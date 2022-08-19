ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Democratic gubernatorial candidates pitch electability and bipartisanship

By Jake Stofan, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CmG3J_0hNxOnNH00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nearly 1.8 million Floridians have already cast a ballot ahead of the August primary election slated for next Tuesday.

Without a GOP challenger, the only question in the governor’s race is which Democrat will take on Gov. DeSantis in the November general election.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

In our final segment highlighting our interviews with the top two Democratic gubernatorial candidates, Action News Jax asked Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried and Congressman Charlie Crist (D-FL 13th) to give us their pitch on why they believe they’re best positioned to unseat the incumbent governor.

After a narrow defeat in 2018, Democratic voters have a lot riding on this gubernatorial election, especially given that most polls show DeSantis with a sizable lead over both Democratic candidates.

Fried pointed to her track record of winning.

She’s the first Democratic candidate to win a statewide election in Florida since Bill Nelson’s last victory in 2012.

“And as Commissioner of Agriculture, I also know that I can get into the rural communities, some of those areas that Democrats have not been able to go to. And lastly, you know, with the Roe decision, there’s a lot of women both on Democrats, Republicans and independents that are looking for that fierce fighter,” said Fried.

Crist leaned on his previous experience serving as governor, Florida’s attorney general and commissioner of education.

“I’m not gonna need any on-the-job training, and we need to get about the business of righting the wrongs of DeSantis quickly, starting with a woman’s right to choose. I mean, I think it’s unconscionable that he signed a law that bans it after 15 weeks or whatever. But the worst part of it, Jake, is that there’s no exemption for rape or incest,” said Crist.

Whoever wins is likely to be up against a Republican-held state legislature, possibly with a veto-proof majority.

Fried said her record as the only statewide elected Democratic cabinet member has proven she’s able to find common ground.

“We have received almost 75 percent plus of our budget requests. Passing landmark legislation my first session on legalizing hemp in our state and other policy initiatives. So you’ve seen me already work across the aisle to get things accomplished,” said Fried.

Crist said he intends to use a carrot-and-stick approach to achieve his policy goals.

“But you don’t always have to exercise the veto in order for it to be a good negotiating tool. I can go to a member of the state house, a state representative, who comes to me and says, ‘Look, I got a project in my district at home, a water project, I don’t want you to line-item veto it out, governor.’ And I’d probably say something like, ‘Well, you know what, I’m open to that, but I want you to help me restore the rights of former felons,’” said Crist.

By following these links, you can find our full, uncut interviews with Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and Congressman Charlie Crist.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Elections
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Action News Jax

Primary takeaways: Abortion politics, DeSantis flexes muscle

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis learned who his Democratic challenger will be this fall. The impact of redistricting was on full display. Democrats sorted through rivalries amongst themselves. And abortion may give Democrats a lifeline in an otherwise rough November. The most intense stretch of the midterm primary season ended Tuesday...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Ayala to challenge Moody for Florida Attorney General

Aramis Ayala, a former state attorney punished by the governor when she refused to seek the death penalty in murder cases, emerged Tuesday from a three-way primary to become the Democratic challenger to Republican Attorney General Ashley Moody. Meanwhile, Naomi Blemur of North Miami was atop a three-way Democratic battle...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Fried
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
Bill Nelson
Action News Jax

'We Build The Wall' defendant wants retrial in Colorado

NEW YORK — (AP) — A Colorado businessman charged in a “We Build The Wall” fraud case that once included onetime presidential adviser Steve Bannon among defendants wants his October retrial moved from New York to Colorado to save money and spare him from what his lawyer says is bias from political polarization he’ll otherwise face.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Election State#Democratic Voters#Legislature#Democratic Candidate#Floridians#Gop#Republicans
Action News Jax

Record-setting wildfire in New Mexico declared contained

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — More than four grueling months and $300 million later, the federal government has declared the largest wildfire in New Mexico’s recorded history 100% contained, a notable milestone but just another step in what local residents and officials say will be a long journey toward recovery.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
108K+
Followers
120K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy