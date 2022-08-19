Three men suspected of breaking into and robbing Mariah Carey’s home have been arrested in connection to the break-in, Radar has confirmed.The three men – since identified as Jeremy Caldwell, Terryion Anderson and Jalen Huff – were arrested in Miami, Florida on Monday nearly two months after breaking into the singer’s Sandy Springs, Georgia home on June 27.According to TMZ, the three suspects also allegedly broke into a number of other celebrity homes in the Georgia suburb, including one incident where a man was shot."[Mariah is] so grateful for the detectives who arrived on the scene immediately,” close friends of the 53-year-old singer told the outlet, although Carey was not home at the time of the break-in.The “Queen of Christmas” and “Songbird Supreme” also reportedly posted pics of herself on vacation shortly before the burglary took place, suggesting the suspects knew she was not home at the time of the burglary.Although it is not yet known what the suspects stole from Carey’s home on June 27, a police report filed after the incident revealed the group of men broke into the Sandy Springs home via a “force door” entry in the back of the home.

SANDY SPRINGS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO