Sioux City, IA

Sioux City Journal

67-year-old Sioux City man found guilty of attempted enticement of minor

SIOUX CITY — A Woodbury County jury has found a Sioux City man guilty of offering a teenage girl $600 to come to his apartment. At the conclusion of a two-day trial on Wednesday, jurors found Danny Beard guilty of attempting to entice a minor. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 14 in Woodbury County District Court.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Police investigating Ingleside Avenue shooting

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning shooting that left one injured. At around 4:13 a.m. Sunday, Sioux City Police officers were called to a shots-fired call in the 1500 block of Ingleside Avenue. Officers found a male in the 1600 block of Virginia Street suffering a single gunshot wound, according to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Lincoln, Nebraska semi driver injured in I-29 rollover in Sioux City on Monday

SIOUX CITY — A Lincoln, Nebraska, man was taken to a Sioux City hospital with injuries Monday after the semi he was driving on Interstate 29 rolled onto its side. According to a statement from the Sioux City Police Department, officers responded to the single-vehicle crash at 1:03 p.m. on I-29 southbound at mile marker 139.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City, IA
Woodbury County, IA
Sioux City, IA
Woodbury County, IA
Sioux City Journal

Woodbury County emergency crews respond to anhydrous tanker overturning near CF Industries

SALIX, Iowa — Emergency crews from several Woodbury County communities responded to the rollover of a tanker truck carrying anhydrous ammonia Tuesday near CF Industries. The truck's driver missed a turn, causing the rig to roll over at approximately 10 a.m. at 1182 260th St. after leaving the CF Industries ag chemical manufacturing plant in the Port Neal Industrial area west of Salix, said Derek Stanfield, Salix Volunteer Fire Department chief. The driver was not injured.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: Emergency crews respond to Port Neal incident

Emergency responders spray water on an overturned tank truck Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, near the south entrance to CF Industries' plant in the Port Neal industrial area west of Salix, Iowa. Emergency crews from numerous area fire departments responded to the scene, 1182 260th St., late Tuesday morning.
SALIX, IA
Sioux City Journal

Seven Sioux City school board candidates tout qualifications, desire to serve

SIOUX CITY — Helping students become successful, hiring a new superintendent, becoming a more attractive school district and retaining teachers are a few of the reasons seven candidates are vying for an open seat on the Sioux City school board. The candidates include former board member Flora Lee, former...
Sioux City Journal

Woodbury County Board approve new higher setback distances

SIOUX CITY – More than 100 people attended the final reading of a Woodbury County ordinance revision to increase wind turbine setbacks. For three weeks in a row, many Woodbury County residents attended the Board of Supervisors meeting to speak in favor of changing the current commercial wind ordinance setback distances for residences from 1,250 feet to 2,500 feet. Some of those who spoke want larger setback distances, or completely ban commercial turbines.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Tech firm Sterling blossoms in North Sioux City

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Sterling's headquarters in North Sioux City is just about 1,700 miles to the east of the digital brain-trust in Silicon Valley. And it's roughly 1,200 miles west of the majority of its clients in Washington, D.C. But the husband-and-wife team who control the tech firm say...
NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD
Sioux City Journal

Wayne State College to host free Maddie Poppe concert on Friday

WAYNE, Neb. — Wayne State College is closing out its first week of classes with a concert from an "American Idol" winner and Iowa native. At 8 p.m. on Friday, Maddie Poppe, who won season 16 of the music competition show and hails from Clarksville, Iowa, will perform a free show in the school's Willow Bowl Amphitheater.
WAYNE, NE
Sioux City Journal

Barn converted for comfortable living near Denison

We can form strong bonds to places and buildings that are a part of our past. When it comes to preserving those places, some people talk about it but it never gets done for one reason or another. Others preserve the place as it was at the time the project...
DENISON, IA
Sioux City Journal

COVID-19 transmission drops to 'medium' in Woodbury County; Positive tests increase

SIOUX CITY — Woodbury County fell to a medium level of COVID-19 transmission, but the number of tests coming back positive for virus increased slightly. The county saw a 4% increase in the number of positive COVID tests reported in the last seven days, according to the state's most recent COVID-19 report. The data, which was updated by the Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday, shows 226 positive tests, which is up from the 217 positive tests reported on Aug. 16.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

MINI: Trump support equals no good

Convictions, conspiracy, kidnapping, insurrection, sedition, election fraud, classified documents... and the hits just keep on coming. Trump support equals NO GOOD. -- Randal Washburn, Sioux City. Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.
SIOUX CITY, IA

