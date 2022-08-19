ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Man charged with DUI, child endangerment

By Cobb County Sheriff's Office, Staff reports
Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago
Dustin Bolick-Miller.  Cobb County Sheriff's Office

A man is in custody for allegedly driving under the influence with a child in the car.

According to a warrant, Cobb County police pulled over Dustin Bolick-Miller, 24, near 202 Windy Hill Road on Saturday at approximately 11:30 p.m for speeding, failure to maintain his lane and improper use of turn signal. Officers conducted a field sobriety test after stopping Miller, who showed numerous signs of impairment.

Bolick-Miller admitted to taking numerous drugs, none of which he had been prescribed, the warrant reports. Officers searched his vehicle, where they found three Xanax pills, seven Gabapentin pills, and a green pill bottle with a red straw that contained heroin. Bolick-Miller had a two-year-old child with him in the car at the time of the arrest, the warrant reports.

Bolick-Miller is charged with one count of driving under the influence of drugs, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of sale, distribution, or possession of dangerous drugs, one count of failure to maintain lane, one count of speeding, and one count of endangering a child by driving under the influence. He is being held at the Cobb County jail without bond.

Marietta Daily Journal

