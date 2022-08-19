2 arrested for selling drugs out of Ga. auto repair shop, deputies say

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — “Editor’s Note:” Police initially identified an adjacent business as involved in the bust but have corrected their information to say that business was not involved.

STORY: The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men after receiving multiple tips regarding illegal drug activity occurring at a Georgia auto repair shop, deputies said.

On Thursday, deputies say they served a search warrant at Forsyth Tire and Auto shop on Indian Springs Drive.

After searching the business, deputies say they found methamphetamine, marijuana and a gun, leading police to arrest Tony Ponder of Forsyth and Douglas Minyard, also of Forsyth.

Ponder was identified by police as the person who operated the auto repair business.

Ponder is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Minyard is charged with possession of methamphetamine. Both were arrested and taken to the Monroe County Jail pending charges.

