ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene City Council could make a decision in its next meeting that would create a new policy regarding the city’s library cards. The new policy would allow parents the chance to have a bigger role in deciding the books their kids can check out. According to Abilene City Manager Robert Hanna, “we’re creating a juvenile library card that will allow parents to affirmatively choose whether they want to limit or restrict their child’s access to library materials to check out “

ABILENE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO