James Fallat, 79, of Stantonsburg, passed away Thursday. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Joyner's Funeral Home. Rev. Larry Flowers will officiate. Interment will follow in the Bailey Town Cemetery.

The Family will receive Friends prior to the service from 12:30 – 1:45 p.m. at Joyner's Funeral Home, 4100 Raleigh Road Parkway, Wilson.

James is survived by his brother, Thomas Fallat of Bailey; nephews, John Bradley of Lavonia, Georgia, Stephen Bradley of Lawrenceville, Georgia, Eric Reidinger of Mountaintop Pennsylvania and Christopher Reidinger of Lititz, Pennsylvania; nieces, Simone Lamm Brannan of Raleigh and Debra Reidinger of North Topsail Beach.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Lamm Fallat; parents, Joseph and Mary Fallat and nephew, Kerry Reidinger.

Flowers are welcome as well as donations in James's name to the American Legion, Post 13, P. O. Box 3065, Wilson, North Carolina, 27895.

Condolences directed to Joyner's Funeral Home and Crematory at www.joyners.net .

