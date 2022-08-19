Read full article on original website
kalb.com
LSUA & CLTCC receive donations from Alexandria Business Foundation
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - LSUA and CLTCC have received $900,000 in donations, between both schools, from the Alexandria Business Foundation. The donation announcement was made at the Rotary Club of Alexandria’s weekly meeting by Foundation President Stephen Wright, who also announced that the donations would be the last the foundation would make.
cenlanow.com
Woodworth’s Wesley Center celebrates expansion
WOODWORTH, La. (WNTZ) – The Wesley Center and Woodworth community will gather for the dedication of the new Evans Eden Bunkhouse. Who: Mayor David Butler, II, Bishop Cynthia Harvey, United Methodist Conference board members and The Wesley Center staff will gather with the youth participants of FUSION Fest to celebrate the center’s development.
kalb.com
Alexandria’s cardboard recycling program gaining traction
The following has been provided by the City of Alexandria:. Local residents are increasingly choosing to recycle their used cardboard items thanks to the City of Alexandria’s new recycling program. In the few weeks since the City partnered with Hometown Waste Services, LLC, in May, more than two tons of cardboard has been recycled with organizers seeing increased collections as residents become more aware of the program.
kalb.com
City of Alexandria to observe Labor Day holiday
The following has been provided by the City of Alexandria:. The City of Alexandria offices including City Hall, Customer Service, the Animal Shelter, Public Works and other departments will close in observance of Labor Day, September 5, 2022. Bus Service. ATRANS will be closed and buses will not run. Regular...
cenlanow.com
Rapides Regional back to Tackle Stroke
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Rapides Regional Medical Center wants you to “Be Fast” this football season. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, RRMC is back to tackling stroke at area high school football jamborees on Friday, Aug. 26. Employees of Rapides Regional Medical Center will be on hand during jamborees to teach mothers, fathers, friends, neighbors and students how to recognize the signs and symptoms of stroke.
kalb.com
Council discusses cameras in Alexandria area seeing a recent crime increase
A viral social media post from a Cleco customer has raised concern among customers who experienced unusually high bills for their August billing cycle. The trial for Brandon Francisco, 36, of Mansura, in Rapides Parish is on hold until further notice by the Louisiana Supreme Court as the court reviews a writ filed by the District Attorney’s office.
kalb.com
Cleco explains issue in Aug. 14 billing cycle after viral social media post by customer
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A viral social media post from one Central Louisiana Cleco customer has raised a significant amount of concern among customers who experienced unusually high bills for their August billing cycle. That post came from Dana Atwood, who was shocked to find her bill dated August 14...
kalb.com
Alexandria City Council to address public safety, cyber security & redistricting
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Council is set to discuss several topics this evening, including public safety, cyber security and redistricting. On the agenda, the council is set to consider agreeing to purchase cloud-based software from the company Arctic Wolf as an added cyber security layer. This comes as the city is still dealing with a ransomware attack that occurred back in June, affecting networks across the city, including the utility department.
kalb.com
Vernon Parish students return to class today
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - Vernon Parish Students are heading back to school today, Aug. 22, 2022. With 18 schools in the parish alone, thousands of students from Kindergarten to High School are expected to return this year. And with that new school year comes new rules, especially when it comes to safety.
kalb.com
Southern Air Cenla Summer Camp: Nat Central Chiefs
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Central Chiefs were one of those surprise teams last year. They did not win a single game in 2020, but they started the 2021 season sizzling, and Head Coach James Wilkerson said it was something to remember. “It was a great season,” said Wilkerson....
magnoliareporter.com
Suspect held in Murphy's Jewelers robbery
Lester Moody, 39, a suspect in a recent robbery at Murphy’s Jewelers in Magnolia, has been apprehended in Natchitoches, LA. Magnolia Police said in a statement that on May 12, a Murphy’s employee was hit with pepper spray while a suspect stole a tray of diamond earrings. Police...
klax-tv.com
Cypress Arrow Animal Cruelty Case Gets National Coverage, Pineville Trainer Speaks Out
WARNING the videos shown may be disturbing to some viewers. The Cypress Arrow K9 facility animal abuse story is getting national media attention. The story appeared on Fox News and in People Magazine over the weekend. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has more on the story from the perspective of a local dog trainer who says from what he has seen the behavior shown in the videos rise to the level of abuse.
kalb.com
Nelson Street burglary suspect arrested
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Alexandria Police Department, an 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with a burglary that happened around 2 a.m. on Monday morning on Nelson Street. Jacquez Burks, 18, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with one count each of simple burglary, illegal carrying of...
cenlanow.com
APSO increases Avoyelles patrols
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Sheriff David L. Dauzat increased criminal patrols in Avoyelles Parish. These Criminal Patrol Units will on occasion patrol the Parish in addition to the regular shift of Patrol Deputies on duty. We recognize that sometimes the Patrol Deputies are so busy responding to calls for service that additional focused Criminal Patrols are needed. The Criminal Patrol Units will focus on identifying suspicious persons in high crime areas, burglars, drug interdiction, and the apprehension of wanted criminals, violent offenders, and sex offenders. On July 1, 2022, the additional Criminal Patrol shift implemented resulted in the following:
kalb.com
No injuries reported after school bus accident in Kolin
KOLIN, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board confirmed that a school bus accident happened early Tuesday morning around 6:20 a.m. in the Kolin area. RPSB said a school bus driver attempted to make a left turn at the intersection of Hwy 107 and Williams Lake Road. Due to weather conditions, the bus driver had difficulty making the turn and hit a car in front of the bus.
kalb.com
Arrests made in Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy animal cruelty investigation
Proposed bike & pedestrian path along Red River Levee could potentially provide economic boost. The bigger picture is to create a 400-mile path spanning the entire state from Shreveport down to the Gulf of Mexico. Mayor Hall answers concern over not asking Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office for patrol help.
kalb.com
LCU women’s soccer team gets rings after historic 2021 season
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The LCU Wildcats women’s soccer team was awarded their rings in the chapel on campus on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The Red River Athletic Champions shocked everyone but themselves last year by going undefeated in the conference and beating Our Lady of the Lake University. Larisa...
kalb.com
Local communities rally to put an end to gun violence and drug use
COLFAX, La. (KALB) - Across Central Louisiana on Sunday, Aug. 21, communities gathered in an effort to put an end to gun violence and drug overdoses. In the Town of Colfax, the Bloody Streets One Day Revival group spoke to residents of all ages to raise awareness about the dangers of drugs in their own community.
kalb.com
World War II vet, Holocaust survivor turns celebrates 101st birthday
LSUA and CLTCC have received $900,000 in donations, between both schools, from the Alexandria Business Foundation. Millions threatened by dangerous floods heading east of country. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Millions of Americans are under a threat of heavy rain and flooding that's headed east of the United States. Increase...
Mamou man arrested for identify theft of 82-year-old
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – A Mamou man was arrested for identity theft after stealing documents from an 82-year-old man and using them to withdraw money from bank accounts.
