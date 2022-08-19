ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

ktxs.com

Nonprofit Love And Care Ministries opens in Anson

ABILENE, Texas — Today is day one of the Anson location of Love And Care Ministries—where volunteers are eager to serve this community. Volunteer Patrice Watts says she's more than happy to help. "This town it pulls through and it supports you through thick and thin," she said....
ktxs.com

Abilene City Council to hear and vote on new library policy

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene City Council could make a decision in its next meeting that would create a new policy regarding the city’s library cards. The new policy would allow parents the chance to have a bigger role in deciding the books their kids can check out. According to Abilene City Manager Robert Hanna, “we’re creating a juvenile library card that will allow parents to affirmatively choose whether they want to limit or restrict their child’s access to library materials to check out “
ktxs.com

Abilene nearing record for deadly car accidents

ABILENE, Texas — This year is shaping up to be one of the deadliest years on Abilene roads. Accidents involving motorcycles are causing alarm according to Officer Travis Fortune from Abilene Police Department’s Motorcycle unit,. “There’s been six fatalities this year on motorcycles alone. So it’s becoming more...
ktxs.com

Morning accident takes down power lines, closes roads in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — An accident that happened this morning took down powerlines in Abilene. According to a social media post from the Abilene Police Department, the incident occurred at the intersection of S. 11th and Sayles Blvd. Roads have closed in order for the crews to repair the lines....
ktxs.com

Testimony is underway in the Luke Sweetser murder trial

ABILENE, Texas — UPDATE: This afternoon, prosecution called a forensic specialist with Abilene police to the stand. They showed photos taken of the Niblo home, property, and inside the master bedroom and bathroom. Testimony is underway in the murder trial of Luke Sweetser. Today, both the prosecution and defense...

