Texas State

WTOK-TV

First Alert: Flood Watch is in effect for parts of our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Flood Watch is in effect for all of our MS counties through Wednesday evening. Based on radar estimates, some spots have picked up more than 4 inches since Sunday...and more persistent rains are expected. The rain could be heavy at times, and it’ll fall on already saturated ground...which makes flooding a big concern. So, have ways of getting alerts...including our free WTOK Weather App. If you live in a flood proned area, stay watchful and have a plan in case you need to seek higher ground. Remember to NEVER drive over a flooded road.
ENVIRONMENT
WTOK-TV

MEMA offers 10 safety tips amid threat of flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State emergency leaders are also keeping a close eye on the weather Wednesday, as heavy rains are expected to produce as much as six inches of rain in some areas. MEMA, the National Weather Service, and other county emergency leaders are preparing for heavy rain encouraging...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Rainy week ahead

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Storms are still sticking around as they have for the past couple of days and that will continue into tomorrow as well. We should clear up heading into the evening hours, but more rain will be back again tomorrow morning. A frontal boundary will set in and bring heavier rain into the central Mississippi area so localized flash flooding will be a concern as we could see rain totals over an inch over the next couple of days.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

ALDI Meridian is opening soon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - ALDI Meridian is set to open Aug. 31. It’s in the former Bed Bath and Beyond location in Meridian Crossroads. ALDI is opening 150 new stores this year with 20 of those in Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana and Florida. By the end of 2022, ALDI is on track to be the third largest grocer in the country.
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

ADPH watching RSV cases closely

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a common respiratory virus that affects young children. RSV rates were low last year due to social distancing and mask-wearing, but that has since changed as public health measures loosened. The Alabama Department of Public Health doesn’t track RSV, but...
ALABAMA STATE
WTOK-TV

Alabama AG: Prosecuting scammers remains legal challenge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The process of prosecuting scammers can be a lengthy one, but Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall explained the harsh reality is many of criminals get away unscathed. “Those who engage in this behavior typically do not live in the jurisdiction of the state of Alabama,” Marshall...
ALABAMA STATE

