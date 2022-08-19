ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austell, GA

Austell woman arrested for assaulting father

By Cobb County Sheriff's Office, Staff reports
Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago
Mekiyah Gaston Cobb County Sheriff's Office

An Austell woman is in custody after allegedly assaulting her father and his girlfriend.

According to a warrant, Mekiyah Gaston, 21, got into an argument with her father, Curtis Burch, at the Lake Crossing apartment complex on Riverside Parkway. Gaston and Burch were arguing about the state of Burch’s relationship, which led to Gaston growing angry and throwing things at Burch and his girlfriend, lunging to attack them shortly after.

Burch and his girlfriend attempted to restrain Gaston, who broke free, grabbed a knife, and blocked the only exit for Burch, where she then threatened to stab him in the heart, according to the warrant.

Gaston also took a PlayStation 4 belonging to Burch and threw it off the third-story balcony where the incident took place, according the warrant.

Gaston is charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of criminal trespass. She is being held at the Cobb County jail on a $7,000 bond.

