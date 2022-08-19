ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

UPDATE: Coroner ID’s 8-month-old infant found unresponsive in Harrison Twp.

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TxdxP_0hNxOkj600

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death of an 8-month-old infant.

Katrell Smith, of Dayton, was identified Friday as the infant who died Thursday, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Deputies responded around 9 a.m. to the 5200 block of Embassy Place on report of an unresponsive infant, according to the sheriff’s office.

Upon arrival, deputies performed life-saving measures on an unresponsive male infant, the sheriff’s office said.

The infant was transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The incident remains under investigation at this time by the Special Investigation Unit of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and we will continue updating this story.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

At least 1 person hospitalized after early morning shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — At least one person is hospitalized after a shooting in Dayton early Wednesday morning, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>Homicide investigation launched after body of missing man found in rural area of Darke County. Crews were dispatched to the 800 block of Clement Avenue...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, OH
City
Harrison Charter Township, MI
City
Dayton, OH
Harrison Charter Township, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, OH
Crime & Safety
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to early morning trailer fire in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Trotwood crews responded to a trailer fire near W. Third Street early Wednesday morning, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>At least 1 person hospitalized after early morning shooting in Dayton. Crews were dispatched to the area of Morgan Avenue near W Third Street and...
TROTWOOD, OH
WDTN

Decaying body found in East Dayton ID’d

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a woman called police on Thursday night saying that a man she knew had been missing since July 14 and she went to his old address to check it out. She told police that she smelled what she believed to be a decaying body.
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coroner#Embassy Place#Cox Media Group
WHIO Dayton

Dayton man indicted for murder of 65-year-old woman

DAYTON — A Dayton man has been indicted for the for the murder of a 65-year-old woman. Deantre Maurice Lloyd, 42, has been indicted for the murder of Glenda Annett Pope inside her Wentworth Avenue apartment on Friday, August 12, according to Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr.
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLWT 5

New video shows standoff unfold with police, suspect who breached FBI office

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — WLWT is getting a first look at how a standoff with the man who tried to breach an FBI field office unfolded and how it came to an end. After a failed attempt to gain access to the FBI offices in Cincinnati, investigators said Ricky Shiffer then led officers on a chase up Interstate 71 through Warren County and into Clinton County.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
93K+
Followers
121K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy