ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Newcastle Boss Responds To Real Madrid's Reported Interest In Bruno Guimaraes

By Robert Summerscales
Futbol on FanNation
Futbol on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OkNXp_0hNxKcWS00

Guimaraes has been a revelation since joining Newcastle in January.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has responded to news of Real Madrid's apparent interest in signing Bruno Guimaraes by saying he has no intention of selling.

Guimaraes has been a revelation since joining Newcastle in January when Howe's side looked like prime relegation candidates.

Aided by some dominant displays from Guimaraes in defensive midfield, Newcastle rocketed up the table and eventually finished 11th after winning 12 of their final 18 games last season.

Backed by rich and ambitious owners, Newcastle plan to climb even higher in the Premier League in the next few years.

Those plans include 24-year-old Guimaraes, despite claims by AS that the player is Real's first choice to replace Casemiro, who is set to join Manchester United .

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe pictured hugging Bruno Guimaraes (no.39) after a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest earlier this month

IMAGO/Colorsport

According to AS, Newcastle will only sell Guimaraes if a club offers more than double the €52 million they paid to buy him from Lyon in January.

Howe is adamant that his star man is not for sale at any price though.

Asked this week if he could contemplate selling Guimaraes to Real this summer, Howe replied: "Absolutely not."

As quoted by The Mirror , Howe added: "We're trying to build a squad here that we feel can take the club to be successful over the next few years, and we want to build that squad and enhance the group, not take away our best players."

He continued: "Regarding speculation, I've got no problem with that as such. It's a compliment to Bruno and how well he's done for us. He's been incredible, I think – and I think he's only going to get better from this point. He's a very valuable member of our team."

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Champions League draw comes as Super League court case hangs over European game

As officials of Europe’s great clubs gather in Istanbul for the Champions League draw, it will be the first time many have been together in the same room since before Covid. There will be some tension, and sizing up. The biggest issues by far will be football politics, rather than any old-fashioned trepidation about who they might face in the draw. That is because of a discussion that is now beyond old-fashioned, which is that the competition’s group stage is boring and predictable. It is such a fait accompli it is set to be finished altogether, since this is the...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casemiro
Person
Eddie Howe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newcastle United#Manchester United#Reported Interest#Real Madrid#The Premier League#Nottingham Forest#Imago#Lyon#Mirror
Futbol on FanNation

Futbol on FanNation

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
302K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the top teams in European soccer

 https://www.si.com/fannation/soccer/futbol

Comments / 0

Community Policy