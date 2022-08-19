Read full article on original website
WHIZ
A Night in a Box
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Trulight Ministries on Putnam Avenue is a Christian outreach that assists homeless people here in our community. The outreach began when Pastor Ed Swartz and his wife noticed the amount of homeless people in the neighborhood and felt compelled to offer basic needs to the ones who were down and out.
WHIZ
Dog of the Week: Meet Clover
ZANESVILLE, OH- Another day for Pet of the Week and today we got to meet a very lucky dog. Meet Clover, she’s an outgoing dog who loves car rides and loves being around kids. Canine Adoption Center Volunteer Doug Mcquaid, spoke more about Clover. “She’s full of life and...
WHIZ
Putnam Jamfest 2022 Slated for Saturday
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Every summer area churches coordinate to provide a street-fair-like gathering to promote Christian values through fellowship and music. Putnam Jamfest 2022 Coordinator Rick Tanner and Rolling Plains United Methodist Church Pastor John Alice talked about the free event and what it brings to the community. “This...
ycitynews.com
176th Muskingum County Fair Royalty
Another yearly occurrence of the county fair may now be over, but four motivated, mentoring and highly-involved young adults will spend the next 51 weeks representing Muskingum County as fair royalty both locally and around the state. For some like King Ethan Etters and Queen Eliza Jane Morrow, this triumph...
Harrison News-Herald
Bread George collects 665 lbs. of tabs for charity
CADIZ – Brad George, son of Chuck and Sara George of Cadiz has collected 665 pounds of tabs (from canned beverages) to raise money for his favorite charity – the Ronald McDonald House in Pittsburgh. Brad is 39 years old and employed at Belco Works in St. Clairsville, Ohio. Saving the Tabs has become Brad’s hobby, and he has been saving them for a long time. He intends to collect and raise money for the Ronald McDonald House to offset the costs of the organization’s services.
WHIZ
Ruth Ann Cleaveland
Ruth Ann Cleaveland (RAZ), 93, of Zanesville, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, at Clay Gardens Place. Ruth Ann is predeceased by her husband, Russell Cleaveland. Ruth Ann was born on March 22, 1929, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Howard Wesley Johnston and Gladys Mary O’Hara. She...
Home to the Biggest Burger in Ohio, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Ohio is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest The Thurman Cafe. Located in Columbus Ohio, this restaurant is known for serving giant burgers loaded with toppings. Keep reading to learn more.
WHIZ
Exploring Ohio’s History Through Art
ZANESVILLE, OH- Studies show that paid internships are fifty-two percent more likely to result in a full-time job offer than unpaid ones. The Zanesville-Museum of Art are using paid education interns to work on the museum’s fourth-grade “Exploring Ohio’s History Through Art.” The interns are being paid through a grant from the Taylor-Mchenry Memorial Fund. This grant is allowing them to expand the program. Education Coordinator Misty Johnson spoke about how this program can help benefit both interns and elementary students.
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in Ohio
Then you should visit these places in Ohio. This long-running restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves fantastic pizza. Customer favorites include the seafood pizza (lobster cream sauce, provolone, shrimp, crab meat, and spinach) and baked potato pizza (garlic butter sauce, provolone, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh baked potato, red onion, and bacon). And if you're vegan, Angelo's has one of the best vegan pies in the area; their vegan pizza has marinara sauce, oregano, onions, green peppers, red peppers, mild peppers, and balsamic glaze.
WHIZ
Lowell S. Rowland
Lowell S Rowland, 82 passed away Friday, August 19, 2022. He was born October 26, 1939 in Pickaway County, the son of Shanklin and Lydda Keeton Rowland. Lowell was a retired Postmaster and an entrepreneur. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings: Greta, Glenn,...
WHIZ
MCLS To Hold Small Business Development Program
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Library System offers programs that cater to a wide variety of interests of people from across the county. MCLS Adult Services Librarian Heather Phillips discussed a program that will take place at the John McIntire Library that will lend advice to small business owners.
WHIZ
Michael W. McIntire
Michael W. McIntire, 74 of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on August 20, 2022. He is the son of Shirley Joanne (Drake) and the late Clyde McIntire. Mike was a graduate of Philo High School. He began his early years playing college football before proudly serving in the United States Army. After returning home, he continued with strength and courage while fighting his longest battle for his health, but he did it well, always keeping his “chin up” as he encouraged family to do the same. He worked at the Ohio Power Plant, the Ohio Ferro Alloy, and AK Steel as a millwright.
WHIZ
Washington Township Fire Department Hosts “Stop The Bleed”
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Washington Township Fire Department hosted ‘Stop The Bleed,’ training Tuesday afternoon. Anyone from the community was welcome to attend and learn potentially life-saving skills. Attendees of the class learned about life-threatening bleeding and how to stop it via applying direct pressure, a tourniquet,...
WHIZ
Sandra L. Hoy
Sandra Lee “Magic Nana” Hoy, 71, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Genesis Hospital. She was born October 19, 1950, in Zanesville to the late Richard Kyle and Minnie Georgeoff Fenton. She was a graduate of Zanesville High School. Sandra was a Firefighter and EMT for the Roseville Fire Department until her retirement in 2008. She also worked at Brockway Glass. She enjoyed crafts, sewing, woodworking and painting.
WHIZ
Darrell Eugene Morgan
Darrell Eugene Morgan, 70, of Zanesville, Ohio passed away Monday, August 22, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Darrell was born September 10, 1951 in Sutton, WV, son of the late Robert R. and Eunice (Westfall) Morgan. In addition to his parents, Darrell is also preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Sherri Morgan; and his siblings, Robert Morgan, Jack Morgan and Brenda Belknap Morgan, of West Virginia.
WHIZ
Wallace Ralph Stotts
Wallace Ralph Stotts, 63 of Philo, passed away August 21, 2022 at Ohio State University Medical Center. He was born May 3, 1959 in Zanesville, son of the late, Ralph Stotts and Emma Wilson Stotts. He worked for Allied Machine Works as a machinist for several years and enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle.
WHIZ
Ronald H. Ritchie
Ronald H. Ritchie, 74, of Zanesville, passed away at 4:56 p.m. Sun. Aug. 21, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital in Newark. He was born on Aug. 8, 1948 in Marietta, Ohio, a son of the late Floyd and Amy Jean Ritchie. He served in the United States Army with the 36th Engine Co. where he received the Good Conduct Medal along with the National Defense Service Medal. He had previously worked at Powell’s Market on Putnam Ave. and he enjoyed working on cars. He is survived by one brother Robert (Vickie) Ritchie of Zanesville. Three sisters Carolyn Pritchard of Zanesville, Marilyn Darr of Zanesville, and Roberta Casto of New Lexington. Special friend Donna Shaw. Son-in-law Timothy Wilson. Five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Mabel Arbaugh Ritchie (2003), his daughter Bobbi Wilson (2016). Friends may call from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Wed. Aug. 24, 2022 with services to follow at 2:00 p.m. at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage. Burial will be in Fultonham Cemetery.
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
Ohio 8-year-old wins 3rd place in mullet competition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A central Ohio 8-year-old won 3rd place in the 2022 USA Mullet Championships, Kid’s Division. With a total of 4,058 votes, William Dale Ramsey, of Pataskala, claimed the third spot on the leaderboard in the national competition, beating nearly two dozen other contenders. The local tween, who goes by Dale, is thrilled […]
