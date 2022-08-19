ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Tucson-based cocaine distributor sentenced to five years in prison

By Anne Simmons
 10 days ago
Diego Armando Equihua-Sanchez, 31, of Tucson, who previously pleaded guilty to cocaine distribution, was sentenced in the U.S. District Court to 60 months in prison.

Following his prison sentence, he is required to serve an additional 60 months of supervised release.

Equihua-Sanchez and others distributed bulk amounts of cocaine in the Tucson area as well as in other parts of the country, including delivering approximately one kilogram of cocaine to an out-of-state customer.

Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn .

Roberto
9d ago

Minnehaha, I agree that when they write the names that are obviously that of an illegal it should be stated as such, the public has a right to know. When an illegal is arrested, tried and convicted is should be mandatory to divulge that fact of his illegal status. Further, upon sentencing it should be a requirement that nearing the end of his term in incarceration his is ordered to be remanded to ICE for immediate deportation. I prefer a brand on the forehead as a warning to all! Additionally, if and when he is later encountered within the Territorial Limits of the US he is to immediately receive a sentence of 10 years with no leniency. Did I forget anything?

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

