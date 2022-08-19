Tucson-based cocaine distributor sentenced to five years in prison

Diego Armando Equihua-Sanchez, 31, of Tucson, who previously pleaded guilty to cocaine distribution, was sentenced in the U.S. District Court to 60 months in prison.

Following his prison sentence, he is required to serve an additional 60 months of supervised release.

Equihua-Sanchez and others distributed bulk amounts of cocaine in the Tucson area as well as in other parts of the country, including delivering approximately one kilogram of cocaine to an out-of-state customer.

