ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbangor.com

Psychologist talks back-to-school stress

BANGOR — As students of all ages get ready to head back to school, Northern Light Acadia Hospital clinical psychologist Dr. David Prescott anxiety remains high over school safety. “There is normal stress of getting back to school, but I think this time there’s a couple of huge stresses...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Gov. Mills visits Bangor Rotary Club

Governor Mills took part in the Bangor Rotary Club speaker series Tuesday. The governor spoke about advancing the people of Maine by pushing for higher quality education, noting that she increased teacher’s minimum salaries while in office. Mills says she likes to lead a little differently. “I’m about getting...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

PFAS town hall meetings planned in Skowhegan & Fairfield

SKOWHEGAN & FAIRFIELD–Residents impacted by the forever chemicals known as PFAS will have the chance to voice their concerns at two upcoming town hall meetings in Skowhegan and Fairfield. Environmental activist Erin Brockovich and her team met with Unity residents back in May to help guide them in what...
FAIRFIELD, ME
foxbangor.com

Bangor city council talks CDC guideline updates

BANGOR — As COVID-19 masking regulations continue to shift from mandates to recommendations. The Bangor City Council will discuss the possibility of removing existing mask mandates for city buildings. The governor’s state of emergency declaration ended more than a year ago yet mask mandates to city buildings in Bangor...
BANGOR, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Bangor, ME
Education
City
Bangor, ME
Local
Maine Education
foxbangor.com

Learning the history of the telephone

ELLSWORTH–Telephones are ringing off the hook every Saturday at the telephone museum in Ellsworth. The museum is operated by a small group of volunteers who say they could always use an extra set of hands. Located on the Winkumpaugh Road in Ellsworth, residents and tourists alike can learn everything...
ELLSWORTH, ME
foxbangor.com

Bangor City Council proclaims Aug. 31st ‘Overdose Awareness Day’

BANGOR — Bangor City Council proclaimed August 31st as Overdose Awareness Day. It coincides with International Overdose Awareness Day, which is also recognized on August 31st. Councilor Joe Leonard read out the proclamation, reinforcing the city’s commitment to addressing the ongoing drug epidemic. “The city resolves to play...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Youth allegedly assaulted at a Levant school

LEVANT– The Penobscot County Sheriff’s office is asking for your help identifying a vehicle or individuals involved in an alleged assault that took place at the Suzanne M. Smith Elementary School in Levant over the weekend. According to the Sheriff’s Office…on Friday at approximately 7:30pm, deputies responded to...
LEVANT, ME
foxbangor.com

Champion for the Cure Challenge begins

BREWER — Saturday, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center celebrated its 13th-year raising funds for the Champion the Cure Initiative. “There are a lot of children that need help and a lot of families that need support,” said Anita Haskell, honorary chairman for Champion for the Cure Challenge.
BREWER, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Administrator#K12
foxbangor.com

Woman and man indicted in connection with fires

AUGUSTA- The Kennebec County Grand Jury has indicted a Waterville woman accused of setting multiple fires in her neighborhood. According to court records , Melissa Breznyak,36, used what looked like a molotov cocktail to set fires near her Cool Street apartment on June 18. Police said it appeared she was...
WATERVILLE, ME
foxbangor.com

Red Knights charity ride

BROWNVILLE– A local motorcycle club held their second annual ride for charity Sunday. The Red Knights are a motorcycle club fully comprised of first responders. Their goal? Give back to the community around them. “That’s out mission, to give back to our community in any way that we can.”...
BROWNVILLE, ME
foxbangor.com

Ford flatheads race at Winterport’s Pinetree Jamboree

WINTERPORT–Folks in and around the town of Winterport got to experience a piece of history over the weekend as the Winterport Dragway hosted the Pinetree Jamboree. It’s a vintage drag race featuring cars from the 30s, 40s and 50s. History roared to life at Winterport Dragway’s Pinetree Jamboree,...
WINTERPORT, ME
foxbangor.com

Bangor Police issue silver alert after patient walks out of hospital

BANGOR — The Bangor Police Department has issued a silver alert for 55-year-old Joseph Dalessandrids of Presque Isle. Mr. Dalessandrids was last seen Monday at approximately 2:49 pm leaving Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor on foot. Mr. Dalessandrids has been hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury...
BANGOR, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
foxbangor.com

Paving work to temporarily close Exit 133

FAIRFIELD — The Maine Department of Transportation will temporarily close the northbound I-95 on- and off-ramps at Exit 133 in Fairfield tonight and tomorrow night to do paving work. These ramps are scheduled to be closed at 9:00 p.m. and re-opened at 6:00 a.m. the following morning. This work...
FAIRFIELD, ME
foxbangor.com

Fatal crash in Blue Hill Saturday night

BLUE HILL– One person died in a car crash in Blue Hill over the weekend. Authorities say they received a call about a single vehicle crash near the intersection of Pleasant Street and Range Road about 8:15 Saturday night. They say 26-year-old Carson Crocker of Blue Hill was driving...
BLUE HILL, ME
foxbangor.com

Brewer volleyball hosts 6-team round robin ahead of regular season opener

BREWER – On Tuesday, some of the state’s top volleyball teams convened in Brewer for their preseason round-robin scrimmage. Brewer volleyball hosted six teams on Tuesday, including defending state champions Yarmouth and Washington Academy, as well as Gardiner and George Stevens, who also made runs at the state title last season.
BREWER, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy