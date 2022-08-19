ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

Kansas City-area church elder convicted of wife’s murder

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PGnS5_0hNxNNaI00

OLATHE, Kan. — A Johnson County jury convicted an Overland Park man, and former church elder, in the murder of his wife.

A jury found Robert Lee Harris guilty of first-degree premeditated murder in the death of Tanisha Harris.

Overland Park police responded to the couple’s apartment on January 9, 2018, to investigate an argument between the couple .

The department said a few hours after officers left the apartment Harris called to report his wife missing. Court documents show Harris eventually told investigators he played a role in her disappearance.

2 students in custody, weapon confiscated at Wyandotte HS in KCK

Police found Tanisha Harris’ body nearly 20 miles away in Raymore, Mo., around 2:17 a.m. Jan. 11, 2018, near 163rd and Kentucky.

Her death was eventually ruled a homicide.

Harris was an elder at Repairers of The Breach Christian Center in South Kansas City.

A judge will sentence Harris in November.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
Raymore, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Overland Park, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Johnson County, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
State
Kentucky State
City
Raymore, MO
City
Overland Park, KS
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Olathe, KS
Johnson County, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Lee Harris#Robert Lee#Park Police#Violent Crime#Kck Police#Fox4 News#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy