Portsmouth, VA

WAVY News 10

The last hours of a Virginia Beach mother's life

WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. The last hours of a Virginia Beach mother’s life. Tenants hoping for extention amid Military Circle …. Police seeking vehicle in police pursuit in Kill …. VB school board votes to ban cell phone usage inside …. Military Circle Mall tenants voice concerns...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk murder suspect previously accused of violence against women

WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Norfolk murder suspect previously accused of violence …. Police: DUI driver killed 76-year-old woman, seriously …. Police: DUI driver killed 76-year-old woman, seriously …. Man dead, woman hurt after Tidewater Drive crash …. Food distribution event held Monday in Virginia Beach. First on 10:...
NORFOLK, VA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAVY News 10

Homicide victim found in Norfolk identified as missing VB woman

WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Homicide victim found in Norfolk identified as missing …. Pharrell meets with Virginia Beach leaders for first …. Virginia Beach outperformed local divisions in preliminary …. Suffolk council candidate disqualified amid alleged …. Monkeypox disproportionately affecting people of …. What happened in the final...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

VSP: Car flips, person dies on I-264 in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Virginia State Police are investigating a car crash that left a person dead on Sunday night. According to a news release, the crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. on I-264 westbound at exit 3. That's near Victory Boulevard in Portsmouth. An initial investigation revealed that...
PORTSMOUTH, VA

