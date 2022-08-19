Read full article on original website
drydenwire.com
WATCH: 'Positive Tuesday' W/ Kirk Anderson & Sheriff Waak
DrydenWire Founder Ben Dryden and Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald were off this week, therefore, filling in for Ben & Fitzy were St. Croix Falls Mayor Kirk Anderson and Polk County Sheriff Brent Waak. The live-streaming show began at 8:30a (CST) on DrydenWire's Facebook page today, Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
You Won’t Believe How This Minnesota Employee Quit Their Job
Somebody quit the Duluth, Minnesota Burger King on London Road in a very interesting way. It has been extremely tough the last year or so to not only keep employees but also to get new employees. Many people are hiring and looking for people due to worker shortages across the United States.
Duluth Restaurant Owner Shares Frustrations Over Hiring Issues
Everywhere you look there are staffing shortages. It's affecting most industries and especially the service and hospitality industry. Despite hiring bonuses, increased wages, and other incentives, positions are still struggling to be filled. A local restauranteur shared his frustrations on social media this week about how people aren't even showing...
drydenwire.com
Polk County Meat Market Issues Voluntary Recall Of Lard
MADISON, Wis. -- Amery Meat Market in Amery, Wis., is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for lard sold from its store. The recalled product includes:. Lard, 1.5 to 1.75-lb. containers, carrying the package code 22068. This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collected during a routine...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Firefighter Sentenced After Assaulting Hiker, Status Of Employment Under Review
DULUTH, Minn. — A Duluth City employee who still works for the Fire Department was sentenced Monday on a felony assault conviction. Conrad Sunde had been convicted of Third-Degree Assault after shoving and injuring a woman on a hiking trail two years ago. Sunde was sentenced to three years...
drydenwire.com
Burnett County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Aug. 23, 2022
BURNETT COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Burnett County Sheriff's Office the following people were recently booked at the Burnett County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
drydenwire.com
Northern Wisconsin Teacher Named National Teacher Of The Year Representative
MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction today announced Wisconsin’s representative to the National Teacher of the Year Program is Lori Danz, a biology teacher at Superior High School and the school forest coordinator for the district. Danz has more than 20 years of experience in education,...
Leadership Roles Change as ALLETE Positions for Continued Success
DULUTH, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- ALLETE Inc. (NYSE:ALE) today announced several key leadership changes as the company continues to advance its sustainability in action strategy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005656/en/ Nicole Johnson (Photo: Business Wire)
Minnesota Coffee Shop Abruptly Closes
Sad news for coffee lovers in the Northland: a popular coffee shop has closed its doors for good. The Mocha Moose is no longer. This is the second North Shore coffee shop to make headlines as of late. In July of this year, a coffee shop in Grand Marais made headlines for a video the owner shared on her social media pages.
redlakenationnews.com
Parents of victim in Proctor football assault sue school district, coaches
DULUTH - The parents of the student attacked after a Proctor High School football practice last fall are suing the school district and the former football coaches and superintendent for a civil rights violation related to sexual discrimination. The student's parents, whom the Star Tribune isn't naming to protect the...
Charges: Man was leaving bar when he fatally crashed into woman
DULUTH, Minn. -- St. Louis County officers say a 40-year-old man was under the influence of alcohol when he crashed into a woman, killing her, late Friday night.Michael Miller of Virginia, Minnesota was charged with one felony count of criminal vehicular homicide for the death of Joni Dahl, 39, of Eveleth. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says Miller was traveling westbound on Highway 21 when he crossed the highway's centerline and struck Dahl, who was traveling eastbound.Officers say Miller indicated he was on his way home from the Hideaway Bar where he had been drinking. Miller estimated his last drink was around 11:30 p.m. Police responded to the crash at approximately 11:32 p.m.According to the complaint, Miller's B.A.C. was .247 before going to the hospital for his injuries. The legal B.A.C. driving limit in Minnesota is 0.08.
Missing: Sebastion Wolbersen-O'Hara, 15, may be biking from Pine Co. to metro
GRASSTON, Minn. – An east-central Minnesota teen is missing, and authorities believe he may be trying to bike to the Twin Cities.Sebastion Wolbersen-O'Hara, 15, was last seen in his Grasston home Friday at 9 p.m. Authorities say he is traveling without a cellphone. Grasston is located about 70 miles north of the Twin Cities metro area.Wolbersen-O'Hara stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He was curly brown hair and brown eyes. Call 911 or the Pine County Sheriff's Office at 320-629-8380 if you have any information on his whereabouts.
cbs3duluth.com
$10K reward for information on damage to Superior’s Nemadji Golf Course
SUPERIOR, WI -- A community member has put up $10,000 of their own money as a reward for information on who’s responsible for damage to a Superior Golf Course. Nemadji Golf Course leaders announced the reward Tuesday. In an email to their customers, they shared photos of the damage,...
Five fishing spots in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from PlanetWare and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great fishing spots in Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.
nativenewsonline.net
Famous Dave’s Restaurants Sell for $200 Million
Quebec-based MTY Food Group announced Tuesday that it is buying Minnetonka, Minn.-based BBQ Holdings Inc., the parent company of Famous Dave’s, for nearly $200 million. Indigenous entrepreneur Dave Anderson, an enrolled citizen of the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, started Famous Dave’s in 1994 with a single restaurant in Hayward, Wisconsin.
