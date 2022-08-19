PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (9-9) New faces: WR A.J. Brown, LB Haason Reddick, CB James Bradberry, DT Jordan Davis. Key losses: G Brandon Brooks, CB Steven Nelson. Strengths: Philadelphia’s offensive line is deep, talented and experienced. Anchored by five-time Pro Bowl C Jason Kelce and three-time Pro Bowl RT Lane Johnson, the unit has combined for 351 starts — all with the Eagles. LT Jordan Mailata, LG Landon Dickerson and RG Isaac Seumalo round out perhaps the best line in the NFL. They helped open up holes for an Eagles rushing attack that led the NFL in 2021 with 2,715 yards and 25 TDs. Kelce put off retirement to return for his 12th season, but his streak of starting 122 consecutive regular-season games could be in jeopardy after having elbow surgery in early August, though he is eyeing a return for Philadelphia’s season opener at Detroit on Sept. 11. If Kelce can’t play, rookie second-round pick Cam Jurgens, who received rave reviews during training camp, will start in Kelce’s place.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 11 MINUTES AGO