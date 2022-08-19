ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wabi.tv

‘Woman in White’ gives haunted tours in Hallowell, Augusta

HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - A business that started in Hallowell is working to educate people about the rich history of the city. The historic haunted tours now include Augusta and is led by the Woman in White. A one-of-its-kind in the Granite City and the state capital. “As we walk...
HALLOWELL, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor approves 16-foot canoe sculpture along Penobscot riverbank

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor will be receiving a new piece of original art along the banks of the Penobscot River. City Council accepted a $10,000 donation for the installation, awarded to Steven Francis Hooke. Hooke’s design is a 16-foot Wabanaki-style canoe to be welded to the Davis Brook tank...
BANGOR, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Bangor, ME
Sports
Local
Maine Sports
Local
Maine Society
Bangor, ME
Society
City
Bangor, ME
City
Wayne, ME
wabi.tv

Bridging the Gap helping with back-to-school shopping

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - As we continue to get ready for back to school, a nonprofit in Augusta says it’s noticing more adults shopping for clothing as well. Bridging the Gap is a partner program of United Way of Kennebec Valley. ”We get a lot of clothes actually. We...
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor considers dropping mask mandate during high community COVID levels

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor may be moving closer to eliminating its mask mandate when community levels of COVID-19 are high. City Council discussed changing the requirement to a recommendation. In a memo sent before the meeting, Assistant City Manager Courtney O’Donnell indicated this is a consideration...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor more than doubles homebuyer’s assistance funding

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor is more than doubling its assistance for eligible homebuyers. Anyone that meets Housing and Urban Development’s low-to-moderate income threshold is now eligible for $10,000 in down payment assistance and another $10,000 in closing cost assistance. The previous limits were $5,000 and $3,000. The City...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Hampden bus drivers prepare for upcoming school year

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Parents are eager to send their kids back to school. But there’s a lot that goes into driving students to and from school. Preparedness is key when it comes to heading back to school for the new year, especially for those in charge of making sure your kids arrive safely to the classroom.
HAMPDEN, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Union Street Complex
wabi.tv

Golfers hit the green in Hermon for Camp Capella Tournament

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - It was a beautiful day to get out on the golf course to help children and adults make lifelong memories on the water. We were there for this year’s Camp Capella golf tournament in Hermon. To get campers here, community members have been playing here...
HERMON, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor Police issue Silver Alert for missing Presque Isle man

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 55-year-old Presque Isle man. Joseph Dalessandrids was last seen leaving Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center on foot before 3:00 Monday. State Police say he had been hospitalized for a month with a traumatic brain injury after...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Champion the Cure Challenge raises spirits and funds

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The warmth of the day matched the radiant energy at the Champion the Cure Challenge in Brewer as money pours in to reach a million-dollar goal. Starting at the Lafayette Family Cancer Institute runners and walkers departed for a 1k, 5k or 10k. Part of the...
BREWER, ME
wabi.tv

High PFAS levels prompt new water filtration systems at 3 schools

HANCOCK COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - Three area schools are getting new water filtration systems after testing revealed high PFAS levels last spring. MDI and Deer Isle Stonington High Schools, along with Brooklin Middle School, all tested at some of the highest levels in the state. They’re now working overtime to...
BROOKLIN, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
wabi.tv

One dead after car crash in Blue Hill

BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - A 26-year-old man died over the weekend in an accident on Pleasant Street in Blue Hill on Saturday night. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department says just after 8:15pm, Carson Crocker of Blue Hill was driving a pickup truck and hit a tree after failing to negotiate a left-hand turn.
BLUE HILL, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy