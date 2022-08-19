Ronald H. Ritchie, 74, of Zanesville, passed away at 4:56 p.m. Sun. Aug. 21, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital in Newark. He was born on Aug. 8, 1948 in Marietta, Ohio, a son of the late Floyd and Amy Jean Ritchie. He served in the United States Army with the 36th Engine Co. where he received the Good Conduct Medal along with the National Defense Service Medal. He had previously worked at Powell’s Market on Putnam Ave. and he enjoyed working on cars. He is survived by one brother Robert (Vickie) Ritchie of Zanesville. Three sisters Carolyn Pritchard of Zanesville, Marilyn Darr of Zanesville, and Roberta Casto of New Lexington. Special friend Donna Shaw. Son-in-law Timothy Wilson. Five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Mabel Arbaugh Ritchie (2003), his daughter Bobbi Wilson (2016). Friends may call from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Wed. Aug. 24, 2022 with services to follow at 2:00 p.m. at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage. Burial will be in Fultonham Cemetery.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO