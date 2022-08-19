ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennesaw, GA

California woman arrested for setting fires in Kennesaw home

By Cobb County Sheriff's Office, Staff reports
 4 days ago
Elizabeth Shepherd Cobb County Sheriff's Office

A California woman was arrested on Aug. 12 for setting several fires in a Kennesaw home.

According to the warrant, Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services responded to a call about a residential structure fire at 5080 Woodland Drive, near Pine Mountain Road, where they found 49-year-old Elizabeth Shepherd. She is accused of starting the fire, as well as several others inside the house.

Upon arriving, officials noticed a small fire coming from the front window. Once they entered the house, they noticed a mattress by the front door, completely consumed by fire, as well as three other separate burn areas in the master bedroom, along a wall in the basement, and on a couch in the garage. All four separate burn patterns stayed unconnected from each other, the warrant reports.

After extinguishing all the burn areas, officials noticed a candle propped up by the mattress, as well as other scattered combustible items, which they determined they were likely set intentionally by a person, the warrant reports.

Shepherd is charged with one count of first degree arson. She is currently incarcerated at the Cobb County jail without bond.

