Sandy Springs, GA

HipHopDX.com

Quando Rondo Reportedly Shot In Georgia, Friend Lul Pab Killed

Savanah, GA – Quando Rondo was reportedly shot in Georgia on Friday night (August 19), while his friend Lul Pab was fatally wounded. According to VladTV, the rapper is in stable condition at a local hospital. A woman identified as his aunt shared an update on her Instagram Stories...
GEORGIA STATE
RadarOnline

Arrested: Police Nab Group Of Men Suspected Of Breaking Into & Robbing Mariah Carey's Georgia Home

Three men suspected of breaking into and robbing Mariah Carey’s home have been arrested in connection to the break-in, Radar has confirmed.The three men – since identified as Jeremy Caldwell, Terryion Anderson and Jalen Huff – were arrested in Miami, Florida on Monday nearly two months after breaking into the singer’s Sandy Springs, Georgia home on June 27.According to TMZ, the three suspects also allegedly broke into a number of other celebrity homes in the Georgia suburb, including one incident where a man was shot."[Mariah is] so grateful for the detectives who arrived on the scene immediately,” close friends of the 53-year-old singer told the outlet, although Carey was not home at the time of the break-in.The “Queen of Christmas” and “Songbird Supreme” also reportedly posted pics of herself on vacation shortly before the burglary took place, suggesting the suspects knew she was not home at the time of the burglary.Although it is not yet known what the suspects stole from Carey’s home on June 27, a police report filed after the incident revealed the group of men broke into the Sandy Springs home via a “force door” entry in the back of the home.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Fox News

Well-known rapper robbed at gunpoint, kidnapped and shot near his Atlanta brewery

Hip-hop artist Fish Scales is recovering after he was kidnapped outside a brewery he owns in Atlanta and subsequently shot, representatives for the rapper confirmed Thursday. "In response to the unfortunate incidents on the evening of Aug. 17 at Atlantucky Brewery, the members of Nappy Roots and the Atlantucky Brewery team are announcing that rapper Scales (Melvin Adams) is in stable condition following an armed robbery and gunshot wound," Rhythm Communications said in a press release provided to Fox News Digital.
ATLANTA, GA
RadarOnline

Disturbing Video Footage Of Hit-&-Run RELEASED As Notorious B.I.G.'s Daughter Posts Driver BF's $1 Million Bond

Graphic video footage shows the moment Tyshawn Baldwin — boyfriend of Notorious B.I.G.'s daughter T'yanna Wallace — struck a mother and her 2-year-old daughter while trying to evade arrest during a hit-and-run incident, Radar can confirm.Witnesses can be heard screaming and rushing to help as the chaos was unfolding in Queens, New York, on August 10, moments after Baldwin, 28, initially had complied with the officers' request to see his license and registration.RadarOnline.com has learned that Baldwin was stopped by police after parking his 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat in a busy intersection. His loud exhaust and dark tinted windows were...
QUEENS, NY
People

University of West Georgia Professor Charged With Killing 18-Year-Old Incoming Student

A former college professor was arrested and charged this weekend in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old incoming freshman at the college where he worked. Richard Sigman, who was a professor at the University of West Georgia, was arrested on multiple charges including "murder, aggravated assault x 3, and possession of a firearm during the commission of crime," according to a release from the Carrollton Police Department posted to Facebook.
CARROLLTON, GA
HollywoodLife

Lori Harvey Rocks Daisy Dukes, High Heels & Yankee Hat At Dinner In LA: Photos

Looks like Lori Harvey isn’t letting her breakup with Michael B. Jordan keep her from having a good time! The model was spotted leaving celeb hotspot Catch in West Hollywood on Saturday, August 20 and it appeared like the recent split was the furthest thing from her mind. Rocking a pair of daisy dukes, high heels and a white crop top, Lori was every inch the single gal ready to mingle!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Michelle Hall

A new series tells the true story of the town that was submerged to create Lake Lanier

Kayak race just one of many activities held on Lake Lanier(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Lake Lanier is a destination for many who live in Forsyth County seeking fun in the water. But what lies beneath the lake is the subject of legends and lore. That’s why one Georgia man has made it his mission to reveal the true story of the town under the surface.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
HipHopWired

A$AP Relli Feels “Vindicated” After Alleged Shooter A$AP Rocky Is Charged

This past Monday (August 15) A$AP Rocky was hit with charges for a 2021 shooting that took place in LA that left a man with non-life threatening injuries and now the victim is speaking out about the incident and couldn’t happier with how things are playing out. TMZ is reporting that A$AP Rocky’s victim, A$AP […] The post A$AP Relli Feels “Vindicated” After Alleged Shooter A$AP Rocky Is Charged appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Nappy Roots Rapper Fish Scales Injured After He Was Kidnapped, Shot Outside His Atlanta Brewery

Nappy Roots rapper Fish Scales is in stable condition after he was shot in the leg during a robbery that began outside the Atlanta brewery he co-owns. Fish Scales (whose real name is Melvin Adams Jr.) is "in good spirits" after the incident, which happened Wednesday night after he closed Atlantucky, the brewery he owns with his Grammy-nominated Nappy Roots bandmates, the group said in a statement shared to Instagram.
ATLANTA, GA
People

People

