UPDATE: Coroner ID’s 8-month-old infant found unresponsive in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death of an 8-month-old infant.

Katrell Smith, of Dayton, was identified Friday as the infant who died Thursday, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Deputies responded around 9 a.m. to the 5200 block of Embassy Place on report of an unresponsive infant, according to the sheriff’s office.

Upon arrival, deputies performed life-saving measures on an unresponsive male infant, the sheriff’s office said.

The infant was transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The incident remains under investigation at this time by the Special Investigation Unit of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and we will continue updating this story.

