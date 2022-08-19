ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

Police: Marietta woman left dog in hot car, causing its death

By Special, Staff reports
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago
Special

A Marietta woman is accused of aggravated cruelty to animals after she reportedly left a dog in her car, causing it to die of heatstroke.

In June, Antonia Bolden took her three-year-old pit bull mix at Butler Creek Animal Hospital at 3180 Acworth Due West Road, according to a warrant. Bolden left her dog there, saying she had to go to the bank to withdraw money to pay, only to never return.

Bolden reportedly took her dog to Butler Creek after she left it in her car while she went to donate plasma. Bolden left the windows cracked, but the car was off and the dog had no water, while it was sitting for more than 45 minutes in 94-degree weather, the warrant reports. The dog ultimately died.

A necropsy was done at the University of Georgia that revealed the dog died of heatstroke, sustaining damage to its heart, diaphragm, spleen, and liver, according to the warrant. The hospital reported the incident Sunday.

Bolden is charged with one count of aggravated cruelty to animals and one count of theft by services less than $1,500, and has been denied bond. As of Friday, she does not appear in Cobb County jail records.

