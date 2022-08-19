Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine corn maze again in the running for best corn maze in the countryThe Maine WriterLevant, ME
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21The Maine WriterMaine State
Maine is to receive $3.49 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural DevelopmentThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
wabi.tv
‘Woman in White’ gives haunted tours in Hallowell, Augusta
HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - A business that started in Hallowell is working to educate people about the rich history of the city. The historic haunted tours now include Augusta and is led by the Woman in White. A one-of-its-kind in the Granite City and the state capital. “As we walk...
wabi.tv
Mills appoints businessman to serve on the Maine Veterans’ Home Board of Trustees
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gov. Janet Mills has appointed businessman Samuel Collins to serve on the Maine Veterans’ Home Board of Trustees. A Caribou native, Collins is president of the S.W. Collins Company, a position he has held for nearly three decades. The Maine Veterans’ Homes Board of Trustees...
wabi.tv
Bangor approves 16-foot canoe sculpture along Penobscot riverbank
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor will be receiving a new piece of original art along the banks of the Penobscot River. City Council accepted a $10,000 donation for the installation, awarded to Steven Francis Hooke. Hooke’s design is a 16-foot Wabanaki-style canoe to be welded to the Davis Brook tank...
wabi.tv
Bangor considering policy to remove homeless encampments when enough shelter beds are available
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor officials are considering a policy to remove homeless encampments when there are shelter beds available. City manager Debbie Laurie initiated the discussion at Monday’s city council workshop. Laurie said there are currently 170 homeless people in Bangor and 23 available beds between the Bangor...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wabi.tv
Bridging the Gap helping with back-to-school shopping
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - As we continue to get ready for back to school, a nonprofit in Augusta says it’s noticing more adults shopping for clothing as well. Bridging the Gap is a partner program of United Way of Kennebec Valley. ”We get a lot of clothes actually. We...
wabi.tv
Bangor considers dropping mask mandate during high community COVID levels
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor may be moving closer to eliminating its mask mandate when community levels of COVID-19 are high. City Council discussed changing the requirement to a recommendation. In a memo sent before the meeting, Assistant City Manager Courtney O’Donnell indicated this is a consideration...
wabi.tv
Bangor more than doubles homebuyer’s assistance funding
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor is more than doubling its assistance for eligible homebuyers. Anyone that meets Housing and Urban Development’s low-to-moderate income threshold is now eligible for $10,000 in down payment assistance and another $10,000 in closing cost assistance. The previous limits were $5,000 and $3,000. The City...
wabi.tv
Hampden bus drivers prepare for upcoming school year
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Parents are eager to send their kids back to school. But there’s a lot that goes into driving students to and from school. Preparedness is key when it comes to heading back to school for the new year, especially for those in charge of making sure your kids arrive safely to the classroom.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wabi.tv
Golfers hit the green in Hermon for Camp Capella Tournament
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - It was a beautiful day to get out on the golf course to help children and adults make lifelong memories on the water. We were there for this year’s Camp Capella golf tournament in Hermon. To get campers here, community members have been playing here...
wabi.tv
Bangor Police issue Silver Alert for missing Presque Isle man
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 55-year-old Presque Isle man. Joseph Dalessandrids was last seen leaving Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center on foot before 3:00 Monday. State Police say he had been hospitalized for a month with a traumatic brain injury after...
wabi.tv
Champion the Cure Challenge raises spirits and funds
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The warmth of the day matched the radiant energy at the Champion the Cure Challenge in Brewer as money pours in to reach a million-dollar goal. Starting at the Lafayette Family Cancer Institute runners and walkers departed for a 1k, 5k or 10k. Part of the...
wabi.tv
High PFAS levels prompt new water filtration systems at 3 schools
HANCOCK COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - Three area schools are getting new water filtration systems after testing revealed high PFAS levels last spring. MDI and Deer Isle Stonington High Schools, along with Brooklin Middle School, all tested at some of the highest levels in the state. They’re now working overtime to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wabi.tv
Local Catch Network kicks off campaign raising awareness for local fisherman, seafood harvesters
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - A social media campaign is kicking off this week to raise awareness for community-based fisheries across North America. “It’s a campaign to promote local and regional values-based small scale seafood businesses across North America,” said Paloma Henriques, a graduate assistant at the University of Maine.
wabi.tv
Woodlawn Museum offering free tours to Hancock County residents
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Hancock County residents are invited to wrap up their summer with a free tour of the Woodlawn Museum this weekend. Tours run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Hancock County residents just need proof of residency, and can enjoy either a guided...
wabi.tv
Bangor educator wins national award, cruise vacation
Low moving out of southern New England will bring a chance for moderate to heavy rain overnight. Daily rain chances through Friday.
wabi.tv
One dead after car crash in Blue Hill
BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - A 26-year-old man died over the weekend in an accident on Pleasant Street in Blue Hill on Saturday night. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department says just after 8:15pm, Carson Crocker of Blue Hill was driving a pickup truck and hit a tree after failing to negotiate a left-hand turn.
wabi.tv
Authorities seeking public’s help following reported child assault in Levant
LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - Police need your help after it was reported a woman assaulted one of three kids playing on the playground at the elementary school in Levant. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says the assault happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday. They say the white car seen in...
wabi.tv
Waterville head boys soccer coach Colby Clarke embarking on first season
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Former Ellsworth Eagle and Maine Maritime Mariner Colby Clarke is taking over as the new head boys soccer coach for the Waterville Panthers at 23 years old. He’s excited to be back in the game after having his senior season at MMA cut short due to...
Comments / 0