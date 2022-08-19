Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
First Alert: Flood Watch is in effect for parts of our area
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Flood Watch is in effect for all of our MS counties through Wednesday evening. Based on radar estimates, some spots have picked up more than 4 inches since Sunday...and more persistent rains are expected. The rain could be heavy at times, and it’ll fall on already saturated ground...which makes flooding a big concern. So, have ways of getting alerts...including our free WTOK Weather App. If you live in a flood proned area, stay watchful and have a plan in case you need to seek higher ground. Remember to NEVER drive over a flooded road.
WTOK-TV
MEMA offers 10 safety tips amid threat of flooding
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State emergency leaders are also keeping a close eye on the weather Wednesday, as heavy rains are expected to produce as much as six inches of rain in some areas. MEMA, the National Weather Service, and other county emergency leaders are preparing for heavy rain encouraging...
WTOK-TV
Rainy week ahead
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Storms are still sticking around as they have for the past couple of days and that will continue into tomorrow as well. We should clear up heading into the evening hours, but more rain will be back again tomorrow morning. A frontal boundary will set in and bring heavier rain into the central Mississippi area so localized flash flooding will be a concern as we could see rain totals over an inch over the next couple of days.
WTOK-TV
ALDI Meridian is opening soon
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - ALDI Meridian is set to open Aug. 31. It’s in the former Bed Bath and Beyond location in Meridian Crossroads. ALDI is opening 150 new stores this year with 20 of those in Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana and Florida. By the end of 2022, ALDI is on track to be the third largest grocer in the country.
WTOK-TV
ADPH watching RSV cases closely
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a common respiratory virus that affects young children. RSV rates were low last year due to social distancing and mask-wearing, but that has since changed as public health measures loosened. The Alabama Department of Public Health doesn’t track RSV, but...
WTOK-TV
Knights of Columbus help fight blood shortage by hosting a blood drive
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Donations for blood have seen a decrease over the past several months, and local hospitals are beginning to see a drop in their supply, nearly running out of blood. The need for blood is becoming more and more of an issue across the country and right here...
WTOK-TV
State Auditor report links fatherlessness to costly issues in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State Auditor Shad White says the costs of homes with an absent father go beyond a financial strain on the mom. His new report does the math on the costs to taxpayers. “As State Auditor, I think that I’ve got a responsibility to show the taxpayers...
WTOK-TV
UPDATE: Mississippi on track to have medical marijuana industry up and running by year’s end
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - By the end of 2022, medical marijuana should be available to patients in Mississippi. That’s the optimistic projection of Ken Newburger, Executive Director of the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association. Newburger joined David Elliott on WLOX News This Week to give an update on how setting...
WTOK-TV
Alabama AG: Prosecuting scammers remains legal challenge
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The process of prosecuting scammers can be a lengthy one, but Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall explained the harsh reality is many of criminals get away unscathed. “Those who engage in this behavior typically do not live in the jurisdiction of the state of Alabama,” Marshall...
WTOK-TV
Possible change in campaign strategy key to the GOP securing election victories in November?
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In late July, the Gray Washington News Bureau spoke with former Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidate Garrett Soldano at a campaign stop in Marysville, Michigan. It was just days before the state’s primary election. “This all started with a Facebook video two years and four months...
