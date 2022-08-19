Read full article on original website
WNDU
Courts at several South Bend parks getting major overhaul
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend is about to get more pickleball friendly. A contract worth nearly $1.6 million was awarded Tuesday. It will replace 17 basketball and tennis courts at five different neighborhood parks throughout the city (Boehm, Voorde, St. Clair, Boland, and Brownfield). The...
WNDU
Traffic Alert: Several road projects underway in South Bend, Mishawaka
SOUTH BEND/MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Several road projects in Michiana that could impact your commute are now underway. A section of State Road 23 is now restricted to one lane. This is happening from Magnolia Road to Ice Trail while crews install a water main extension. Temporary portable traffic control...
abc57.com
Victim identified in State Road 2 hit-and-run
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Police have identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run on State Road 2 Monday night. At 7:48 p.m. on Monday, Father Jan Klimczyk, 67, of South Bend was riding a bicycle west on S.R. 2 when he was hit by a vehicle. The driver of...
WNDU
Kamm and Schellinger Brewery at 100 Center named an endangered landmark
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Historians across the Hoosier state are sounding the alarm for a local landmark. The Kamm and Schellinger Brewery at the 100 Center in Mishawaka is on the Indiana Landmarks annual “10 Most Endangered List.” The brewery also made the list last year. The building...
abc57.com
Elkhart man charged in death of South Bend man on South Michigan Street
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - An Elkhart man was charged with murder for his role in the death of 55-year-old Jon Senour, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Antonio White, 23, was charged with murder and a firearm enhancement on July 19. The sentencing range for murder is...
95.3 MNC
Road work starting on Mayflower Road
More road work is starting in South Bend. Starting on Monday, August 22, crews will begin working on a section of Western Avenue. NIPSCO is doing maintenance work on a gas line at the Mayflower Road intersection of Western Avenue. From August 22 until September 13, the eastbound lanes from...
95.3 MNC
42-year-old Dowagiac man injured after vehicle strikes tree
A 42-year-old Dowagiac man was involved in an accident on Tuesday after falling asleep at the wheel. Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a personal injury accident on Dailey Road near Deerfield Lane around 6:20 a.m.. Reports say that the driver of a Mitsubishi was headed north bound...
95.3 MNC
Two people hospitalized after motorcycle collides with car at County Road 6 & Decio Drive
A man and a woman on a motorcycle were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after they collided with a car. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at County Road 6 and Decio Drive. The initial investigation from Elkhart Police indicates that the crash happened...
abc57.com
Two teens found unresponsive at McNaughton Park
ELKHART, Ind. - Elkhart Police are investigating after two 16-year-old males were found unresponsive at McNaughton Park. Just before 4 p.m., dispatch received a call about two unresponsive juveniles by the river. Nurses in the area rendered first aid, as did medics. Narcan was administered and both teens were transported...
WNDU
Officials identify bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has identified the bicyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run crash just west of South Bend’s city limits Monday night. Police say it happened just before 7:50 p.m. on W. Western Avenue near Chapel Lane. The...
WNDU
South Bend man accused of murder, robbery appears in court
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man accused of murder and robbery was in court Tuesday morning for his initial hearing. Cecil Huston, 32, is accused of killing Anthony Long, 38, of Elkhart back on Feb. 26 at W. Monroe Street and S. Lafayette Boulevard in South Bend.
22 WSBT
UPDATE: Driver identified in head-on crash with semi truck in Elkhart
Elkhart police have now identified the driver who crashed head-on into a semi on Monday. Police state 23-year-old Jacob Earl of Elkhart crossed over the center line in the 2300 block of South Main Street near Carlton Avenue shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday. Officials say a semi truck was traveling...
abc57.com
Juvenile suffers knife wound near Plymouth school
PLYMOUTH, Ind. - A juvenile was found with a knife wound to the hand in Plymouth on Friday, according to the Plymouth Police Department. At 11:22 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to a school on Lake Avenue for a report of a juvenile with a knife wound to the hand.
Vixen Composites moves into new, larger Elkhart facility
Vixen Composites of Elkhart has more room to grow. The post Vixen Composites moves into new, larger Elkhart facility appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
WNDU
Police investigating after teens found unresponsive at McNaughton Park
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Homicide Unit is investigating after two teens were found unresponsive at McNaughton Park on Tuesday. Police responded to a 911 call by the river at McNaughton Park around 4 p.m. First responders found two unresponsive male 16-year-olds. Narcan was administered, and both teens were taken to the hospital.
abc57.com
Man arrested in South Bend man's murder arrested in Elkhart County for rape, burglary
ELKHART, Ind. - A man accused of murder in the death of 55-year-old Jon Senour is being held at the Elkhart County Jail on rape and burglary charges for an incident on Monday, according to the Elkhart Police Department. Antonio White, 23, was arrested on the following charges:. Rape with...
WNDU
Downtown South Bend’s largest annual event showcases visual, performing, and culinary arts
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday, the streets of South Bend were filled with over 500 local artists, that showcased visual, performing, and culinary works of art. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Jefferson Street, St. Louis Boulevard, and Howard Park were filled with artists, stages, and intricate creations.
abc57.com
Interurban Trolley offering free rides to students for 2022-2023 school year
ELKHART, Ind. - The Interurban Trolley is offering free rides to K-12 students on its fixed routes this school year. The program, an extension of the Free K-12 Summer Travel Program, lets students rid for free from now until at least August 31, 2023. To get a free ride on...
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: GM and LG plan battery factory in northwest Indiana
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. General Motors and LG Energy Solution are eyeing northwest Indiana for a $2 billion battery factory. Reuters reports the site is between Michigan City and South Bend in New Carlisle. Two distressed suburban hotels are being...
abc57.com
Bridge Academy of Southwest Michigan opens new space
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - The Bridge Academy of Southwest Michigan celebrated the opening of its new space on Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Bridge Academy is located inside of the Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren building in Benton Harbor. The public-school academy offers resources to students interested in...
