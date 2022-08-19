Read full article on original website
Related
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 50 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials Warn of Mysterious Viral Illness Killing Dogs In Northern Michigan
Symptoms are similar to those of the highly contagious canine parvovirus. In one county, more than 20 dogs have died within days of falling ill, an official said.
Wendy’s pulls lettuce from sandwiches in Ohio and Pennsylvania because of E. coli outbreak
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The fast-food chain Wendy’s says it is pulling lettuce from sandwiches in its restaurants in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania after people eating them there reported falling ill. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday it is trying to determine whether romaine lettuce is the source of an E. coli […]
Chronic Wasting Disease Discovered In Pennsylvania Deer Population
The Game Commission expanded its contamination zone after a road-killed deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in South Central Pennsylvania. An adult female deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Diseases in South Middleton Township in Cumberland County, prompting the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGA) to expand Disease Management Area (DMA) 2 into more of Cumberland, Adams, and York counties.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wendy’s linked to Ohio E. coli outbreak
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An E. coli outbreak sickening people in Ohio may have something to do with an ingredient at a fast food chain. Ohio has seen 19 people infected with E. coli O157 at the last update on Aug. 17, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. In total, 37 people have […]
Parvo-like illness spreading in northern Michigan: Here's what you need to know
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDRAD) and the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory (MSU VDL) are conducting further tests.
Study: Indiana’s most and least equitable school districts
(WALLETHUB) – A new study shows what schools in Indiana are better at using taxpayer dollars for their operations. WalletHub says to find out where school funding is distributed most evenly, WalletHub scored all school districts in Indiana based on two things: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per student. […]
WFMJ.com
E. coli sickness in Ohio, Pennsylvania Michigan and Indiana
The Centers for Disease Control is investigating E. coli illnesses sickening 19 people in Ohio, 2 in Pennsylvania, 15 in Michigan and 1 in Indiana. 10 people have been hospitalized, and 3 in Michigan who appear to have kidney failure but no deaths have been reported. Two out of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTHR
Experts: Women in Indiana could still manage medical abortion after new law takes effect
INDIANAPOLIS — When Indiana's new restrictions on abortion take effect Sept. 15, there are questions about whether women could still have medical abortions in the state. As of last year, medical abortions accounted for more than half of the abortion procedures in Indiana. Local law experts tell our partners at The Herald Bulletin in Anderson women likely could still manage a medical abortion for two reasons.
E. coli cases on the rise in Ohio, health officials may know source of illness soon
The Cuyahoga County Board of Health has confirmed two cases of E. coli in Cuyahoga County on Friday.
California man thanking IU doctor for saving his feet from amputation
INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, a California man made a special trip to Indianapolis to thank an IU Health doctor who saved his feet from being amputated. “I’m just grateful for him. I’m grateful for him to take the time to give a chance and to go above and beyond,” Vimal Patel said.
Ohio disabled woman found living in terrible conditions
An Ohio woman is receiving medical attention after being found by the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office living in terrible conditions. The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office recently responded to a Perry’s Den address to conduct a well-being check on a female with mental and intellectual disabilities that had been left unattended several times for several days […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
warricknews.com
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Indiana
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Central Indiana rescue helps find homes for abandoned Labrador retrievers
INDIANAPOLIS — A rescue in central Indiana is helping find forever homes for abandoned and unwanted Labrador retrievers and Lab mixes. Love of Labs, Indiana began in 2005 to save as many lovable pets as possible. "Some dogs we pull come from horrific circumstances, have experienced incredible neglect or...
Indiana OB-GYN and abortion provider moves her practice to Illinois
CHICAGO (CBS) -- In a little more than three weeks, abortions in the state of Indiana will officially be illegal, with few exceptions.In a post Roe v. Wade world, women are crossing state lines to get an abortion. But now were learning doctors are too, to continue to be able to do their jobCBS 2's Marissa Perlman has the story of one Indiana doctor. Dr. Katie McHugh said she is part of a new exodus of abortion doctors who are setting up shop in Illinois because they can no longer practice in their home state.It's not a choice Dr. McHugh said...
city-countyobserver.com
Do Indiana Kids Count?
After 50 years, the dog finally caught the car. In case you’re wondering what I’m talking about, the state of Indiana just passed a near-total ban on abortion. Abortion is now illegal in Indiana except for rape and incest (up to 10 weeks) and up to 20 weeks when it comes to a fatal fetal anomaly and cases of serious health risk to the mother.
Indiana Woman Spots Unique Fungus That’s “Out of This World”
Barb Martin was strolling through a wooded area in Vigo County, Indiana when she spotted one of Mother Nature's most unique creations. I don't know if I would have thought twice about it, but luckily for us, Barb knew exactly what it was and that she needed to take a picture of it.
Many Indiana students have to pay for school lunches again — which could increase debt
After two years of receiving free school lunches, thousands of Hoosier families will have to pay for them again this fall, including at dozens of eligible Indiana schools that could continue offering free food but chose not to. Federal child nutrition waivers were offered as a form of COVID-19 relief starting in March 2020, enabling […] The post Many Indiana students have to pay for school lunches again — which could increase debt appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Watch: Fiancée of critically wounded Indiana officer walks down aisle at hospital
DAYTON, Ohio — A now-viral video captured an emotional moment between a critically wounded Indiana police officer and her fiancée. According to WHIO-TV, Sierra Neal and her bride-to-be, Richmond police Officer Seara Burton, had planned to exchange vows last Friday. But that all changed Aug. 10 when a man shot Burton during a traffic stop, leaving her in critical condition, authorities said.
‘Bounty’ for Invasive Shrub in Warrick County
The Warrick Invasive Species Partnership has a bounty out on an invasive shrub. There are plenty of invasive species in Indiana. From insects to plants, the list of invasive species is quite long. When it comes to invasive plants in Indiana, one is commonly found in landscapes and woodlands that most people don't realize is actually an invasive shrub. It's called a burning bush (Euonymus alatus), also known as winged euonymus. It was brought here from Asia around 1860 as an ornamental plant for use in landscaping.
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 1