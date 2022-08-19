Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
$15 million in grants available to Colorado communities to reduce wildfire risk
The Colorado State Forest Service is now accepting applications for the Forest Restoration and Wildfire Risk Mitigation grant program. Community groups, homeowner associations, utilities and nonprofit organizations are just some of the groups eligible to apply for grants from the $15 million funding pool. Applications will be accepted until 5...
Summit Daily News
Colorado Parks and Wildlife opens hunting contest for beginners, mentors
Colorado Parks and Wildlife has opened its Take a Friend Hunting contest, which features prizes for several winners. In the contest, experienced hunters are encouraged to take a novice out into the wild and submit a photo and brief story about the experience. Submissions will be judged by their “ability to inspire,” according to a news release from parks and wildlife.
