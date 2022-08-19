Read full article on original website
Silsbee man, Kirbyville woman charged after tip about robbery leads to discovery of drugs
JASPER, Texas — A Kirbyville woman and Silsbee man have been formally charged after a tip concerning a robbery led to the discovery of drugs. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from an August 20, 2022 newscast.) Colton Wade McInnis, 23, has been charged with possession of controlled substance....
Conflicting stories following state police traffic stop in Sulphur
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Dash and body camera video provided by Louisiana State Police tells a different than one told by a Southwest Louisiana woman who was pulled over a few weeks ago. Diondra Evans told 7 News she believed the person who stopped her in Sulphur on Aug. 13...
Sheriff’s Office: Missing man last seen in Louisiana could be in Orange
A Buna man potentially in Orange has been reported as a missing person. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Kolton Smith was last seen Saturday at 6 a.m. in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana. However, officials said, he could possibly be in Orange or Galveston. The 30-year-old Buna man was...
Deputies may have identified a suspect in game room robberies
Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department say they have identified a suspect that they believe might have been involved in the recent robberies which occurred at a game room just south of Kirbyville. On Friday, deputies reportedly obtained information on the whereabouts of a vehicle that they said...
Angelina County commissioner Paulette indicted for abuse of official capacity
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An Angelina County grand jury has indicted a member of the commissioners court for allegedly violating the Open Meetings Act, as well as abusing their position of power. According to county records, the indictment was handed to Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette on Thursday for...
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of August 15, 2022 – August 21, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of August 15, 2022 – August 21, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On August 22, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of August 8, 2022 – August 14, 2022.
Unoccupied Vehicle Found Crashed in Jasper
Jasper, Tx- Emergency crews were dispatched to a location about 6 miles north of Jasper on Highway 96 on Sunday afternoon when it was reported that a 2004 Chevrolet SUV had left the road and turned over. However, the volunteers of The Lake Rayburn Fire Department, EMS and others arrived to find no one in the vehicle or anywhere around.
Orange Police update stabbing, fatal shooting investigations
A local woman suffered non-life threatening injuries last week when she was stabbed during a morning disturbance. Orange Police Dept. Det. Nick Medina said investigators are actively investigating and foresee an arrest taking place. “We do have a suspect but we are not releasing the name at this time,” Medina...
2 SETX women killed in head on crash
The Texas Department of Public Safety is releasing the names of two drivers killed in a head-on collision in Orange County Monday night. The head-on wreck happened near Tulane Road along Texas Highway 62 in at about 9:30 p.m. according to a news release from the DPS. Troopers believe 2014...
Nederland victim of fatal wreck was newly married, hoping to start a family
Brittnie Eldridge Adaway, 23, texted her husband at approximately 9:10 p.m. Monday to say she was leaving a friend’s house and was headed home. But as time passed and she did not arrive, he began calling her. “Then a state trooper showed up at their apartment,” said her mother-in-law,...
Elderly lady dead following Sabine County house fire
An elderly woman is dead following an early Monday morning house fire in northeast Sabine County. Daily News & More is reporting that it occurred shortly after 7:00 on Crocker Road, off of Farm to Market Road 276, in the Milam Community. Sabine County Sheriff’s Department officials say it’s believed...
Apply Now | Beaumont Police Department actively recruiting amid shortage of officers
BEAUMONT, Texas — Amid a shortage of officers, the Beaumont Police Department is actively hiring and encouraging those interested to apply. The area department is not alone in its hiring struggles. Police departments across the country are struggling to recruit and retain new officers, and officials believe the cause is due to a variety of reasons.
Jasper County burn ban rescinded on Tuesday
Jasper County Judge Mark Allen on Tuesday rescinded a burn ban for the county which had been in effect for several weeks. This comes one day after Tyler County dropped its burn ban, and also after abundant rainfall began across the region and is expected to continue through the week.
Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine reflects on 38 years in law enforcement after announcing retirement
PORT NECHES, Texas — The City of Port Neches is looking for a new police chief after Chief Paul Lemoine announced his retirement. Chief Lemoine has served the City of Port Neches for 36 years but has worked in law enforcement for a total of 38 years. "Just honored...
Woodville day care center under investigation
Three weeks ago, the Early Bird Learning Center in Woodville was informed by the Texas Child Care Licensing Investigative Unit that allegations of abuse had been reported against the facility and that an investigation in association with the Woodville Police Department was underway. The situation has gained additional attention due to posts on a website that originates in Tyler County.
Beaumont teen arrested, charged in January 2022 West End fatal shooting
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police have arrested a teenager in connection to a January 2022 murder. Renaldo Dotson, 19, was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of Isaiah Brandon Wagner, 31, in the Beaumont's west end, on a warrant that was issued last week. He was found in Houston with the assistance of the US Marshals, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
Kirbyville Police say man who fled from a house on Friday still at-large
Kirbyville Police Chief Paul Brister said Monday that a man who fled from officers on Friday afternoon is still at-large. Bister said Kirbyville officers and Jasper County deputies went to the man’s house on Highway 96 across from Kirbyville Elementary School to speak to the man about an investigation, but he fled on foot out of the back door.
Two Southeast Texas women killed in head-on wreck Monday night in Orange County
ORANGE, Texas — Two Southeast Texas women were killed in a head-on wreck Monday night along Texas Highway 62 in Orange County. Brittnie Eldridge Adaway of Nederland, 23, of Nederland, died at the scene of the wreck along Texas 62 near Tulane Road and Sheila Lavalle, 59, of Orange, died later at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Orange woman one of two killed in head-on wreck Monday night
A local woman was one of two people killed in a violent head-on collision Monday evening in Orange County. The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the local victim as 59-year-old Sheila Lavalle of Orange. The other victim listed by authorities is 23-year-old Brittnie Eldridge Adaway of Nederland. Preliminary investigation...
Pineland VFD Fajita Fundraiser will be Sat, Aug 27th
The Pineland Volunteer Fire Department will hold a Fajita Fundraiser on Saturday, August 27th, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until sold out at the Pineland Fire Station on South Temple Avenue. Fajita plates will be $10.00 each. Proceeds will benefit the Pineland Vol. Fire Dept.
