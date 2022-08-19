ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita brothers indicted for $3.7 million health care fraud scheme

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1knYrq_0hNxLanD00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two Wichita brothers were in court today as a federal grand jury returned an indictment, charging them with engaging in an alleged health care fraud scheme that resulted in over $3.7 million in payments from Medicare and Tricare over a three-year period.

The Department of Justice says that between 2017 and 2019, 54-year-old Bradley Eck and 58-year-old Todd Eck of Wichita did the following:

  • Created several businesses and misrepresented the ownership of the enterprises in documents
  • Submitted false billing for medical services not administered to patients
  • Used a physician’s provider number without authorization
  • Falsified the physician’s electronic signature on documents indicating that he performed medical procedures he did not
Two-year-old boy dies from drowning in east Wichita

The Eck brothers are charged with:

• One count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud
• Two counts of false statements related to healthcare matters
• One count of healthcare fraud
• Three counts of aggravated identity theft
• Two counts of money laundering
• One count of money laundering conspiracy

The U.S. Department of Defense- Defense Criminal Investigative Service and Defense Contract Audit Agency, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services – Office of Inspector General, and the U.S. Department of the Treasury – Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigations are investigating the case.

