Newcastle Boss Responds To Real Madrid's Reported Interest In Bruno Guimaraes

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has responded to news of Real Madrid's apparent interest in signing Bruno Guimaraes by saying he has no intention of selling.

Guimaraes has been a revelation since joining Newcastle in January when Howe's side looked like prime relegation candidates.

Aided by some dominant displays from Guimaraes in defensive midfield, Newcastle rocketed up the table and eventually finished 11th after winning 12 of their final 18 games last season.

Backed by rich and ambitious owners, Newcastle plan to climb even higher in the Premier League in the next few years.

Those plans include 24-year-old Guimaraes, despite claims by AS that the player is Real's first choice to replace Casemiro, who is set to join Manchester United .

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe pictured hugging Bruno Guimaraes (no.39) after a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest earlier this month IMAGO/Colorsport

According to AS, Newcastle will only sell Guimaraes if a club offers more than double the €52 million they paid to buy him from Lyon in January.

Howe is adamant that his star man is not for sale at any price though.

Asked this week if he could contemplate selling Guimaraes to Real this summer, Howe replied: "Absolutely not."

As quoted by The Mirror , Howe added: "We're trying to build a squad here that we feel can take the club to be successful over the next few years, and we want to build that squad and enhance the group, not take away our best players."

He continued: "Regarding speculation, I've got no problem with that as such. It's a compliment to Bruno and how well he's done for us. He's been incredible, I think – and I think he's only going to get better from this point. He's a very valuable member of our team."