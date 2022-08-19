Read full article on original website
North Carolina resident wins Ms. Wheelchair America competition
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WWAY) — A recent week-long event in Michigan crowned a North Carolinian as Ms. Wheelchair America. After being canceled in 2020 and taking place virtually in 2021, the national Ms. Wheelchair America competition was back and in-person. Twenty-one inspiring contestants from across the United States contended...
Enrollment numbers in publics schools elevating across the Cape Fear
Southeastern, NC (WWAY)– According to The National Center for Education Statistics, nationally, enrollment numbers in public schools are down since the start of the pandemic in 2020, but that is not the case here in the Cape Fear. Public school systems across the area are seeing consistent, if not...
Gas prices continue to fall, but at slightly slower rate
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Gas prices in North Carolina have dropped for the last 10 straight weeks, but they aren’t going down at the same speed as recent weeks. Average gasoline prices in North Carolina have fallen 7.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.57/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,092 stations in North Carolina. Prices in North Carolina are 48.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 69.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
