a.m. Sunday, Sioux City Police officers were called to a shots-fired call in the 1500 block of Ingleside Avenue. Officers found a male in the 1600 block of Virginia Street suffering a single gunshot wound, according to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department.
Sioux City Journal
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force
SIOUX CITY — The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. *Henry White, 45. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 165 pounds and is wanted on a warrant issued in Woodbury County for parole violation. White is on parole for a conviction...
Sioux City Journal
Lincoln, Nebraska semi driver injured in I-29 rollover in Sioux City on Monday
SIOUX CITY — A Lincoln, Nebraska, man was taken to a Sioux City hospital with injuries Monday after the semi he was driving on Interstate 29 rolled onto its side. According to a statement from the Sioux City Police Department, officers responded to the single-vehicle crash at 1:03 p.m. on I-29 southbound at mile marker 139.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City students get first look at newly constructed Hunt during back to school night
SIOUX CITY — After two years away, students and families got a first look at the new Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School on Monday. Back to School night gives students and families an opportunity to meet their teachers and drop off supplies before the first day of school and at Hunt it doubled as a first look tour.
Sioux City Journal
Woodbury County emergency crews respond to anhydrous tanker overturning near CF Industries
SALIX, Iowa — Emergency crews from several Woodbury County communities responded to the rollover of a tanker truck carrying anhydrous ammonia Tuesday near CF Industries. The truck's driver missed a turn, causing the rig to roll over at approximately 10 a.m. at 1182 260th St. after leaving the CF Industries ag chemical manufacturing plant in the Port Neal Industrial area west of Salix, said Derek Stanfield, Salix Volunteer Fire Department chief. The driver was not injured.
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Emergency crews respond to Port Neal incident
Emergency responders spray water on an overturned tank truck Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, near the south entrance to CF Industries' plant in the Port Neal industrial area west of Salix, Iowa. Emergency crews from numerous area fire departments responded to the scene, 1182 260th St., late Tuesday morning.
Sioux City Journal
Seven Sioux City school board candidates tout qualifications, desire to serve
SIOUX CITY — Helping students become successful, hiring a new superintendent, becoming a more attractive school district and retaining teachers are a few of the reasons seven candidates are vying for an open seat on the Sioux City school board. The candidates include former board member Flora Lee, former...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City School District sees first day of classes, first day of mobile phone policy
SIOUX CITY – The first day of school for students and teachers can be confusing with new classes, new students and new policies. This year, students at the Sioux City Community School District are learning a new no-phone policy. Interim superintendent Rod Earleywine took most of Monday morning to...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Council gives $1.2 million contract to Cold-Link for rail spur project
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Council, by voting in favor of its consent agenda on Monday, awarded a $1.2 million contract to a Reinbeck, Iowa, heavy and highway contractor for the construction of the Southbridge Business Park Cold-Link Rail Spur Project. Peterson Contractors, Inc. submitted the low bid...
Sioux City Journal
Woodbury County Board approve new higher setback distances
SIOUX CITY – More than 100 people attended the final reading of a Woodbury County ordinance revision to increase wind turbine setbacks. For three weeks in a row, many Woodbury County residents attended the Board of Supervisors meeting to speak in favor of changing the current commercial wind ordinance setback distances for residences from 1,250 feet to 2,500 feet. Some of those who spoke want larger setback distances, or completely ban commercial turbines.
Sioux City Journal
Tech firm Sterling blossoms in North Sioux City
NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Sterling's headquarters in North Sioux City is just about 1,700 miles to the east of the digital brain-trust in Silicon Valley. And it's roughly 1,200 miles west of the majority of its clients in Washington, D.C. But the husband-and-wife team who control the tech firm say...
Sioux City Journal
Omaha Tribe, Nebraska Indian Community College receiving nearly $5M for internet access
MACY, Neb. -- The Omaha Tribe of Nebraska and the Nebraska Indian Community College have been awarded almost $5 million in federal grants to expand tribal high-speed internet access, the Department of Commerce announced Tuesday. The grants are part of the nearly $3 billion Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program, and are...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Explorers split Monday doubleheader with Sioux Falls Canaries
SIOUX FALLS — The Sioux City Explorers earned a split with the Sioux Falls Canaries on Monday at Sioux Falls Stadium. In Game 1, the X’s won 8-2 while the Canaries shut out their Interstate 29 rival 1-0 in the nightcap. Monday’s event was a doubleheader to make...
Sioux City Journal
Wayne State College to host free Maddie Poppe concert on Friday
WAYNE, Neb. — Wayne State College is closing out its first week of classes with a concert from an "American Idol" winner and Iowa native. At 8 p.m. on Friday, Maddie Poppe, who won season 16 of the music competition show and hails from Clarksville, Iowa, will perform a free show in the school's Willow Bowl Amphitheater.
Sioux City Journal
Barn converted for comfortable living near Denison
We can form strong bonds to places and buildings that are a part of our past. When it comes to preserving those places, some people talk about it but it never gets done for one reason or another. Others preserve the place as it was at the time the project...
Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 transmission drops to 'medium' in Woodbury County; Positive tests increase
SIOUX CITY — Woodbury County fell to a medium level of COVID-19 transmission, but the number of tests coming back positive for virus increased slightly. The county saw a 4% increase in the number of positive COVID tests reported in the last seven days, according to the state's most recent COVID-19 report. The data, which was updated by the Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday, shows 226 positive tests, which is up from the 217 positive tests reported on Aug. 16.
Sioux City Journal
MINI: Trump support equals no good
Convictions, conspiracy, kidnapping, insurrection, sedition, election fraud, classified documents... and the hits just keep on coming. Trump support equals NO GOOD. -- Randal Washburn, Sioux City. Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City North and Bishop Heelan are among ranked volleyball teams in Siouxland
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union on Monday released its Week 1 volleyball rankings for the season as matches began statewide. The athletic union’s poll featured eight teams in Siouxland throughout Classes 1A and 5A. Here’s a look at each of those eight programs in the Week 1...
Sioux City Journal
Denison ethanol plant owner to pay $209,000 settlement with Environmental Protection Agency
DENISON, Iowa — The owner of a Denison ethanol plant has agreed pay more than $209,000 to settle violations of reporting requirements to federal regulators. The agreement between Andersons Marathon and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency settles 32 violations and includes a $209,241 civil penalty. The payment is part...
