Kansas City-area church elder convicted of wife’s murder

OLATHE, Kan. — A Johnson County jury convicted an Overland Park man, and former church elder, in the murder of his wife.

A jury found Robert Lee Harris guilty of first-degree premeditated murder in the death of Tanisha Harris.

Overland Park police responded to the couple’s apartment on January 9, 2018, to investigate an argument between the couple .

The department said a few hours after officers left the apartment Harris called to report his wife missing. Court documents show Harris eventually told investigators he played a role in her disappearance.

Police found Tanisha Harris’ body nearly 20 miles away in Raymore, Mo., around 2:17 a.m. Jan. 11, 2018, near 163rd and Kentucky.

Her death was eventually ruled a homicide.

Harris was an elder at Repairers of The Breach Christian Center in South Kansas City.

A judge will sentence Harris in November.

