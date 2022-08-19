Jasper, Tx- Emergency crews were dispatched to a location about 6 miles north of Jasper on Highway 96 on Sunday afternoon when it was reported that a 2004 Chevrolet SUV had left the road and turned over. However, the volunteers of The Lake Rayburn Fire Department, EMS and others arrived to find no one in the vehicle or anywhere around.

JASPER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO