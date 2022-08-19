ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirbyville, TX

Orange Leader

Sheriff’s Office: Missing man last seen in Louisiana could be in Orange

A Buna man potentially in Orange has been reported as a missing person. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Kolton Smith was last seen Saturday at 6 a.m. in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana. However, officials said, he could possibly be in Orange or Galveston. The 30-year-old Buna man was...
ORANGE, TX
kjas.com

Deputies may have identified a suspect in game room robberies

Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department say they have identified a suspect that they believe might have been involved in the recent robberies which occurred at a game room just south of Kirbyville. On Friday, deputies reportedly obtained information on the whereabouts of a vehicle that they said...
KIRBYVILLE, TX
County
Jasper County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Kirbyville, TX
Jasper County, TX
Crime & Safety
Kirbyville, TX
Crime & Safety
westcentralsbest.com

Unoccupied Vehicle Found Crashed in Jasper

Jasper, Tx- Emergency crews were dispatched to a location about 6 miles north of Jasper on Highway 96 on Sunday afternoon when it was reported that a 2004 Chevrolet SUV had left the road and turned over. However, the volunteers of The Lake Rayburn Fire Department, EMS and others arrived to find no one in the vehicle or anywhere around.
JASPER, TX
Orange Leader

Orange Police update stabbing, fatal shooting investigations

A local woman suffered non-life threatening injuries last week when she was stabbed during a morning disturbance. Orange Police Dept. Det. Nick Medina said investigators are actively investigating and foresee an arrest taking place. “We do have a suspect but we are not releasing the name at this time,” Medina...
ORANGE, TX
therecordlive.com

2 SETX women killed in head on crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety is releasing the names of two drivers killed in a head-on collision in Orange County Monday night. The head-on wreck happened near Tulane Road along Texas Highway 62 in at about 9:30 p.m. according to a news release from the DPS. Troopers believe 2014...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Elderly lady dead following Sabine County house fire

An elderly woman is dead following an early Monday morning house fire in northeast Sabine County. Daily News & More is reporting that it occurred shortly after 7:00 on Crocker Road, off of Farm to Market Road 276, in the Milam Community. Sabine County Sheriff’s Department officials say it’s believed...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Jasper County burn ban rescinded on Tuesday

Jasper County Judge Mark Allen on Tuesday rescinded a burn ban for the county which had been in effect for several weeks. This comes one day after Tyler County dropped its burn ban, and also after abundant rainfall began across the region and is expected to continue through the week.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Woodville day care center under investigation

Three weeks ago, the Early Bird Learning Center in Woodville was informed by the Texas Child Care Licensing Investigative Unit that allegations of abuse had been reported against the facility and that an investigation in association with the Woodville Police Department was underway. The situation has gained additional attention due to posts on a website that originates in Tyler County.
WOODVILLE, TX
12newsnow.com

Beaumont teen arrested, charged in January 2022 West End fatal shooting

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police have arrested a teenager in connection to a January 2022 murder. Renaldo Dotson, 19, was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of Isaiah Brandon Wagner, 31, in the Beaumont's west end, on a warrant that was issued last week. He was found in Houston with the assistance of the US Marshals, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Kirbyville Police say man who fled from a house on Friday still at-large

Kirbyville Police Chief Paul Brister said Monday that a man who fled from officers on Friday afternoon is still at-large. Bister said Kirbyville officers and Jasper County deputies went to the man’s house on Highway 96 across from Kirbyville Elementary School to speak to the man about an investigation, but he fled on foot out of the back door.
KIRBYVILLE, TX
12NewsNow

Two Southeast Texas women killed in head-on wreck Monday night in Orange County

ORANGE, Texas — Two Southeast Texas women were killed in a head-on wreck Monday night along Texas Highway 62 in Orange County. Brittnie Eldridge Adaway of Nederland, 23, of Nederland, died at the scene of the wreck along Texas 62 near Tulane Road and Sheila Lavalle, 59, of Orange, died later at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Orange Leader

Orange woman one of two killed in head-on wreck Monday night

A local woman was one of two people killed in a violent head-on collision Monday evening in Orange County. The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the local victim as 59-year-old Sheila Lavalle of Orange. The other victim listed by authorities is 23-year-old Brittnie Eldridge Adaway of Nederland. Preliminary investigation...
ORANGE, TX
kjas.com

Pineland VFD Fajita Fundraiser will be Sat, Aug 27th

The Pineland Volunteer Fire Department will hold a Fajita Fundraiser on Saturday, August 27th, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until sold out at the Pineland Fire Station on South Temple Avenue. Fajita plates will be $10.00 each. Proceeds will benefit the Pineland Vol. Fire Dept.
PINELAND, TX

