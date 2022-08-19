Read full article on original website
What happened to Sean? 12-year-old boy's death raises questions
The death of a 12-year-old boy in Yorktown in April is raising questions in the community. Sean Daughtery was in the sixth grade, loved his family, swimming, and playing video games.
Police investigate store burglaries at Ollie's, Big Lots in Hampton
Hampton Police are investigating two separate commercial burglaries at Ollie's and Big Lots. The first burglary took place early Saturday morning.
The last hours of a Virginia Beach mother's life
WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. The last hours of a Virginia Beach mother’s life. Tenants hoping for extention amid Military Circle …. Police seeking vehicle in police pursuit in Kill …. VB school board votes to ban cell phone usage inside …. Military Circle Mall tenants voice concerns...
Police: DUI driver killed 76-year-old woman, seriously hurt 79-year-old at Town Center in Virginia Beach
Police say a DUI driver fatally struck a 76-year-old pedestrian and seriously hurt a 79-year-old around 4 p.m. Monday at the Virginia Beach Town Center.
Man shot with life-threatening injuries in Norfolk, police investigate
A man has been taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries following a midday shooting in Norfolk.
Search continues for man accused of quadruple homicide in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police investigators believe 40-year-old Antwann Gore is behind the fatal shooting of four people inside a home at the corner of Maple Avenue and Randolf Street earlier this year. Sandra Godwin lives in the area and says she remembers what happened on June 7. “I...
Video shows alleged assault by officer inside Hampton Roads Regional Jail
Video obtained by 10 On Your Side shows the moment in which a former Hampton Roads Regional Jail inmate says he was choked by a jail officer.
Man charged in VB woman’s murder arrested after high-speed pursuit
Court documents obtained by 10 On Your Side investigators detail the arrest of Gary Morton, accused of killing 40-year-old Marie Covington. The case spans several Hampton Roads cities.
Woman hurt in shooting on W Pembroke Ave in Hampton
A woman sustained non life-threatening injuries and was sent to a local hospital for treatment. Read more: https://bit.ly/3ccdBDI.
Man left with life threatening injuries following Suffolk shooting
Police are investigating after a man was shot early Monday morning. Authorities say Suffolk responded to the 800 Block of West Washington Street after receiving reports of a shooting.
Driver dies following Monday morning crash on Tidewater Drive
Norfolk Police are continuing to investigate a serious crash that has left a man dead. Around 10:45 a.m., on August 22, officers responded to a call located on the block of 6900 Tidewater Drive.
Norfolk murder suspect previously accused of violence against women
WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Norfolk murder suspect previously accused of violence …. Police: DUI driver killed 76-year-old woman, seriously …. Police: DUI driver killed 76-year-old woman, seriously …. Man dead, woman hurt after Tidewater Drive crash …. Food distribution event held Monday in Virginia Beach. First on 10:...
Man seriously hurt in shooting on Mahone Ave in Norfolk
Norfolk police are investigating a shooting on Mahone Avenue in the Berkley area of the city that left a man with life-threatening injuries.
Homicide victim found in Norfolk identified as missing VB woman
WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Homicide victim found in Norfolk identified as missing …. Pharrell meets with Virginia Beach leaders for first …. Virginia Beach outperformed local divisions in preliminary …. Suffolk council candidate disqualified amid alleged …. Monkeypox disproportionately affecting people of …. What happened in the final...
Man arrested after missing Virginia Beach woman found dead in Norfolk
According to detectives, they have identified the body of a woman found in the 1000 block of Galt Street as, Marie D. Covington, a missing woman from Virginia Beach.
VSP: Car flips, person dies on I-264 in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Virginia State Police are investigating a car crash that left a person dead on Sunday night. According to a news release, the crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. on I-264 westbound at exit 3. That's near Victory Boulevard in Portsmouth. An initial investigation revealed that...
Man arrested after police identify person found dead as missing woman from Virginia Beach
NORFOLK, Va. — A woman was found dead in the 1000 block of Galt Street Saturday night just before midnight, according to the Norfolk Police Department. NPD tweeted Sunday morning that it was investigating the situation as a homicide after finding the woman in the Olde Huntersville neighborhood. The...
Woman found dead in Norfolk, police investigating as homicide
Norfolk Police are investigating a homicide in the 1000 block of Galt Street. Police say a woman was found dead late Saturday night.
Tenants facing order to vacate Military Circle Mall plead for more time
Nearly 100 tenants at Norfolk's Military Circle Mall could have an extra month to pack up and move. But as it stands, their deadline is at the end of the year.
Community leader reacts to man charged in Maple Ave. shooting
The President of Stop the Violence 757 told 10 On Your Side it's great to see police charging him to show residents that something is being done.
