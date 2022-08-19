WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Gas prices in North Carolina have dropped for the last 10 straight weeks, but they aren’t going down at the same speed as recent weeks. Average gasoline prices in North Carolina have fallen 7.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.57/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,092 stations in North Carolina. Prices in North Carolina are 48.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 69.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO