South Bend, IN

WNDU

Courts at several South Bend parks getting major overhaul

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend is about to get more pickleball friendly. A contract worth nearly $1.6 million was awarded Tuesday. It will replace 17 basketball and tennis courts at five different neighborhood parks throughout the city (Boehm, Voorde, St. Clair, Boland, and Brownfield). The...
WNDU

Traffic Alert: Several road projects underway in South Bend, Mishawaka

SOUTH BEND/MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Several road projects in Michiana that could impact your commute are now underway. A section of State Road 23 is now restricted to one lane. This is happening from Magnolia Road to Ice Trail while crews install a water main extension. Temporary portable traffic control...
abc57.com

Victim identified in State Road 2 hit-and-run

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Police have identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run on State Road 2 Monday night. At 7:48 p.m. on Monday, Father Jan Klimczyk, 67, of South Bend was riding a bicycle west on S.R. 2 when he was hit by a vehicle. The driver of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
City
Goshen, IN
Local
Indiana Government
South Bend, IN
Government
City
South Bend, IN
City
Elkhart, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart man charged in death of South Bend man on South Michigan Street

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - An Elkhart man was charged with murder for his role in the death of 55-year-old Jon Senour, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Antonio White, 23, was charged with murder and a firearm enhancement on July 19. The sentencing range for murder is...
95.3 MNC

Road work starting on Mayflower Road

More road work is starting in South Bend. Starting on Monday, August 22, crews will begin working on a section of Western Avenue. NIPSCO is doing maintenance work on a gas line at the Mayflower Road intersection of Western Avenue. From August 22 until September 13, the eastbound lanes from...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

42-year-old Dowagiac man injured after vehicle strikes tree

A 42-year-old Dowagiac man was involved in an accident on Tuesday after falling asleep at the wheel. Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a personal injury accident on Dailey Road near Deerfield Lane around 6:20 a.m.. Reports say that the driver of a Mitsubishi was headed north bound...
abc57.com

Two teens found unresponsive at McNaughton Park

ELKHART, Ind. - Elkhart Police are investigating after two 16-year-old males were found unresponsive at McNaughton Park. Just before 4 p.m., dispatch received a call about two unresponsive juveniles by the river. Nurses in the area rendered first aid, as did medics. Narcan was administered and both teens were transported...
WNDU

Officials identify bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in St. Joseph County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has identified the bicyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run crash just west of South Bend’s city limits Monday night. Police say it happened just before 7:50 p.m. on W. Western Avenue near Chapel Lane. The...
WNDU

South Bend man accused of murder, robbery appears in court

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man accused of murder and robbery was in court Tuesday morning for his initial hearing. Cecil Huston, 32, is accused of killing Anthony Long, 38, of Elkhart back on Feb. 26 at W. Monroe Street and S. Lafayette Boulevard in South Bend.
22 WSBT

UPDATE: Driver identified in head-on crash with semi truck in Elkhart

Elkhart police have now identified the driver who crashed head-on into a semi on Monday. Police state 23-year-old Jacob Earl of Elkhart crossed over the center line in the 2300 block of South Main Street near Carlton Avenue shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday. Officials say a semi truck was traveling...
abc57.com

Juvenile suffers knife wound near Plymouth school

PLYMOUTH, Ind. - A juvenile was found with a knife wound to the hand in Plymouth on Friday, according to the Plymouth Police Department. At 11:22 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to a school on Lake Avenue for a report of a juvenile with a knife wound to the hand.
WNDU

Police investigating after teens found unresponsive at McNaughton Park

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Homicide Unit is investigating after two teens were found unresponsive at McNaughton Park on Tuesday. Police responded to a 911 call by the river at McNaughton Park around 4 p.m. First responders found two unresponsive male 16-year-olds. Narcan was administered, and both teens were taken to the hospital.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Bridge Academy of Southwest Michigan opens new space

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - The Bridge Academy of Southwest Michigan celebrated the opening of its new space on Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Bridge Academy is located inside of the Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren building in Benton Harbor. The public-school academy offers resources to students interested in...
BENTON HARBOR, MI

