Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine corn maze again in the running for best corn maze in the countryThe Maine WriterLevant, ME
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21The Maine WriterMaine State
Maine is to receive $3.49 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural DevelopmentThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
foxbangor.com
Psychologist talks back-to-school stress
BANGOR — As students of all ages get ready to head back to school, Northern Light Acadia Hospital clinical psychologist Dr. David Prescott anxiety remains high over school safety. “There is normal stress of getting back to school, but I think this time there’s a couple of huge stresses...
foxbangor.com
Gov. Mills visits Bangor Rotary Club
Governor Mills took part in the Bangor Rotary Club speaker series Tuesday. The governor spoke about advancing the people of Maine by pushing for higher quality education, noting that she increased teacher’s minimum salaries while in office. Mills says she likes to lead a little differently. “I’m about getting...
foxbangor.com
PFAS town hall meetings planned in Skowhegan & Fairfield
SKOWHEGAN & FAIRFIELD–Residents impacted by the forever chemicals known as PFAS will have the chance to voice their concerns at two upcoming town hall meetings in Skowhegan and Fairfield. Environmental activist Erin Brockovich and her team met with Unity residents back in May to help guide them in what...
foxbangor.com
Bangor city council talks CDC guideline updates
BANGOR — As COVID-19 masking regulations continue to shift from mandates to recommendations. The Bangor City Council will discuss the possibility of removing existing mask mandates for city buildings. The governor’s state of emergency declaration ended more than a year ago yet mask mandates to city buildings in Bangor...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxbangor.com
Learning the history of the telephone
ELLSWORTH–Telephones are ringing off the hook every Saturday at the telephone museum in Ellsworth. The museum is operated by a small group of volunteers who say they could always use an extra set of hands. Located on the Winkumpaugh Road in Ellsworth, residents and tourists alike can learn everything...
foxbangor.com
Bangor City Council proclaims Aug. 31st ‘Overdose Awareness Day’
BANGOR — Bangor City Council proclaimed August 31st as Overdose Awareness Day. It coincides with International Overdose Awareness Day, which is also recognized on August 31st. Councilor Joe Leonard read out the proclamation, reinforcing the city’s commitment to addressing the ongoing drug epidemic. “The city resolves to play...
foxbangor.com
Youth allegedly assaulted at a Levant school
LEVANT– The Penobscot County Sheriff’s office is asking for your help identifying a vehicle or individuals involved in an alleged assault that took place at the Suzanne M. Smith Elementary School in Levant over the weekend. According to the Sheriff’s Office…on Friday at approximately 7:30pm, deputies responded to...
foxbangor.com
Champion for the Cure Challenge begins
BREWER — Saturday, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center celebrated its 13th-year raising funds for the Champion the Cure Initiative. “There are a lot of children that need help and a lot of families that need support,” said Anita Haskell, honorary chairman for Champion for the Cure Challenge.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxbangor.com
Woman and man indicted in connection with fires
AUGUSTA- The Kennebec County Grand Jury has indicted a Waterville woman accused of setting multiple fires in her neighborhood. According to court records , Melissa Breznyak,36, used what looked like a molotov cocktail to set fires near her Cool Street apartment on June 18. Police said it appeared she was...
foxbangor.com
Red Knights charity ride
BROWNVILLE– A local motorcycle club held their second annual ride for charity Sunday. The Red Knights are a motorcycle club fully comprised of first responders. Their goal? Give back to the community around them. “That’s out mission, to give back to our community in any way that we can.”...
foxbangor.com
Ford flatheads race at Winterport’s Pinetree Jamboree
WINTERPORT–Folks in and around the town of Winterport got to experience a piece of history over the weekend as the Winterport Dragway hosted the Pinetree Jamboree. It’s a vintage drag race featuring cars from the 30s, 40s and 50s. History roared to life at Winterport Dragway’s Pinetree Jamboree,...
foxbangor.com
Bangor Police issue silver alert after patient walks out of hospital
BANGOR — The Bangor Police Department has issued a silver alert for 55-year-old Joseph Dalessandrids of Presque Isle. Mr. Dalessandrids was last seen Monday at approximately 2:49 pm leaving Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor on foot. Mr. Dalessandrids has been hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxbangor.com
Maine football looking to build offensive line depth as preseason draws to close
ORONO – Maine football held its final scrimmage of training camp on Tuesday, and while the starters didn’t see a ton of reps, the overall focus was about developing depth, including on the offensive line. “It’s a grind. It’s not meant for everyone, but the guys that are...
foxbangor.com
Paving work to temporarily close Exit 133
FAIRFIELD — The Maine Department of Transportation will temporarily close the northbound I-95 on- and off-ramps at Exit 133 in Fairfield tonight and tomorrow night to do paving work. These ramps are scheduled to be closed at 9:00 p.m. and re-opened at 6:00 a.m. the following morning. This work...
foxbangor.com
Fatal crash in Blue Hill Saturday night
BLUE HILL– One person died in a car crash in Blue Hill over the weekend. Authorities say they received a call about a single vehicle crash near the intersection of Pleasant Street and Range Road about 8:15 Saturday night. They say 26-year-old Carson Crocker of Blue Hill was driving...
foxbangor.com
Brewer volleyball hosts 6-team round robin ahead of regular season opener
BREWER – On Tuesday, some of the state’s top volleyball teams convened in Brewer for their preseason round-robin scrimmage. Brewer volleyball hosted six teams on Tuesday, including defending state champions Yarmouth and Washington Academy, as well as Gardiner and George Stevens, who also made runs at the state title last season.
Comments / 0