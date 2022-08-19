Read full article on original website
This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
What's on the list of Chicago monuments the mayor's advisory panel wants removed?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
You Can Still have Summer Fun In Chicago During August at These Great EventsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Dog missing for 5 years, technology and compassion brings Dottie home to her owners.James Patrick
"Raksha Bandhan - Universal Oneness Day" celebration with Civic Leaders and First Responders in western ChicagolandVinod PandeyNaperville, IL
Chicagoan beats odds, swims from Alcatraz Island to shore 19 years after becoming a quadriplegic
CHICAGO - Rob Heitz was told 19 years ago that he would never walk again after taking a dive into unfamiliar Lake Michigan waters. When Heitz was 22 years old, he was invited by his boss to go out on his business partner's boat. It was about dusk when they...
Chicago's Wiener Circle throws viral boy a hot dog party
A viral moment at a baseball game comes to a happy ending for a young boy. It's a bit of a redemption story that all begins with a dropped hot dog.
'Healing circle' held for 3 men killed in hit and run at Jeffrey Pub in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood
CHICAGO - A healing circle was held Sunday in honor of three men killed outside a pub on Chicago's South Side in an intentional hit-and-run. Devonta Vivetter, 27, Donald Huey, 25, and Jaylen Ausley, 23, were killed on August 14 when a vehicle plowed through a group fighting outside Jeffrey Pub at 71st and Jeffrey Boulevard in the South Shore neighborhood. The incident was caught on horrific dashcam video.
Chicago police warn residents of recent vehicle thefts on city's South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about a series of vehicle thefts that have occurred this month in Englewood. In each incident, a victim parked their vehicle, and then discovered it missing the same or following day. The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:. 6500 block of...
Highland Park shooting victim Cooper Roberts doing better, took part in wheelchair race
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy paralyzed from the waist down after being shot in the back during the Highland Park Fourth of July parade, continues to improve and is now in better spirits, a family spokesperson said. The spokesperson says Cooper no longer requires IV pain...
Car service with bulletproof vehicles, armed drivers available in multiple cities -- including Chicago
CHICAGO - A new car service is hitting the rideshare industry, and you can catch it in Chicago. Miami rapper Zoey Dollaz launched a company that provides bulletproof cars and armed drivers. The company was inspired by the rapper's own brush with death. "I was on the highway with Young...
19-year-old shot while walking in Morgan Park Tuesday night
CHICAGO - A man,19, was walking outside Tuesday night in the 11300 block of South Throop Street when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim suffered a graze wound to his right shoulder and was treated by Chicago Fire Department at the scene in Morgan Park around 10:22 p.m.
Lightfoot touts report ranking Chicago one of the best cities in violence prevention
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot is trying to change the conversation about violence in Chicago, pointing to some positive new crime numbers and national recognition for violence prevention. "Progress on violence can be slow and at times it can be frustrating, but we're working on it, day in, day out,"...
Boy, 16, suffers graze wound while near West Side alley
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy suffered a graze wound on Chicago's West Side Tuesday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 5100 block of West Division. At about 1:10 p.m., the 16-year-old boy was near an alley when he suffered a graze wound to his foot, Chicago police said. He self-transported...
'Silent Movies on the Porch' in Oak Park offers an unusual way to spend a summer night
OAK PARK, Illinois - The last summer session of "Silent Movies on the Porch" at Pleasant Home in Oak Park is this Thursday, August 25. Pleasant Home, 217 Home Avenue, is a restored, historic house with a wide porch that features a variety of activities over the course of the year.
7-year-old boy among 3 people shot while traveling in vehicle in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood
CHICAGO - Three people were shot, including a 7-year-old boy, while traveling in a vehicle in Englewood Monday evening. The shooting occurred in the 7400 block of South Loomis, at about 5:45 p.m. Chicago police say a 19-year-old man, a 23-year-old woman and her 7-year-old son, Jamari, were traveling in...
Man dies after being stabbed in neck in downtown Chicago: police
CHICAGO - A 36-year-old man died after being stabbed in the neck in downtown Chicago Tuesday night. Around 7:46 p.m., police say a man in the 0-100 block of West Ohio Street sustained a laceration to the neck after a physical altercation with an unknown offender. The victim transported himself...
Boy, 15, shot on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot twice Tuesday morning in Chicago's Jackson Park Highlands neighborhood. The teen was walking outside around 6:19 a.m. in the 1800 block of East 71st Street when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police. He was shot in the thigh and arm and was...
Man suspected of pushing person onto CTA tracks arrested in Little Village
CHICAGO - A man suspected of pushing a person off a CTA platform on the Near West Side in early August has been arrested. James Stamps, 28, of Joliet, was taken into custody Monday in the 2600 block of South California Avenue in Little Village, according to Chicago police. On...
Chicago on pace for 6 times as many carjackings as eight years ago: report
CHICAGO - Chicago carjackings are on pace to rise again in 2022 after already dramatic increases in 2020 and 2021, trending towards a number that would be six times higher than just eight years ago. "The data on Chicago carjacking through the years, and especially through the first half of...
3 Chicago men robbed Dick's Sporting Goods in NW Indiana, rammed getaway vehicle into police car: sheriff
SCHEREVILLE, Ind. - Three Chicago men have been charged in connection to a robbery that occurred at Dick's Sporting Goods in Schererville, Indiana Saturday. Ricky C. Pierce, 30, faces one count of attempted theft and one count of resisting law enforcement. Jaleel S. Spencer, 32, faces one count of attempted...
Country Club Hills man charged after bringing guns on CTA
CHICAGO - A Country Club Hills man was arrested Tuesday in Princeton Park for carrying a weapon without a license. Keyante Gavin Cooper, 21, was charged with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. Cooper was allegedly seen on a CTA train with a handgun while the train was...
Skydivers are attempting a world record in Ottawa this week
What goes up must come down and in this case it is 200 skydivers. They are trying to set a new world record at Skydive Chicago. Did we mention that their formation is upside down? Tim McGill was there for their first attempt for Good Day Chicago.
Joliet Park District searching for owner of stuffed animal dog found in parking lot
JOLIET, Ill. - A stuffed animal has become a tourist magnet for the Joliet Park District. About a month ago, a visitor left a stuffed toy dog in the parking lot. A maintenance worker spotted it and efforts began to reunite the toy with its owner. Then, the social media...
4 armed robberies reported within an hour on Chicago's Northwest Side: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating after four robberies were reported within an hour of each other Saturday on Chicago's Northwest Side. In each incident, the offenders drove their vehicle up to pedestrians on the sidewalk. Two or three offenders then exited the vehicle while armed with handguns, police said.
