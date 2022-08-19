Read full article on original website
Nonprofit Love And Care Ministries opens in Anson
ABILENE, Texas — Today is day one of the Anson location of Love And Care Ministries—where volunteers are eager to serve this community. Volunteer Patrice Watts says she's more than happy to help. "This town it pulls through and it supports you through thick and thin," she said....
Abilene City Council to hear and vote on new library policy
ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene City Council could make a decision in its next meeting that would create a new policy regarding the city’s library cards. The new policy would allow parents the chance to have a bigger role in deciding the books their kids can check out. According to Abilene City Manager Robert Hanna, “we’re creating a juvenile library card that will allow parents to affirmatively choose whether they want to limit or restrict their child’s access to library materials to check out “
Abilene nearing record for deadly car accidents
ABILENE, Texas — This year is shaping up to be one of the deadliest years on Abilene roads. Accidents involving motorcycles are causing alarm according to Officer Travis Fortune from Abilene Police Department’s Motorcycle unit,. “There’s been six fatalities this year on motorcycles alone. So it’s becoming more...
Morning accident takes down power lines, closes roads in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — An accident that happened this morning took down powerlines in Abilene. According to a social media post from the Abilene Police Department, the incident occurred at the intersection of S. 11th and Sayles Blvd. Roads have closed in order for the crews to repair the lines....
Testimony is underway in the Luke Sweetser murder trial
ABILENE, Texas — UPDATE: This afternoon, prosecution called a forensic specialist with Abilene police to the stand. They showed photos taken of the Niblo home, property, and inside the master bedroom and bathroom. Testimony is underway in the murder trial of Luke Sweetser. Today, both the prosecution and defense...
Jury selection to begin today for trial of man accused of murdering real estate developer
ABILENE, Texas — UPDATE: It was announced in court today that Judge Hamilton will preside over the case until it concludes. 12 jurors and 2 alternates have now been seated, opening statements for the trial will begin at 9am tomorrow. The jury selection took place today for the trial...
